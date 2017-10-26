Aaron Rodgers tells Conan O'Brien broken collarbone took 13 screws to repair

Aaron Rodgers spend part of his recovery from surgery to repair his broken collarbone by playing video games with Conan O'Brien. In a preview of his appearance on "Conan," Rodgers explains to O'Brien exactly how he was injured during the first quarter of the Packers' game against the Vikings on Oct. 15.

"I rolled out to my right, I threw the ball, and I got tackled and kind of slammed on the ground. But I'm good now," Rodgers said, adding: "Thirteen screws later and here I am."

We have no medical training but 13 sounds like a lot.

ESPN.com's Jason Wilde texted Rodgers for clarification Thursday morning and here was the quarterback's response: "It's TV. Sometimes you exaggerate. And then sometimes, you tell the truth."

Make of this what you will.

Wilde reports that Rodgers is in the Los Angeles area and the quarterback said he's "reading 'Into the Wild' with my feet in the sand at the beach, recovering." He expects to return to Green Bay on Monday ahead of Tuesday's practice.

The Packers placed Rodgers on injured reserve Oct. 20, which means he won't be eligible to play for eight weeks. It's unclear if he'll be healthy by then. In the meantime, this is Brett Hundley's team. Hundley, a 2015 fifth-round pick, has struggled in his two appearances, completing 52.5 percent of his passes with one touchdown, four interceptions and a quarterback rating of 40.5. Behind him on the depth chart: Joe Callahan, who was just promoted from the practice squad.

And before you ask, nope, coach Mike McCarthy doesn't even want to talk about Colin Kaepernick.

As it stands, the Packers are 4-3, but have lost two in a row. They're on their bye and will host the Lions on "Monday Night Football" to conclude Week 9.