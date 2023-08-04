Patience would be an appropriate word to describe the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction class. Joe Klecko and Ken Riley played in their final games 35 and 40 years ago, respectively. Don Coryell coached in his final game in 1986. Zach Thomas, the Dolphins' former standout linebacker, will receive a gold jacket and bronze bust on Saturday 10 years after he was initially eligible for induction.

There are still a slew of eligible former players who are still waiting for their call to Canton, Ohio. Many deserving players have been passed over because they played for a small market team; other players were overshadowed by more celebrated teammates. For whatever the reason, there are numerous deserving players who are still hoping to earn a spot in football immortality.

With that in mind, we decided to put together a list of the 20 best NFL players who are not in the Hall of Fame. Don't be surprised if several of these players receive a bronze bust in Canton sometime in the near future.

20. WR Steve Tasker

Teams: Oilers (1985-86); Bills (1986-97)

One of the greatest special teams players in NFL history, Tasker earned seven Pro Bowl nods from 1987-95. During that span, Tasker helped the Bills become the first franchise to appear in four consecutive Super Bowls. Tasker's brilliance was on display during the opening minutes of Super Bowl XXVII. With the Cowboys punting from their own 16-yard line, Tasker was lined up against linebacker Robert Jones, a rookie who filled in for an injured starter. Jones didn't have a chance against Tasker, who beat Jones on an inside move before blocking Mike Saxon's punt. Tasker's play set up the game's first touchdown.

19. WR Otis Taylor

Team: Chiefs (1965-75)

A player who was truly ahead of his time, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Taylor was one of the first receivers to fully use his physicality to his advantage. In 1965, Taylor spurned the NFL (he was drafted by the Eagles with the 203rd pick in the NFL draft) to play for the AFL's Kansas City Chiefs. In his second season, Taylor led the AFL in average yards per catch while helping lead the Chiefs to the first-ever Super Bowl. The AFL's leader in touchdown catches the following season, Taylor helped the Chiefs capture their first Super Bowl win at the end of the 1969 season. His 46-yard touchdown sealed Kansas City's 23-7 win over the Vikings, the last game ever played between the rival leagues.

Taylor's transition to the NFL was seamless after the two leagues merged in 1970. A year after the merge, Taylor led the NFL in receiving yards while earning All-Pro honors. He earned Pro Bowl honors again in 1972 at the age of 30.

18. DE Jim Marshall

Teams: Browns (1960); Vikings (1961-79)

A valued member of Minnesota's "Purple People Eaters" defensive line, Marshall holds numerous NFL records, including the most seasons played by a defensive player (20, along with Junior Seau and Darrell Green), most consecutive games by a defensive player (282), most consecutive starts by a defensive player (270), and most career fumble recoveries (30). Marshall, who was still a starter at age 42, helped the Vikings win three NFC titles along with the NFL championship in 1969.

Getty Images

17. LB Tommy Nobis

Team: Falcons (1966-76)

Atlanta's first draft pick, Nobis played on just two winning teams during his 11-year tenure with the Falcons. Despite his team's lack of success, Nobis earned the recognition of his peers, earning five Pro Bowl selections and one All-Pro nod during his first seven seasons.

Named the NFL's Rookie of the Year in 1966 by Sporting News, Nobis recorded a whopping 294 tackles that season. That total is not only a Falcons' franchise record, it is unofficially the the most tackles ever credited to a player in NFL history, according to the Falcons' team website. Nobis' early success earned him a place on the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 1960s.

16. Steve Smith Sr.

Teams: Panthers (2001-13); Ravens (2014-16)

Smith's extreme competitiveness more than made up for his 5-foot-9, 195-pound frame. A key member of the Panthers' 2003 Super Bowl team, Smith overcame a significant injury in 2004 to win Comeback Player of the Year after lading the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches in 2005. Smith tallied eight 1,000-yard seasons and is one of 14 players with at least 1,000 career receptions. He's currently eighth all-time with 14,731 career receiving yards.

15. OL Joe Jacoby

Team: Washington (1981-93)

A key member of the "Hogs," Jacoby helped Washington win each of its three Super Bowl titles. A Pro Bowler each season from 1983-86, Jacoby's blocking helped John Riggins rush for a then Super Bowl record in Washington's win over Miami in Super Bowl XVII. A member of the NFL's All-1980s Team, Jacoby helped protect Super Bowl MVPs Doug Williams and Mark Rypien in Super Bowls XXII and XXVI.

14. DE L.C. Greenwood

Team: Steelers (1969-81)

A key member of Pittsburgh's "Steel Curtain" defense, Greenwood earned six Pro Bowl nods (and two first-team All-Pro honors) from 1973-79. A menacing pass rusher, Greenwood sacked Roger Staubach a record four times in the Steelers' Super Bowl X victory over the Cowboys. The 6-fo-6 Greenwood also had a penchant for batting down passes; he did that on three occasions during the Steelers' Super Bowl IX win over the Vikings.

Getty

13. WR Hines Ward

Team: Steelers (1998-11)

The Steelers' all-time leader in receptions, yards and touchdowns, Ward is also eighth all-time in career postseason receiving yards (1,181). Three of Ward's four consecutive Pro Bowl selections came with different quarterbacks: Kordell Stewart (2001), Tommy Maddox (2002-03) and a rookie named Ben Roethlisberger (2004). In 2005, Ward won Super Bowl MVP honors while helping lead Pittsburgh to its fifth Super Bowl victory. He was the Steelers' No. 1 receiver when Pittsburgh defeated the Cardinals three years later in Super Bowl XLIII. Ward is considered the most physical receiver of his era.

12. LB Clay Matthews

Teams: Browns (1978-93); Falcons (1994-96)

A four-time Pro Bowler, Matthews spent 16 of his 19 NFL seasons with the Browns, helping Cleveland win five AFC Central division titles during the 1980s. Matthews retired with 69.5 career sacks, 27 forced fumbles and 14 fumble recoveries. He also led the NFL in tackles on four different occasions. One of Matthews' best seasons did not result in a Pro Bowl selection. In 1984, Matthews led the league with 126 tackles while also posting 12 sacks and three forced fumbles. Matthews' play was a major reason why the Browns appeared in three AFC Championship Games from 1986-89.

While he has yet to receive the call to Canton, Matthews was inducted into the Browns' Ring of Honor in 2019.

11. LB Randy Gradishar

Team: Broncos (1974-83)

With respect to Tom Jackson and Rod Smith, Gradishar remains the greatest Bronco who is still waiting for his place in Canton. The 14th overall pick in the 1974 draft, Gradishar earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in 1977 while leading Denver's "Orange Crush" defense, a unit that helped spearhead the Broncos' first Super Bowl appearance. Gradishar earned five more Pro Bowl selections (as well as another All-Pro nod) during his final six seasons with the Broncos. A member of the Broncos' Ring of Fame, Gradishar is credited with over 2,000 tackles during his 10-year career.

10. CB Lester Hayes

Team: Raiders (1977-86)

Known during his playing days as "The Judge," Hayes was a dominant shut down defender who earned five straight Pro Bowl nods from 1980-84. Hayes won Defensive Player of the Year in 1980 while leading the NFL with 13 interceptions. Hayes helped the Raiders win their second Super Bowl that season. Three years later, he teamed up with Hall of Fame cornerback Mike Haynes to shut down Washington's talented receiving corps in Super Bowl XVIII. Hayes is a member of the NFL's All-1980s Team.

Getty Images

9. LB Patrick Willis

Team: 49ers (2007-14)

Willis packed a lot into a relatively short career. During his seven full seasons in San Francisco, Willis earned Pro Bowl honors each year while also receiving five first-team All-Pro nods. A member of the NFL's All-2010s Team, Willis twice led the NFL in tackles. Willis' play largely contributed to the 49ers' NFC title in 2012 as well as the franchise's three consecutive NFC title game appearances from 2011-13.

8. DT Steve McMichael

Teams: Patriots (1980); Bears (1981-93); Packers (1994)

One of best players on the Bears' vaunted 46 defense, McMichael earned his first of two first-team All-Pro honors in 1985 while helping Chicago capture its only Lombardi Trophy. A two-time Pro Bowler, McMichael had 92.5 career sacks for Chicago, second in franchise history. McMichael and Dan Hampton (a 2002 Hall of Fame inductee) formed one of the greatest defensive duos in NFL history, a unit that totaled 41.5 sacks from 1984-88.

7. RB Roger Craig

Teams: 49ers (1983-90); Raiders (1991); Vikings (1992-93)

The only running back on this list, Craig played an integral role in the 49ers' success during the 1980s. A four-time Pro Bowler and member of the NFL's All-1980s Team, Craig became the first player in league history to have 1,000 rushing and receiving yards in the same season (1985). A three-time Super Bowl champion, Craig became the first player to score three touchdowns in a Super Bowl during the 49ers' win over the Dolphins in Super Bowl XVI.

Getty Images

6. WR Sterling Sharpe

Team: Packers (1988-94)

While an injury cut his career short, Sharpe did plenty of damage during his seven-year career. A five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, Sharp led the league in receptions three different times. He also led the NFL in touchdown receptions on two separate occasions. In 1992, Brett Favre's first season as the Packers' starting quarterback, Sharpe led the NFL in receptions (108), yards (1,461) and touchdowns (13).

5. DE Dwight Freeney (2002-17)

The former Colts' standout pass rusher was not selected during his first year of eligibility. But his body of work should be enough to eventually get him a gold jacket and bronze bust. Freeney is an All-2000s Team member who racked up seven Pro Bowls and three All-Pro nods. Armed with a devastating spin move, Freeney led the league in sacks in 2004 and forced fumbles in 2002, his rookie season. He retired with 125.5 sacks, 47 forced fumbles and 128 tackles for loss.

4. WR Reggie Wayne

Team: Colts (2001-14)

A six-time Pro Bowler from 2006-10 and in 2012, Wayne led the NFL in receiving yards in 2007. His 53-yard touchdown catch during the previous year's Super Bowl helped the Colts win the franchise's first Super Bowl following their move from Baltimore to Indianapolis. Wayne was Peyton Manning's No. 1 receiver when the Colts made it back to the Super Bowl in 2009. And despite Manning's departure in 2012, a 34-year-old Wayne earned Pro Bowl honors that season while catching passes from a rookie quarterback named Andrew Luck.

3. QB Ken Anderson

Team: Bengals (1971-86)

The Bengals' all-time leading passer, Anderson's boom under Bill Walsh's "West Coast" offense set the stage for Walsh's success with Joe Montana in San Francisco. A four-time Pro Bowler, Anderson led the NFL in completion percentage three times. He also led the NFL in passing yards in consecutive seasons. In 1981, Anderson won both league MVP and Comeback Player of the Year while leading the Bengals to their first Super Bowl.

Getty Images

2. WR Torry Holt

Teams: Rams (1999-08); Jaguars (2009)

A seven-time Pro Bowler and member of the NFL's All-2000s Team, Holt played an integral role on the Rams' 1999 championship team. The league's leading receiver on two separate occasions, Holt was the Rams' No. 1 receiver when St. Louis made a return trip to the Super Bowl in 2001.

1. WR Andre Johnson

Teams: Texans (2003-14); Colts (2016); Titans (2016)

Johnson was not selected to the Hall of Fame during his first two years of eligibility, but it's safe to assume that the longtime Houston Texans standout will eventually be enshrined in Canton. A seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, Johnson is 11th all-time in receptions and receiving yards. Johnson led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards on multiple occasions.