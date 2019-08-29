Predicting the Eagles' 2019 final 53-man roster: The Eagles are locked and loaded on both sides of the ball
The Eagles have their most talented roster in years, one that is expected to compete for the Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles enter the 2019 season with Super Bowl aspirations as one of the most talented rosters in the NFL. Philadelphia was determined to improve the 28th-ranked rushing attack last season, adding Jordan Howard in a trade, and selecting Miles Sanders in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the team's highest selection for a running back since LeSean McCoy in 2009.
On defense, the Eagles traded Michael Bennett and lost Chris Long to retirement, but the team added Malik Jackson to pair next to Fletcher Cox on the interior. Vinny Curry also was brought back to improve the run defense. The Eagles added talent in the secondary with Andrew Sendejo highlighting the moves on the back end and revamped the linebacker unit with Zach Brown and L.J. Fort in free agency.
The Eagles are incredibly talented on both sides of the ball, making this roster one of the best in the NFL. Here's the current (and only) projection of the Eagles' 53-man roster before Saturday's final cuts.
Offense
|Starter
|Backup
|Depth
|Depth
|Depth
|QB
|Carson Wentz
|Josh McCown
|Nate Sudfeld (INJ)
|
|RB
|Jordan Howard
|Miles Sanders
|Darren Sproles
|Corey Clement
|LWR
|Alshon Jeffery
|JJ Arcega-Whiteside
|
|RWR
|DeSean Jackson
|Mack Hollins
|
|SWR
|Nelson Agholor
|Greg Ward
|
|TE
|Zach Ertz
|Dallas Goedert
|Josh Perkins
|Richard Rodgers (INJ)
|LT
|Jason Peters
|Andre Dillard
|
|
|LG
|Isaac Seumalo
|Stefen Wisniewski
|
|C
|Jason Kelce
|Stefen Wisniewski
|
|
|RG
|Brandon Brooks
|Halapoulivaati Vaitai
|
|RT
|Lane Johnson
|Halapoulivaati Vaitai
|Jordan Mailata
|
|
The Eagles offense has the talent to surpass the 2014 team record for points in a season with 474, especially if Wentz returns to the MVP form he showed two years ago. Philadelphia had a decision to make at backup quarterback with Sudfeld's broken wrist, but it's an injury that isn't serious enough to place him on injured reserve. Sudfeld is on the final roster, which means the Eagles cut Thorson in the hopes of the 2019 fifth-round pick passing through waivers and making it on the practice squad.
Philadelphia had four locks at running back, but the question that remained all preseason was whether either Wendell Smallwood. Josh Adams or Boston Scott would force to Eagles to keep five (as they have done in the past). This time around, the Eagles just go with the four locks on the roster as Smallwodd and Adams find a new team in the coming days.
The Eagles use the final preseason game to find the sixth wide receiver, which mainly is used for a gunner role on special teams. Ward makes the Eagles on his third try, beating out cap surprise Carlton Agudosi and preseason favorite Marken Michel. Charles Johnson was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week. Philadelphia will keep four tight ends with Richard Rodgers's foot injury, that doesn't appear to last long into the season. Perkins makes the roster and could stay there all year.
Offensive line appears crowded with nine players, but Brandon Brooks hasn't officially been cleared to play yet. Even though Stefen Wisniewski has struggled this preseason, he'll remain on the roster thanks to the veteran experience and knowledge of the system. Halapoulivaati Vaitai and play guard and tackle, making him valuable on the offensive line. Dillard is the heir apparent to Peters and Mailata will provide added depth at tackle, but will likely be a game-day inactive. The Eagles will try to keep camp standout Nate Herbig on the practice squad. Tackle Brett Toth and guard Matt Pryor could also find a spot there.
Defense
|Starter
|Backup
|Depth
|Depth
|Depth
|DE
|Derek Barnett
|Vinny Curry
|Shareef Miller
|
|DT
|Malik Jackson
|Tim Jernigan
|
|DT
|Fletcher Cox
|Hassan Ridgeway
|
|DE
|Brandon Graham
|Josh Sweat
|Daeshon Hall
|
|OLB
|Kamu Grugier-Hill (INJ)
|Nate Gerry
|
|
|MLB
|Nigel Bradham
|
|
|OLB
|Zach Brown
|L.J. Fort
|
|
|CB
|Avonte Maddox
|Rasul Douglas
|Orlando Scandrick
|Jalen Mills (PUP)
|CB
|Ronald Darby
|Sidney Jones
|Cre'von LeBlanc (INJ), Orlando Scandrick
|
|SCB
|Avonte Maddox
|Sidney Jones
|Cre'von LeBlanc (INJ)
|
|
|FS
|Rodney McLeod
|Andrew Sendejo
|
|SS
|Malcolm Jenkins
|Rudy Ford
|
The Eagles were thinking about keeping just five defensive ends at the start of camp, but Daeshon Hall had a preseason that couldn't be ignored. Hall's incredible preseason leads to a roster spot, as the Eagles keep six defensive ends on the roster. Look for Miller to be a game-day inactive. With six defensive ends on the roster, the Eagles have to make a tough roster decision at defensive tackle. Ridgeway earns the final defensive tackle spot over Treyvon Hester, who blocked Cody Parkey's field goal in the NFC Wild Card game last year.
Nigel Bradham and Kamu Grugier-Hill were the two frontrunners to start at linebacker, but Grugier-Hill will be out for the start of the year. The Eagles will turn to Zach Brown and Nate Gerry to counter the loss of Grugier-Hill, with L.J. Fort playing a valuable backup role since he can play all three positions. Philadelphia will keep five linebackers on the roster, hoping T.J. Edwards passes through waivers and ends up on the practice squad. The Eagles can play with four linebackers for the first few games until Grugier-Hill returns, since they prefer to line up Malcolm Jenkins in the box in specific packages.
Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz won't reveal who the starting cornerback is opposite of Ronald Darby. Avonte Maddox is the projected slot cornerback while Rasul Douglas is expected to start opposite of Darby. Sidney Jones will rotate at each of the cornerback spots while Scandrick provides veteran depth. LeBlanc is a short-team injured reserve candidate while Jalen Mills is on the PUP list.
At safety, Ford makes the roster over Cyprien ... who could return since his salary would be non-guaranteed after the first week of the season. The Eagles are looking for more special teams help which is where Ford fits in.
Special Teams
|Starter
|Backup
|Depth
|K
|Jake Elliott
|
|
|P
|Cameron Johnston
|
|
|LS
|Rick Lovato
|
|
|KR
|Miles Sanders
|Corey Clement
|Donnel Pumphrey
|PR
|Darren Sproles
|DeSean Jackson
|Boston Scott
Sanders was a leader to return kicks prior to camp and the Eagles will give the explosive back the job in Week 1. Sproles will be the punt returner with Jackson returning punts in special situations during the regular season.
