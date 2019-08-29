Predicting the Redskins' 2019 final 53-man roster: Washington facing several tough decisions this weekend

The Washington Redskins finished in third place in the NFC East for the third year in a row in 2018, and head coach Jay Gruden is officially on the hot seat.

After yet another season which was decided by the injury report, the Redskins made quite a few changes to their roster. They have a new starting quarterback, a quarterback who they spent their first draft pick on, a first round pass rusher and a couple of new wideouts who could come in and make an immediate impact.

This defense could be one of the best in the league. Their potential, however, seems to hinge on the offense's ability to produce. No defense can dominate if they spend the majority of the game on the field due to an inefficient offense.

Let's break down our current projection for the Redskins' final 53-man roster prior to this Saturday's final cuts.

Offense

The Redskins' three-way quarterback battle was the most highly anticipated competition coming into the preseason, but it ended in a very anticlimactic way. Case Keenum, the only signal caller to start through three preseason games, was named the official starter last week. Colt McCoy was tagged as the starter when the depth chart came out initially, but he failed to play in a single preseason game due to offseason leg surgery. It will be interesting to see what happens once he is ready to play, however.

Keenum is the starter now, but you have to imagine that he will be on a short leash with two capable guys behind him. The Redskins' offensive line also played poorly throughout this preseason, which will make Keenum's job more difficult. Is this quarterback competition really over?

The Redskins are going with the veteran Donald Penn at left tackle, which was probably the right move. While Geron Christian does have potential, he's not the best left tackle on the roster right now.

The much maligned Ereck Flowers gets the start at left guard, but hey, it's better than left tackle. Washington believes Flowers has potential when playing on the inside of the offensive line, and he will be a storyline to follow in the early stages of the regular season. The Redskins may not have a slated backup on the right side of the ball in this scenario, but rookie center Ross Pierschbacher is expected to see some time at guard.

Adrian Peterson is slated as the starting running back, but both Chris Thompson and Derrius Guice will play significant roles in this offense. Thompson is deadly out of the backfield as a receiver and Guice is looked at as the future of this backfield. It will be interesting to see how and in what situations Gruden decides to utilize them. Fourth-round pick Bryce Love may not play a single down this season as he continues to work back from a torn ACL, but the Redskins are excited for what he could possibly bring to this team in the future.

Josh Doctson and Paul Richardson may be slated as the starters right now, but rookies Terry McLaurin and Kelvin Harmon are right behind them, battling for reps. It will be impossible for Gruden to keep them off of the field. Both should get a couple of reps here and there and if they take advantage of them ... who knows.

The Redskins also like Cam Sims and Robert Davis, who both have done enough through training camp and preseason to earn roster spots.

Defense

Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne and Matt Ioannidis make up one of the most talented defensive fronts in the NFL. The linebackers are a bit of a question mark, however.

While Ryan Kerrigan is a bonafide star, the Redskins have two new starters at inside backer. Jon Bostic was signed just before training camp and Shaun Dion Hamilton is getting his first chance as a starter.

As for the other pass rusher spot, that is currently occupied by Ryan Anderson. He has been waiting patiently for his chance to start for a couple of seasons now, and this is his shot. With that being said, it will be hard to keep his backup in a reserve role. The Redskins traded back up into the first round to select Montez Sweat out of Mississippi State in April, and it feels like just a matter of time before he's a major part of this defense. The Redskins' last draft pick, Jordan Brailford, is currently injured, but still earns a roster spot in this scenario.

Montae Nicholson has earned the right to start alongside Landon Collins. In the Redskins' second preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, he recorded a 96-yard pick six off of a tipped pass. He started half of the season last year before Washington traded for Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, and performed fairly well. With running mate like Collins to work off of, he could be due for big year.

Special teams



Starter Backup Depth K Dustin Hopkins



P Tress Way



LS Nick Sundberg



KR Trey Quinn



PR Trey Quinn





Kicker Dustin Hopkins had a career year in 2018, making 26 of 29 field goal attempts and also missed just one extra point attempt. He also recorded a new career-long field goal with a 56-yarder against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6.

Punter Tress Way also had a career year, and earned the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week award in Week 10.