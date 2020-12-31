Kenny Golladay's season is over. Detroit Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell confirmed as much on Thursday, when he told reporters that Golladay, who has been nursing a hip injury since early November, will not play in the team's regular season finale against the division rival Minnesota Vikings.

Golladay missed the team's first two games of the season due to injury and returned to play in Weeks 3 through 8, catching 20 passes for 338 yards and two touchdowns across five contests, but has not played since. He played only 18 snaps, catching zero of four passes thrown his way, in his final game of the year, a blowout loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Golladay, 27, is also a free agent this coming offseason. He's played 47 games across four NFL seasons, catching 183 passes for 3,068 yards and 21 scores. His second and third NFL seasons (2018 and 2019) represented a breakout, with receiving lines of 70-1,063-5 and 65-1,190-11.

According to Spotrac, the Lions rank just 19th in available cap space this coming offseason with just over $10 million available. Obviously, some players currently on the roster will be released or traded to clear some room and fill out the roster, but that task will fall to the new management regime, whenever it's installed. Said new management will obviously not have been the same regime that drafted Golladay, and so won't have as much invested in his success.

The Lions could use the franchise tag on Golladay to get one more year to decide whether or not to pay him on a long-term deal, but given the shape of the wide receiver market, it's also possible they simply let him walk. In addition to Golladay, Allen Robinson, Corey Davis, Will Fuller, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Curtis Samuel, Rashard Higgins, Chris Godwin, Sammy Watkins, T.Y Hilton, and A.J. Green are set to be free agents this offseason. That is a crowded market, which makes it a buyer's market. That's doubly true because the wide receiver draft class looks stacked once again, just like it was last year.

The Lions having to replace their top three wideouts (if Golladay, Jones, and Danny Amendola all leave) would be a tall task, but with new management and presumably a new coach coming it, it's possible that's the path they choose to take. In that case, Golladay should have plenty of suitors. Teams like the Packers, Jets, Bears, Dolphins, Patriots, Ravens, Colts, Jaguars, Raiders, Eagles, Cardinals, and Washington all stand out as teams with needs at wide receiver, so Golladay should draw heavy interest if the Lions decide not to use the tag.