NFL odds, picks for Week 8: Advanced computer model loves Steelers, Bills

The NFL's eighth weekend will attract bets from average Joes to professional bettors.



The New England Patriots are seven-point favorites over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Seattle Seahawks are 6.5-point favorites over the Houston Texans, and the the Dallas Cowboys are 1.5-point favorites over the Washington Redskins in a division showdown that's already seen plenty of line movement.



With so many eye-popping games and so many NFL odds on the move, you'll want to know what SportsLine's advanced computer model is picking.



SportsLine's Projection Model went an amazing 174-80-2 on straight-up NFL picks last season -- better than all 98 experts tracked by NFLPickWatch -- every single one.



SportsLine computer picks also would have won over 96 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool Manager leagues that made straight-up NFL picks last season.



It's fresh off an 11-4 week in which it called the Patriots (-3) covering against the Falcons with ease. It also nailed the Eagles (-3) covering against the Redskins with plenty of room to spare.



With Week 8 already here, the computer simulated every matchup 10,000 times and came up with some surprising results.



One team it loves this week: the Buffalo Bills (-2.5) at home against the Oakland Raiders. Oakland is in the bottom half of the league in rushing yards allowed and points allowed, which means a big day for Bills RB LeSean McCoy. SportsLine is calling for a 25-20 Bills win at home in weather conditions that could be less-than-ideal. Back them at home against a team from the West Coast in the elements.

Another team SportsLine's proven model is all-in on: the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are three-point favorites against the Detroit Lions indoors on Sunday Night Football. Lions WR Golden Tate looks like he'll play, but how effective he'll be remains to be seen. Fellow Lions WR Kenny Golladay won't play. SportsLine's projection model is calling for a four-point Steelers win and cover, 22-18. Back the Under (45.5) with confidence in this game as well.

SportsLine's projections are calling for a monster 300-yard, two-TD performance from Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, while RB Le'Veon Bell will rush for 93 and a score of his own.

One surprise: the red-hot Houston Texans, a team that has scored at least 33 points in its last four games, will struggle mightily on the road against the Seattle Seahawks. SportsLine is projecting a convincing 10-point Seahawks win. Pick Seattle (-6.5) to cover the spread with plenty of room to spare in this one.

SportsLine says Seahawks QB Russell Wilson will throw for 250 yards and two scores, while Texans QB Deshaun Watson won't hit 100. Doug Baldwin and Paul Richardson will have the best chance of hitting paydirt for Seattle.



The model also is calling for a home favorite to get a huge scare. Grab this road underdog with the points and get your Sunday off to a very profitable start.



What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 8? Check out the NFL odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, plus see which side of the big Cowboys-Redskins game is a virtual lock, all from the model that would have won 96 percent of football pools last season, and get NFL picks from 16 experts.

Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints (-9.5, 47)

Atlanta Falcons at NY Jets (+6.5, 43.5)

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-1.5, 46.5)

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles (-12.5, 43.5)

Oakland Raiders at Buffalo Bills (-2, 46)

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals (-10.5, 43)

LA Chargers at New England Patriots (-7, 47.5)

Houston Texans at Seattle Seahawks (-6.5, 45.5)

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins (+2.5, 46.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions (+3, 45.5)

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (-7, 43)