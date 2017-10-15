Aaron Rodgers 'could miss the rest of the season' after breaking collarbone

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could miss the rest of the 2017 season after suffering a serious injury against the Vikings on Sunday. Rodgers left the game in the first quarter and was later diagnosed with a broken collarbone.

Although the Packers haven't given a possible recovery timeline for Rodgers, the team did announce that he could potentially miss the rest of the year. This is the second time in his career that Rodgers has injured his collarbone, and if his recovery goes anything like that last time, there seems to be at least a chance that he could return to the field in 2017.

The Packers quarterback fractured his collarbone in Week 8 of 2013 and ended up returning in Week 17 after missing eight weeks. If Rodgers were to miss eight weeks this season, that would potentially put him on track for a Week 15 return. Of course, this year's injury could be more severe than the one he suffered in 2013, which means there's obviously a chance we might not see him on the field for the rest of the season.

The injury happened on a second-and-9 play in Minnesota after Rodgers got drilled by Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr. Rodgers landed squarely on his right shoulder after taking the hit from Barr.

Aaron Rodgers landed on his right shoulder after taking a hit from Anthony Barr. NFL/FOX

The Packers quarterback was clearly in pain after the play and even had trouble getting up, although he was able to get to the Packers' sideline on his own power.

Aaron Rodgers was clearly in pain after taking a hit from Anthony Barr. NFL/FOX

After the injury, Rodgers was quickly carted to the Packers' locker room for further examination.

Aaron Rodgers is being loaded onto the cart in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/YEDIfuLEq8 — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) October 15, 2017

With Rodgers out, Brett Hundley is playing quarterback for the Packers. Hundley finished the first half 6 of 10 for 61 yards and a touchdown during the first half against Minnesota. Rodgers was 2 of 4 for 18 yards when he left the game.

