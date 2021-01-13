Playoff football isn't just upon us anymore. It's fully underway! The first six matchups of the 2020 NFL postseason are officially in the books thanks to Super Wild-Card Weekend, with six teams advancing and the other six packing their bags for the 2021 offseason. You know what that means now, right? It's time to look ahead to our next weekend of January action.

Below, you'll find instant previews of all four Divisional Round showdowns, including information on how to tune in and an early outlook for each contest:

AFC

Getty Images

No. 1 Chiefs vs. No. 6 Browns

Date: Sunday, Jan. 17 | Time: 3:05 p.m. ET | TV: CBS, CBS All Access

Opening line: Chiefs -9.5

Last meeting: Week 9, 2018 (Chiefs 37, Browns 21)

Overview: No one saw this one coming! After dropping 48 on the Steelers to upset their AFC North rivals, claim their first playoff win since 1994, and snap a 17-game losing streak in Pittsburgh, the Browns are the talk of the league. Now they get an even taller task: Facing the reigning Super Bowl champions at Arrowhead. The Chiefs are coming off not only a week of rest but a 14-2 season that saw them cruise to the No. 1 seed despite seemingly playing at half-speed for stretches of 2020. With coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and wideout Tyreek Hill, they remain the most dangerous contender in the league.

Early outlook: It's hard not to respect the Browns, and with coach Kevin Stefanski returning to the sidelines and All-Pro guard Joel Bitonio set to return to the lineup, they should at least have chances to lean on their ground game again. But considering they scored nearly 50 against Pittsburgh and still came close to surrendering a late comeback, they're going to need a near-perfect performance -- and perhaps a few unusual Mahomes slip-ups -- to win in Kansas City. Never say never, but the Chiefs have more than enough weapons to force Cleveland to claw out of a deficit rather than try to preserve one.

USATSI

No. 2 Bills vs. No. 5 Ravens

Date: Saturday, Jan. 16 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET | TV: NBC

Opening line: Bills -2.5

Last meeting: Week 14, 2019 (Ravens 24, Bills 17)

Overview: If the Browns-Chiefs matchup is one of the most interesting for the Cleveland storyline, this one might well be the most entertaining of the bunch. Josh Allen and the Bills are fresh off a 27-24 nail-biter against the Colts, whereas Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are coming off their own close win against Tennessee. At peak form, both sides are capable of wowing with their big-play abilities -- Baltimore in the form of Jackson's legs, and Buffalo with Allen's freaky pocket mobility and downfield chemistry with Stefon Diggs. Defense isn't always the strong suit for either team, but you can be sure they'll bring splashy plays to the table.

Early outlook: Oddsmakers are right to basically deem this an even matchup early on. The simplest way to boil this one down is to focus on the QBs: Which young signal-caller can seize the spotlight? Buffalo's run "D" is vulnerable, which may bode well for Jackson, Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins and the Ravens' stable of ball-carriers. On the flip side, the Ravens have been feisty against the pass, but Allen and Diggs have connected to roll over even top secondaries. It's a true toss-up. If it comes down to making plays through the air, perhaps Buffalo's the safer play, especially at home with an extra day of rest.

NFC

USATSI

No. 1 Packers vs. No. 6 Rams

Date: Saturday, Jan. 16 | Time: 4:35 p.m. ET | TV: Fox

Opening line: Packers -7

Last meeting: Week 8, 2018 (Rams 29, Packers 27)

Overview: This is a relatively unexpected matchup, with Los Angeles somehow upsetting one-time MVP favorite Russell Wilson and the Seahawks to advance, complete with quarterback Jared Goff on the mend from thumb surgery. Between rookie runner Cam Akers, reliable wideouts Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, and star defenders Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, they've got enough talent to give Green Bay a run for its money. But the Packers are the No. 1 seed for a reason; with Aaron Rodgers dominating all year, they've got one of the smoothest offensive attacks in the NFL. They'll also be coming off a week of rest.

Early outlook: The Rams might actually match up pretty well if Aaron Donald is healthy. L.A.'s No. 1 defense is capable of flushing Rodgers out of the pocket, and Ramsey vs. Davante Adams will be a battle to watch all evening. The only issue: Jared Goff hasn't shown his once-elite flashes for a while, and even on a so-so day, Rodgers will get Green Bay in the end zone. Matt LaFleur is also a better coach than Sean McVay, which could make a difference in a tight game. The Pack should be sizable favorites.

USATSI

No. 2 Saints vs. No. 5 Buccaneers

Date: Sunday, Jan. 17 | Time: 6:40 p.m. ET | TV: Fox

Opening line: Saints -3.5

Last meeting: Week 9, 2020 (Saints 38, Buccaneers 3)

Overview: You just knew these two teams would meet again. Welcome to Tom Brady vs. Drew Brees, Part III. New Orleans has owned the Buccaneers lately, winning five straight against Tampa Bay and outscoring Brady's squad 72-26 this year. The Saints, who are coming off a 21-9 rout of the Bears, will be confident after roughing up Bruce Arians' top-10 offense twice in 2020. But Brady has proven down the stretch that his arm is far from dead, delivering dimes to all three of his top targets -- Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and an emergent Antonio Brown, who helped lead Tampa Bay's 31-23 wild-card win over Washington.

Early outlook: Everyone and their mother is going to shy away from betting on the Bucs considering how these rivals have matched up so far, but Brady still offers quite a bit more than Brees as a downfield point guard, if you will. The question is, can the Saints make life hard on him for a third straight meeting? This has the makings of a shootout, which means it may come down to which top-10 "D" (Saints No. 4, Bucs No. 6) comes up with the crunch-time turnover.