Who says the preseason doesn't count? OK, while they may not officially count as far as records are concerned, this year's exhibition games have been interesting to say the least. Three quarterbacks selected in the first round of April's draft made their NFL debuts last week. This week, two notable running backs -- one a four-time Pro Bowler and the other a two-time league rushing champion -- could make their highly anticipated debuts with new clubs.

Week 2 of the preseason also means more football. For the only time this season, there will be games played on five consecutive days, starting with Thursday's Browns-Eagles matchup and ending with Ravens-Commanders on Monday night.

There are several reasons to watch each one, but there are five Week 2 games that specifically stand out. Here's a rundown of each game as well as the main reason why it should be appointment viewing.

If nothing else, this game could be Ezekiel Elliott's debut with the Patriots. Elliott will look to join Randy Moss, Corey Dillon, Rodney Harrison and other notable veteran players whose careers were revitalized after coming to New England. While he won't be asked to carry the load, Elliott will likely be expected to complement Rhamondre Stevenson, the Patriots' third-year back who rushed for 1,040 yards last season.

This matchup will be even more interesting if either team plays its starters for any amount of time. Packers fans are surely hoping to see more of new starting quarterback Jordan Love, who parlayed his solid preseason debut in Cincinnati with an equally impressive joint practice session with the Patriots on Wednesday. Love has already built a rapport with rookie tight end Luke Musgrave, who made an impressive grab Wednesday during red zone drills.

Get used to the Jets being part of must-see TV. New York got even more interesting this week with the addition of Dalvin Cook, who is fresh off of his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl season. Jets coach Robert Saleh hasn't said whether or not Cook will play as of this writing, but the prospect of him making his debut with Gang Green was enough to put this game as the No. 2 contest to keep an eye on this week.

Cook wasn't the only reason why the game earned the runner-up spot. While a long shot, there is also the chance that Aaron Rodgers makes his Jets debut on Saturday. The more likely scenario, however, is Zach Wilson making his third consecutive start for Gang Green. Wilson has played well this preseason, while the Jets offensive line is surely looking to play well after being under the microscope -- for the wrong reasons -- over the past week.

The Buccaneers are also an interesting team to watch. Tampa Bay is in the midst of a quarterback battle between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask. Trask will get the start this weekend, while Mayfield will come in at some point after he completed all but one of his nine pass attempts last Friday night against the Steelers. Mayfield threw a touchdown pass last week to rookie and possible Fantasy football sleeper Trey Palmer.

3. Browns at Eagles (Thurs., 7:30 p.m. ET, NFLN)

There's plenty of interesting aspects to this game. The Browns have announced that rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson will make his first NFL start. In Cleveland's first two preseason games (against the Jets and Commanders), Thompson-Robinson went a combined 17 of 21 passing with two touchdown passes. The former UCLA standout will play at least one half of Thursday night's game with Deshaun Watson and Joshua Dobbs not expected to play.

The Eagles have several notable players to watch in this game, including receivers Cedric Tillman and Tyrie Cleveland. A former Bronco, Cleveland has put himself in position to earn a roster spot following a run of solid practices. Tillman, a rookie who caught 15 touchdowns at Tennessee in 2021, made an impressive grab over Avonte Maddox during seven-on-sevens during Wednesday's joint practice.

4. Broncos at 49ers (Sat., 8:30 p.m. ET)

This game won't be as interesting if Russell Wilson and the Broncos' starting offense doesn't play. But if they do, it will be interesting to see if they can improve upon last week's outing that didn't see them put points on the board until their fourth and final drive. It was a rollercoaster game for Wilson, who shook off a slow start by hitting Jerry Jeudy on a touchdown pass on his final play. Wilson didn't get much help from an offensive line that was better in run blocking than in pass protection.

Niners fans will get a sturdy helping of former No. 2 overall pick Sam Darnold, who is beginning his first season in the Bay Area. Fellow former first-round pick Trey Lance is also expected to get some playing time. Not expected to play is starting quarterback Brock Purdy, who had his practice restrictions lifted earlier this week as he continues to work his way back from elbow surgery.

5. Ravens at Commanders (Mon., 8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

This game was certain to make the list following the teams' explosive practice earlier this week. Fighting aside, this should be an entertaining final game of Week 2 of the preseason. All eyes in Washington are on second-year quarterback Sam Howell, who appears to be closing in on being the Commanders' new QB1.

Lamar Jackson probably won't play, but the Ravens may decide to give rookie wideout Zay Flowers a snap or two on Monday night. Flowers has enjoyed an impressive summer that included some nifty plays during joint practices with Washington.