The NFL is making a bit of a schedule tweak to its Week 14 slate. The league announced on Monday that the Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions head-to-head that was originally scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET from Ford Field will now be moved to the late afternoon window and begin at 4:25 p.m. ET. The game will be aired on FOX.

This game joins five other contests in the late-afternoon window for Week 14. The Indianapolis Colts at the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks will both kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET and will each air locally on the CBS affiliate. Meanwhile, Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Football Team at San Francisco 49ers will join Packers-Lions by kicking off at 4:25 pm. ET and air on the local FOX affiliate.

This will be the series finale between these two NFC North rivals, with their first matchup coming back in Week 2. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers were able to put together a rather decisive win over Detroit at Lambeau Field after rallying from a 14-3 deficit after the first quarter to get the 42-21 win. Aaron Jones was a big factor in that win, totaling 236 yards from scrimmage and three total touchdowns.

More recently, the Packers are fresh off a Week 12 blowout win over the Chicago Bears and are currently in the driver's seat in the NFC North at 8-3. The Lions, meanwhile, are on the other side of the spectrum. Detroit is hot off the heels of firing both head coach Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn following the club's 41-25 loss at the hands of the Houston Texans on Thanksgiving.

Prior to this flexed head-to-head, in Week 13 Green Bay will stick around Lambeau to face the Philadelphia Eagles while the Lions, under interim head coach Darrell Bevell, will travel to Chicago to take on the Bears.