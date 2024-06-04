To say the NFL is popular in the United States would be a dramatic undersell. For the last 10 years, the Super Bowl has been the most watched television broadcast of the year, while playoff games have also consistently ranked among the top. Fans are tuning into the game at historic numbers, as proved when Super Bowl LVIII became the most-watched in NFL history, but they are also looking to fill stadium seats.

This year, StubHub saw the demand for tickets increase significantly. In the first 24 hours after the league's official schedule release, StubHub sold twice the number of tickets compared to the same window of time from last offseason, with 77% more sales.

One thing that did not change was the three teams most in demand. Like last year, it was the Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers that saw the most sales. The Atlanta Falcons, who signed quarterback Kirk Cousins this offseason, saw the biggest jump, going from No. 30 to No. 4. The Green Bay Packers rounded out the top five for most in-demand teams.

The top selling game was a "Sunday Night Football" matchup between the Cowboys and Steelers, followed by the Steelers at Raiders and the Falcons' home opener against the Steelers. The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs had four games in the top 10 in sales.

Here is a look at the top-10 selling games (sold within 24 hours of the schedule release):

Rank Away team Home team Date Week 1 Cowboys Steelers Oct. 6 5 2 Steelers Raiders Oct. 13 6 3 Steelers Falcons Sept. 8 1 4 Packers Rams Oct. 6 5 5 Bears Cardinals Nov. 3 9 6 Chiefs Raiders Oct. 27 8 7 Chiefs Falcons Sept. 23 3 8 Chiefs Panthers Nov. 24 12 9 Chiefs 49ers Oct. 20 7 10 Browns Raiders Sept. 29 4

StubHub's first four hours following the schedule release tend to have the highest sale rate of the entire season, according to the ticket sales company. Up to 60% of the first week sales following the schedule release take place in those first 24 hours of ticket availability. Plus, for some teams, as much as 5% of total sales or number of tickets sold for the entire season occur within the first 24 hours after the schedule comes out.