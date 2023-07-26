This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

Good morning to everyone but especially to...

JUSTIN HERBERT...

Yet another quarterback from the vaunted 2020 draft class is getting a massive extension. Justin Herbert signed a five-year, $262.5-million extension with the Chargers that will keep him with the team through 2029.

At $52.5 million per year, it's the highest average contract in NFL history Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts are now second and third at $52 million and $51 million, respectively.

and are now second and third at $52 million and $51 million, respectively. Herbert's $218.7 million in guarantees are second-most ever behind Deshaun Watson .

. Herbert, 25, has the most passing yards by any player through their first three NFL seasons, and his 94 passing touchdowns are second ever behind Dan Marino over that span. Doug Clawson dove into all of the impressive numbers

over that span. Doug Clawson The biggest knock on Herbert, of course, is the lack of playoff success. He's yet to win a postseason game.

I love Herbert's game. He has an absolute howitzer for an arm, can make things happen with his feet and rarely takes sacks. I'm expecting him to take another step forward under new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, too.

With Herbert under contract long-term, all eyes turn to Joe Burrow. Here's what this deal means for him and the Bengals.

Getty Images

...AND ALSO A GOOD MORNING TO JAYLEN BROWN

The Jaylen Brown extension is here. The Celtics and Brown agreed to a fully guaranteed, five-year, $304-million extension, the richest contract in league history.

Brown, 26, set career highs in points per game (26.6) and rebounds per game (6.9) while shooting a career-high 49.1% last season. By making an All-NBA team, Brown was eligible for this supermax contract, and after some delay, the two sides got it done.

Among the small details worked out are that Brown gets a trade kicker (basically a small amount of his salary is awarded as a bonus should he be traded) while Boston gets an extra year of team control by not giving Brown a player option in the fifth year of the deal.

Yes, the $304 million is shocking upon first glance. However, with the salary cap expected to continue to climb by 10% every year, this deal will soon be eclipsed -- potentially by Brown's teammate Jayson Tatum next offseason. Our Sam Quinn looked at who could get the first $400-million NBA contract

Sure, Brown's playoff performance was disappointing and, yes, he turns the ball over too much. Plus, Boston has limited roster flexibility going forward. But as Sam notes, the Celtics have established themselves as top-tier championship contenders, and that won't change any time soon.

Honorable mentions

And not such a good morning for...



Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh signals for a timeout in the first quarter against TCU during the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Syndication Detroit Free Press USATSI

JIM HARBAUGH AND THE MICHIGAN WOLVERINES

Expectations are as high as they've been for Michigan under Jim Harbaugh. Unfortunately for the Wolverines, he likely won't be around for the early part of the season to make sure they're living up to those expectations. Harbaugh is expected to be suspended four games for giving false/misleading statements to the NCAA.

Last year, the NCAA notified Michigan of four alleged Level II violations, including meeting with two recruits during the COVID-19 dead period and texting a recruit outside of a permitted window.



The NCAA alleges Harbaugh lied to investigators about said violations, a Level I offense. Harbaugh has maintained he didn't lie but rather didn't remember the events that led to the recruiting violations.

Harbaugh also refused to sign a document admitting he was dishonest earlier this year.



The Wolverines' first four games are all at home, against East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green and Rutgers. Should this four-game suspension become official, Harbaugh's first game back on the sidelines would be at Nebraska.

Not so honorable mentions

⚽ USWNT vs. Netherlands preview, projected lineups and more

Getty Images

After a solid-yet-unspectacular 3-0 win over Vietnam to open their quest for a World Cup three-peat, the USWNT is back in action tonight against the Netherlands. Here's how to watch.

Co-captain Alex Morgan said the team needs "a little more patience" in this match. The Netherlands -- ranked ninth in the world -- feature a composed defense that shined in a 1-0 win over Portugal to open their tournament. Being more clinical in attack is the biggest key for the USWNT, writes our Pardeep Cattry. Could that mean some changes to the starting lineup?

Cattry: "Sophia Smith's spot is likely safe after scoring two goals and notching an assist. The same is probably true for Morgan, though she missed a penalty during the match and seemed not to click with her teammates at times. ... If Vlatko Andonovski opts to make a change for the Netherlands, count on Lynn Williams earning her first World Cup minutes. The in-form forward could serve as a wild card for the USWNT in attack and seems ahead of Megan Rapinoe and Alyssa Thompson in the rotation right now."

That might not be the only change Andonovski makes, though. Here's Pardeep's projected starting XI.

🏀 Bronny James in stable condition after cardiac arrest

Getty Images

USC star freshman Bronny James, the oldest child of LeBron James, is in "stable" condition after suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing on the court while practicing Monday.

Bronny, 18, was in the ICU but is now out.

Part of a statement from a James family spokesperson reads "We ask for respect and privacy for the James family, and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

Bronny was the No. 27 prospect in the 2023 class and a projected lottery pick in Kyle Boone's 2024 mock draft

Bronny is the second USC player to suffer a cardiac arrest in as many years. Vince Iwuchukwu suffered a cardiac arrest last summer and was later cleared, appearing in 14 games last season.

Vince Iwuchukwu suffered a cardiac arrest last summer and was later cleared, appearing in 14 games last season. Many big names in the sports world -- including Damar Hamlin, Magic Johnson and others -- expressed their support for Bronny on social media

⚾ Hypothetical Shohei Ohtani trades: Who can put together best package?

Getty Images

There's never been a player like Shohei Ohtani, and therefore there's never been a trade package like the one Ohtani will command if the Angels decide to move him. He's far and away the best player in trade rumors, but consider this: Ohtani would be the No. 1 player available if he were just a hitter, and he'd arguably be the No. 1 player available if he were just a pitcher. And he's both!

Trying to evaluate a trade that would appease the Angels, therefore, is difficult. Luckily we have R.J. Anderson up to the task with eight hypothetical trade packages that could draw interest. How about this one, loaded with young talent, from the Rangers?

Anderson: "The offer: OF Evan Carter, INF Ezequiel Durán, and RHP Jack Leiter -- We're coming in hot, perhaps a little too hot. Carter is a top-10 prospect in all the minors in our estimation; Leiter is a recent first-round draft pick whose stock has slid amid continued struggles as a professional; and Durán is a 24-year-old with a 132 OPS+ ... Adding Ohtani to this Rangers roster would make the team with the best run differential in the majors even more fearsome. Who knows. Ohtani might even be willing to stick around -- remember, the Rangers were one of his finalists when he first came over."

This was a fun exercise with lots of fun hypotheticals. Now we wait!

📺 What we're watching Wednesday

⚽ We're watching the Women's World Cup. Here's how.

🏈 Braves at Red Sox, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Mystics at Lynx, 8 p.m. on NBA TV

⚽ USWNT vs. Netherlands, 9 p.m. on Fox