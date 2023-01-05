Heading into the final week of the 2022 NFL regular season, we are back with the final edition of our MVP watch poll.

As per usual, our panel of 11 voters each submitted the top five names on their early MVP ballots, and those ballots were tabulated using a weighted points system to determine the leader. A first-place vote was worth five points, a second-place vote worth four points, a third-place vote worth three, a fourth-place vote worth two, and a fifth-place vote worth one.

After all that tabulating was done, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes appears on track to win the second Most Valuable Player trophy of his career. Mahomes captured 9 of 11 first-place votes this week, and came in second on the remaining two ballots. The two other first-place votes went to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, though neither of those players was the one who finished in second place behind Mahomes. That was Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who remained in that spot after overtaking Hurts in last week's poll.

Without further ado, let's get to the voting breakdown.

The panel of voters: Jonathan Jones, Ryan Wilson, John Breech, Jared Dubin, Cody Benjamin, Jordan Dajani, Bryan DeArdo, Josh Edwards, Tyler Sullivan, Jeff Kerr, Chris Trapasso

The full MVP leaderboard

1. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (53) Last Week: 1st

2. Bengals QB Joe Burrow (36) Last Week: 2nd

3. Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (30) Last Week: 3rd

4. Bills QB Josh Allen (27) Last Week: 4th

5. Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (9) Last Week: 5th

6. 49ers EDGE Nick Bosa (4) Last Week: 6th

7. Chargers QB Justin Herbert (3) Last Week: T-7th

8. 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey (2) Last Week: Not Ranked

9. Cowboys LB/EDGE Micah Parsons (1) Last Week: Not Ranked

Dropped out: Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill

Most first-place votes:

Patrick Mahomes (9 out of 11)



Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen (1)

Most second-place votes:

Joe Burrow (5)

Jalen Hurts (3)

Patrick Mahomes (2)

Josh Allen (1)

Most total ballots:

Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow (11 out of 11)



Jalen Hurts (10)

Josh Allen (9)

Justin Jefferson (7)

Nick Bosa (3)

Justin Herbert (2)

Christian McCaffrey, Micah Parsons (1)

Positional representation:

QB (5)

WR (1)

RB (1)

EDGE (1)

LB/EDGE (1)

So who will actually win?

Mahomes remains a huge betting favorite at Caesars Sportsbook. The award is his to lose, and he is extraordinarily likely to win it barring something very strange happening during this week's game against the division rival Las Vegas Raiders.