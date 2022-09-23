A number of players who were expected to be fixtures in NFL DFS lineups have gotten off to slow starts this year, including Austin Ekeler, D.K. Metcalf and Kyle Pitts. Others, like Jamaal Williams and Devin Duvernay, have exceeded expectations. When crafting your Week 3 NFL DFS strategy, should you go with the more established player who is struggling or ride the hot hand with your daily Fantasy football lineups? In the case of a struggling player like Metcalf, you could get him at a discount in the Week 3 NFL DFS player pool in what should be a plus-matchup. Before making your NFL DFS picks for Week 3 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to see the NFL DFS advice, strategy and player projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

Last week, McClure featured Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams in his Thursday Night Football NFL DFS picks for Los Angeles vs. Kansas City. The result: Without Keenan Allen (hamstring) available, Williams went off for 113 yards and a touchdown in a loss to the Chiefs.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 3

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 3 is Bills receiver Stefon Diggs ($7,700 on DraftKings, $8,300 on FanDuel). Diggs has been the top Fantasy receiver through the first two weeks of the season and leads the NFL with four receiving touchdowns. He also ranks second in receptions (20) and receiving yards (270) despite playing just 65% of offensive snaps due to Buffalo blowing out the opposition.

Despite his production, Diggs is just the fifth-most expensive receiver on DraftKings and sixth-most expensive on FanDuel. Now, he faces a Dolphins team he's scored four TDs against in five career games and averaged 82.3 receiving yards versus while in a Bills uniform. Given his relatively modest price tags and history against Miami, Diggs is a must-start for Week 3 NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette at $6,500 on DraftKings and $7,200 on FanDuel. Fournette has been a bell cow back for Tampa and ranks second in the league in carries and touches. He's converted that volume into 211 scrimmage yards and should be the focal point of the Bucs' offense on Sunday with Mike Evans suspended and injuries to several other Tampa receivers.

The one thing Fournette hasn't done yet this year is find the end zone after tying a career-high with 10 scores last year. He has a chance of hitting paydirt on Sunday since Green Bay gave up 180 rushing yards last week and Fournette scored against the Packers the last time he played against them. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Week 3

