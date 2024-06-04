CeeDee Lamb isn't the only star receiver skipping mandatory minicamp. Shortly after Lamb no-showed for the start of Cowboys' minicamp, Brandon Aiyuk did not show up for the start of the 49ers' minicamp, per NFL Media.

The 49ers picked up Aiyuk's fifth-year option last spring that would pay him $14.1 million (all guaranteed) for the 2024 season. Aiyuk clearly wants a new deal, though, and the 49ers -- despite publicly stating that they want to keep him -- reportedly haven't come close to coming to terms with Aiyuk on a new contract.

Brandon Aiyuk SF • WR • #11 TAR 105 REC 75 REC YDs 1342 REC TD 7 FL 1 View Profile

Aiyuk was reportedly on the trading block prior to and during the NFL Draft, but the 49ers did not pull the trigger.

"I'm doing everything in my power to keep our roster together," 49ers general manager John Lynch recently said on the "Pat McAfee Show." "That's my goal, and I don't question that. When you talk about guys like Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo [Samuel], those are guys that we drafted, and we take a lot of pride in what they've become and who they've become. We couldn't be more proud of those guys. And so, during the course of drafts and offseasons, do conversations happen? Absolutely, they do. [But] we're past that now."

While Aiyuk hasn't gotten a new deal, fellow wideout Jauan Jennings and running back Christian McCaffrey have recently come to terms on extensions. On Tuesday, McCaffrey reset the running back market by reportedly coming to terms on a two-year extension that will pay him $19 million annually.

If they decide to trade Aiyuk, the 49ers won't be devoid of interested teams. The Steelers, for one, have been repeatedly linked as a potential landing spot for either Aiyuk or fellow 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel. Pittsburgh was reportedly interested in trading for Samuel during the draft, but elected not to match the 49ers' asking price.

Aiyuk's desire to receive a new contract is warranted. The 26-year-old is coming off a 2023 season that saw him catch 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. He played an integral role in the 49ers reaching the Super Bowl, ultimately coming up just short of winning their sixth Super Bowl.