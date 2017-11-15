LOOK: Aaron Rodgers is already back on practice field as rehab continues

Exactly one month after breaking his collarbone, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is already back on the practice field in Green Bay. Well, kind of.

Although Rodgers wasn't technically practicing on Wednesday, he was on the field doing conditioning work and taking snaps from a team trainer (You can see video of Rodgers' short workout by clicking here).

Aaron Rodgers doing some rehab work. #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/zZBd8fZU2G — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 15, 2017

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Rodgers' appearance marked the first time since his injury that he had done any type of work during the portion of Packers' practice that's open to the media.

Rodgers hasn't played since he broke his collarbone in a 23-10 loss to the Vikings on October 15. Four days after he suffered the injury, Rodgers underwent surgery and later told Conan O'Brien that it took 13 screws to repair his collarbone. The Packers quarterback, who was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 20, is eligible to return to practice after six weeks on IR, which means he could return as soon as December 1. Once he returns to practice, if the Packers feel that he's healthy enough, Rodgers could return to game action as early as Week 15.

The fact that he was on the field doing anything has to be an encouraging sign for the Packers. The Journal Sentinel pointed out that Rodgers did several things on Wednesday, including agility drills. The Packers quarterback also took snaps under center and a few shotgun snaps from a team trainer. The most encouraging sign might have been the fact that Rodgers threw the ball a few times, although he only threw it a few yards while using a "three-quarters motion."

Rodgers has done one interview with the media since suffering his injury and at the time, he said he would come back if it made sense.

"First of all, I want to be healthy," Rodgers said on November 3. "That's the most important thing. But if we're healthy in eight weeks and it would make sense to come back, then I'm going to come back."

The only way it's going to make sense is if the Packers are in the NFC playoff race and they kept their hopes alive with a win over the Bears on Sunday. At 5-4, the Packers are one game behind the 6-3 Seahawks, who currently occupy the sixth and final spot in the NFC playoff race.

With the Ravens, Buccaneers and Browns on the schedule in three of the next four weeks, there seems to be a good chance that the Packers could stay afloat in the playoff race until Rodgers is eligible to return in Week 15.