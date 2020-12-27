The Jets' Week 16 game against the Browns carries quite a bit of significance for a team that has just one to their credit. While a loss would help New York remain in striking distance to land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, it may cost Jets coach Adam Gase his job.

It is very likely that Gase, who is just 8-22 as the Jets' coach, will be relieved of his duties as early as Monday if the Jets lose in Week 16, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora. La Canfora also wrote on Sunday that he is "virtually certain" that Gase will not be back in New York for the 2021 season regardless of how the final two games of the season shake out. It appears that it is a foregone conclusion as it relates to Gase's long-term status with the team, but a win on Sunday would allow him to coach the Jets' final two games of the 2020 season.

How the Jets handle their coaching vacancy will likely impact the future of quarterback Sam Darnold, who Gase admittedly said that he did not do a good enough working with during their two seasons together. While he has shown flashes of his potential (he posted a winning record as the Jets' starting quarterback in 2019), Darnold has completed less than 60% of his passes during his three seasons in New York. He has also thrown nearly as many interceptions (37) as touchdown passes (42).

Assuming Gase is playing out his run as the Jets' coach, New York will be one of a least three teams that will be looking for a new coach this offseason. The Lions parted ways with Matt Patricia following their Thanksgiving Day loss to the Texans, who fired Bill O'Brien after an 0-4 start.

Among the top coaching prospects include Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, and Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who is currently presiding over a Bills offense that is averaging over 29 points per game.

While the Jets are 6.5-point underdogs, they are coming off their first win of the season, a shocking 23-20 victory in Los Angeles over the Rams. The Jets will also face a watered down Cleveland offense that will not have receivers Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins and Donovan Peoples-Jones, who have been placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list.