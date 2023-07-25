Patrice Bergeron has decided to hang up his skates. On Tuesday, the Boston Bruins star announced that he is retiring after 19 NHL seasons.

"For the last 20 years I have been able to live my dream every day," Bergeron said in a statement. "I have had the honor of playing in front of the best fans in the world wearing the Bruins uniform and representing my country at the highest levels of international play. I have given the game everything that I have physically and emotionally, and the game has given me back more than I could have ever imagined.

"It is with a full heart and a lot of gratitude that today I am announcing my retirement as a professional hockey player."

Bergeron spent all 19 of his professional seasons with the Bruins after the franchise selected him with the No. 45 pick in the 2003 NHL Draft. The star center had spent the past three seasons as the Bruins' captain.

The former Bruins captain won the Frank J. Selke Trophy as the best defensive forward in the league and NHL record six times. Bergeron captured his second consecutive Selke Trophy for his performance during the 2022-23 season.

Bergeron racked up 1,040 points (427 goals, 613 assists) in 1,294 career regular-season games, including registering 58 points (27 goals, 31 assists) during the 2022-23 campaign. Bergeron ranks third in points in team history behind only Ray Bourque (1,506) and Johnny Bucyk (1,339). The star center also ranks third in franchise history in games played behind Bourque (1,518) and Bucyk (1,436).

Bergeron was also an integral part of the Bruins team that won the Stanley Cup in 2011. During their Stanley Cup run, the versatile center registered the second-most points (20) on the team behind only David Krejci (23). He also was a three-time All-Star and helped Team Canada win Olympic gold medals at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and 2014 Sochi Olympics.