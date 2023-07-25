Bronny James, a freshman basketball player at USC and the eldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, is in stable condition after going into cardiac arrest during practice on Monday. Since the news broke on Tuesday morning, there has been an outpouring of support from the basketball community and the sports world at large.

According to a spokesperson for the James family, Bronny collapsed on the court on Monday. The USC medical staff immediately treated him and rushed him to the hospital. Bronny James was initially placed in the ICU, but he was moved once his condition stabilized.

It was a frightening experience for the 18-year-old and the entire James family. Bronny James just signed with USC in May as a highly-touted four-star recruit, per 247Sports. Now, the focus has shifted from the freshman's collegiate career to his overall well-being.

On Tuesday, Bronny James and his family received support from across social media. Countless current and former NBA stars said that they were keeping the James family in their thoughts and prayers as they endure this terrifying situation. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during a game last season, also showed support for Bronny James.

Here is a look at some of the well-wishes that Bronny, LeBron, and the James family have received.

Damar Hamlin wants to pay it forward

Hamlin suffered commotio cordis in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals last season, and his heart stopped on the field. Somehow, Cincinnati medical personnel were able to keep Hamlin alive until he got to the hospital, where he made a miraculous recovery. James and his family showed love to Hamlin during his recovery process, and Hamlin wants to return the favor.

Magic Johnson offers his support

The Los Angeles Lakers legend has grown close to LeBron James and his family over the years, especially since the elder James became a member of the iconic NBA franchise. Bronny James will have Johnson in his corner as he recovers from this very serious health scare.

Miami Heat wish Bronny a full and speedy recovery

LeBron James played for the Heat from 2010 to 2014 and won back-to-back NBA titles with the franchise in 2012 and 2013. At the time, Bronny James was just a kid watching his dad play for perhaps the most loaded and dominant team in the league. Now, the Heat are extending their thoughts to the James family.

NBA stars show love to Bronny James