Race for No. 1 pick in 2020 NFL Draft: The Bengals may trip on their way to the finish line

The Cincinnati Bengals have three challengers remaining when it comes to obtaining the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft.

At 1-13, Cincinnati has a two-game "lead" on the Dolphins, Giants and Redskins with two games to go in the 2019 regular season. While the Lions also have three wins, their one tie eliminates them from having a shot at the first overall pick, unless they're willing to trade for it.

The Bengals' next opponent, ironically enough, is the Dolphins, who appeared destined to obtain the first overall pick after an 0-7 start. The Bengals' final opponent is the Browns, the team Cincinnati nearly upset in Week 14. Given the current climate in Cleveland, it's not a stretch to think that the Bengals won't have a decent shot at winning one of their final two games of the regular season.

Cincinnati -- assuming it does land the No. 1 overall pick -- is expected to select Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, who led the LSU Tigers to an undefeated regular season, an SEC title and No. 1 overall ranking heading into the College Football Playoff. An Ohio native and former Ohio State Buckeye, Burrow has completed 77.9% of his passes for 4,715 yards with 48 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

While the Dolphins beating the Patriots in Foxborough in Week 17 is as believable as the Patriots' embattled "Do Your Job" film producer, the Giants and Redskins remain a threat to the Bengals' chances at preserving the first overall pick. Before we look at their and the other Week 16 matchups that may help determine the first overall pick, here's a look at the current draft (top 10) order:

1. Cincinnati Bengals

2. New York Giants

3. Miami Dolphins

4. Washington Redskins

5. Detroit Lions

6. Arizona Cardinals

7. New York Jets

8. Jacksonville Jaguars

9. Los Angeles Chargers

10. Carolina Panthers

New York Giants (3-11) at Washington (3-11)

The Giants are coming off an emotional win in what will likely be Eli Manning's final home game for New York. Washington has also played better as of late, splitting its past four games that include a near-upset of the Packers back in Week 14. The Redskins will finish their season on the road against the Cowboys, while New York will close out the season with a home game against the Eagles.

As it stands, the Giants are in position to acquire Chase Young, a Heisman Trophy finalist and the nation's most prolific pass rusher this past season. Despite missing two games, Young recorded 16.5 sacks, 21 tackles and seven forced fumbles. Young would make sense for a Giants defense that is currently 27th in the NFL in scoring, 26th in rushing and 22nd against the pass.

For the Redskins, the front-runner remains Georgia offensive lineman Andrew Thomas, a player that could provide much-needed protection for Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Detroit (3-10-1) vs. Denver (5-9)

After an encouraging start, Matthew Stafford's injury and poor play on the defensive side of the ball resulted in a disappointing season for the Lions. While their opponent on Sunday is also nearing the end of a third consecutive losing season, the Broncos split their past six games and might have found their long-term solution at quarterback in rookie Drew Lock. While Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown makes sense for the Lions, CBS NFL Draft analyst Josh Edwards has Detroit taking Clemson safety Isaiah Simmons with its first-round pick. Here's what Edwards had to say about Simmons, who would add size, athleticism and physicality to the Lions' secondary.

Simmons provides a lot of versatility. He is a long player that is developing as a pass rusher. The Clemson product will be a chess piece for Matt Patricia, or whoever is coaching the team next season.

Arizona (4-9-1) at Seattle (11-3)

The Cardinals, who have lost their fair share of hard-fought games this season, are coming off a solid home win over the Browns. The Seahawks, after suffering a double-digit loss in Los Angeles in Week 14, rebounded with a close victory over Carolina this past Sunday to remain ahead of San Francisco in the NFC West race.

Arizona, according to CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson, is slated to select Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs in his most recent mock draft. Wirfs would certainly be a good fit for a Cardinals offense that is currently 32nd in the NFL in passing and 25th in rushing.

Pittsburgh (8-6) at New York Jets (5-9)

While many thought the Steelers would be in the mix for a high pick following the in-season injuries to Ben Roethlisberger, James Conner and JuJu Smith-Schuster, they would be the sixth and final team to quality for the AFC playoffs if the season ended today. And despite a decent second half of the season (the Jets are 4-2 in their past six games after a 1-7 start), Le'Veon Bell will look to play the role of spoiler in his first game against his former team.

Given the Jets' recent success on defense, New York is expected to spend its first-round pick on an offensive play-maker for quarterback Sam Darnold. Wilson thinks that player could be Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy, who has 71 passes for 959 yards and nine touchdowns this season. Jeudy will look to add to his 2019 stat line during the Crimson Tide's Citrus Bowl matchup against Michigan.