Last season, the Houston Texans were the feel-good story of the NFL. Behind a new head coach in DeMeco Ryans and led by a star rookie quarterback in C.J. Stroud, the Texans wildly exceeded expectations, winning both the AFC South and a playoff game for the first time since 2019.

Now, the Texans are trying to level up. Part of that effort involved trading for former Buffalo Bills wideout Stefon Diggs, whom the team acquired in April for a second-round pick. Fresh off four consecutive 100-catch, 1,110-yard, eight-touchdown seasons while working as Josh Allen's No. 1 wideout in Buffalo, Diggs is now part of a receiver room that also includes Nico Collins and Tank Dell, who operated as Stroud's top two targets last season. And so far, Diggs is making the transition with ease, according to his new quarterback.

"He's been fitting in great," Stroud said, via the Houston Chronicle. "He's been helping me out a lot. Telling me how Josh played. He's come in and been a leader, which is what I'm proud of him for. Really been unselfish and wanting to see other guys eat."

Diggs' connection with Allen was the foundation of Buffalo's passing attack, but the Bills never had secondary or tertiary options as good as Collins and Dell. But Diggs isn't worried about being in a crowded receiver room. "We've got a lot of horses in the stable. We'll figure the rest out," he said, via Go Long.

Diggs also has justifiably high hopes for the Texans. "I believe in this team," he said. "I believe in this quarterback."

And he should. The Texans' 9.5-win over/under has them favored to win the AFC South, while the Texans are tied for the league's sixth-best Super Bowl odds (+700) as Caesars Sportsbook. Stroud had one of the best seasons any rookie quarterback has ever had, completing 63.9% of his passes at an average of 8.2 yards per attempt while throwing for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He won Offensive Rookie of the Year, made the Pro Bowl and finished eighth in MVP voting. And now he will be playing behind an improved (and hopefully healthier) offensive line, and adding Diggs to his pass-catching corps. The arrow is pointing straight up.