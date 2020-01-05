NFL playoff schedule 2020: Brackets, dates, times, streaming info, TV for every round of NFC, AFC postseason

The wild-card round got off to a wild start on Saturday as it definitely lived up to its name.

The biggest shock of the day: the Titans went into New England in the late game and pulled off a monumental upset of the Patriots. Derrick Henry had 182 yards and a touchdown, carrying the Tennessee Titans to a 20-13 win, which means that the Titans will now be heading to Baltimore next week.

It was just as wild in the Saturday afternoon game, with the Bills almost escaping Houston with their first playoff win in 24 years. Unfortunately for Buffalo though, Deshaun Watson had other plans. With his team trailing 16-0 in the second half, Watson ran for a touchdown in the second half and threw for a touchdown as the Texans fought back to send the game to overtime. The Texans quarterback also came up big in OT with a huge 34-yard pass that set up Ka'imi Fairborn's game-winning 28-yard field goal that gave the Texans a 22-19 victory. The win by the Texans means they'll be heading to Kansas City next week.

The NFC playoffs will be kicking off on Sunday with the Saints hosting the Vikings in the early game followed by the Eagles hosting the Seahawks in the second game.

The Ravens, Chiefs, Packers and 49ers all earned a bye through the wild-card round, which means you won't be seeing them on the field this week. The Packers will have the longest break of anyone, and that's because they'll be hosting the final game of the divisional round on Jan. 12.

Here's the entire playoff schedule from the wild-card round to the Super Bowl.

Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 4

No. 4 Texans 22-19 over No. 5 Bills (OT): The playoffs got off to a wild start in Houston as the Texans fought back from a 16-0 deficit in the second half to pull out a 22-19 win in overtime. Deshaun Watson rushed for a touchdown in the third quarter and then gave the Texans the lead with a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. Watson also pulled off a crazy play in overtime that set up Ka'imi Fairbairn's game-winning field goal from 28 yards.

No. 6 Titans 20-13 over No. 3 Patriots: The Titans were able to pull off the biggest upset of the wild-card round thanks to Derrick Henry. The bruising running back put Tennessee on his shoulders and carried them to the win with 182 yards and a touchdown on 34 carries.

Sunday, Jan. 5

No. 6 Vikings at No. 3 Saints, 1:05 p.m. ET (Fox, stream on fuboTV here)

No. 5 Seahawks at No. 4 Eagles, 4:40 p.m. ET (NBC, stream on fuboTV here)

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 11

Vikings/Seahawks/Eagles at No. 1 49ers, 4:35 p.m. ET (NBC, stream on fuboTV here)

No. 6 Titans at No. 1 Ravens, 8:15 p.m. ET (CBS, stream on CBS All Access here)

Sunday, Jan. 12

No. 5 Texans at No. 2 Chiefs, 3:05 p.m. ET (CBS, stream on CBS All Access here)

Seahawks/Eagles/Saints at No. 2 Packers, 6:40 p.m. ET (Fox, stream on fuboTV here)

Championship Sunday

Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC Championship, 3:05 p.m. ET (CBS, stream on CBS All Access here)

NFC Championship, 6:40 p.m. ET (Fox, stream on fuboTV here)

Super Bowl LIV

Sunday, Feb. 2

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, 6:30 p.m. ET (Fox, stream on fuboTV here)

And here's a look at how the bracket shakes out: