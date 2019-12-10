2020 NFL Mock Draft: Jaguars take quarterback, Raiders add deep threat, Cowboys get playmaker in secondary

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Watch any LSU game this season and you'll come away thinking the same thing: Joe Burrow is legit. He's been that consistently good over the last three months that it's hard to envision a scenario where the Bengals aren't selecting Burrow -- and then they'll need to use the majority of their remaining picks to restock the offensive line (added bonus: 2019 first-rounder Jonah Williams will be back too).

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Chase Young is a layup. There's no other way to put it. Just like the 49ers couldn't miss with Nick Bosa, the same holds for his former Ohio State teammate, Young. Take him, begin the process of fixing this defense, and then start putting an offense around Daniel Jones.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The top three players remain the same as last week, in part because the team needs haven't suddenly changed. The Redskins appear to have their franchise QB in Dwayne Haskins and there's no way LT Trent Williams is going to play for this franchise in 2020. Andrew Thomas has been one of the best players on Georgia's roster the last two seasons and he'll replace Williams in Washington

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Wills is the best offensive linemen on Alabama's roster and he'll immediately be one of the best linemen on Miami's roster. The right tackle has had a stellar 2019 campaign; now the Dolphins just need to find a franchise QB.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd The Lions' D-line ranks 27th against the run and 29th getting after the quarterback, according to Football Outsiders. Brown is the most dynamic interior defensive linemen in this draft class and he'll immediately upgrade the middle of Detroit's defense.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Wirfs can play both right and left tackle, and the Cardinals, whose O-line ranks 23rd in run blocking and 26th in pass protection, could use him right now. Arizona has to protect No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray and it starts with bolstering the tackle position at the top of the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st This might be a tad high for Kinlaw, but the Jaguars have needs along the defensive line and Kinlaw is one of the best pass-rushing interior players in the country.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Isaiah Simmons S Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Simmons is a hybrid LB/S who can do a little bit of everything and do it at a high level. As it turns out, the Falcons need help at both linebacker and in the secondary, so Simmons is a natural fit here.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Coming into Week 15, Jamison Crowder leads the Jets in receptions, followed by Le'Veon Bell. In terms of advanced metrics, Robby Anderson is the top-ranked pass catcher and he is 45th in value per play, according to Football Outsiders. Shorter version: the Jets need playmakers and Jeudy is one of the top playmakers in the country.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Casey Hayward is having a strong season but Desmond King's contract expires after the 2020 season and Michael Davis has struggled (he's also in the final year of his rookie deal). Jeff Okudah is the top cornerback in this class and he'd fill a big need in the secondary for Los Angeles.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Austin Jackson OL USC • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 6th Former first-round pick Garrett Bolles is still a work in progress and now that it seems like Drew Lock has the potential to hold down the job, the Broncos need to protect him. The O-line came into Week 14 ranked 27th in pass protection. Jackson has prototypical size for an NFL left tackle but he moves like someone 100 pounds lighter. He had a standout campaign for the Trojans and could be one of the top offensive linemen drafted next spring.

Round 1 - Pick 12 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Pound for pound, one of the strongest receivers in the draft, Lamb's YAC skills are also second to none. Now the Jags just need to settle on a starting quarterback. Coming into Week 14, WR Christian McCaffrey led the Panthers in receptions and No. 3 on that list was TE Greg Olsen. Carolina needs a big-play WR for whomever ends up under center in 2020.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Julian Okwara DL Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 248 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 3rd Okwara's season ended in November, and while he wasn't quite as productive as a year ago, he's a high-upside prospect who explodes off the ball. He's listed at 240 but plays much stronger than that, and he'll likely add weight in the weeks leading up to the combine.

Round 1 - Pick 14 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd When Epenesa is on he's unblockable, but sometimes he can disappear from games. That said, his upside is off the charts and if he chooses to declare for the draft it's hard to imagine he slips out of the first round. The Raiders drafted Clelin Ferrell No. 4 overall last April but he's still growing into his role -- plus, you can never have too many pass rushers.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 6th Kenny Moore has been the Colts best cornerback, but after that there's room for improvement. Second-rounder Rock Ya-Sin has gotten plenty of on-the-job training but they need to add depth at the position. Diggs, Stefon's brother and also a former wide receiver, is one of the most physical CBs in this draft class.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'7" / 310 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 10th Demar Dotson is 34 years old and whomever ends up under center next season for the Bucs will need to be protected. Tampa's O-line came into the week ranked 22nd in run blocking and pass protection, according to Football Outsides. Jones, meanwhile, had an outstanding season for the Cougars and has the type of strength and athleticism that translates well to the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Marvin Wilson DL Florida State • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 4th Wilson's season ended after suffering a hand injury in November but he's one of the best pass-rushing defensive tackles in this draft class, and would be a terror in the middle of the Browns defense.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 18 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd Makes too much sense not to happen -- Ruggs is a burner and a threat to take it to the house every time he touches the ball. The Raiders suddenly have a lot of questions, especially on offense, but Ruggs would give Jon Gruden an immediate deep threat.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 19 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th Herbert has been inconsistent this season and we're not convinced he's a first-round pick, but teams are in love with his physical skill set. The Jags whiffed on Nick Foles and Gardner Minshew might be best suited as a backup. And if there are wholesale changes on the coaching staff and in the front office, finding a franchise quarterback would be at the top of the the to-do list for the next regime.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Terrell Lewis EDGE Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 252 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 63rd POSITION RNK 7th Harold Landry is having a strong season but CB Logan Ryan is second on the Titans with 3.5 sacks. Lewis has been unstoppable off the edge. Imagine him opposite Landry and alongside 2019 first-rounder Jeffery Simmons.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Dallas desperately needs help in the secondary and Delpit falls to them in the bottom half of the round. Delpit entered the season as a possible top-10 pick but he's struggled through an ankle injury and his tackling has been a liability for stretches. When he's healthy and locked in, he's a game-changing safety.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 22 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th The Dolphins need help everywhere. Unfortunately, Tua's status remains unknown so for now the team must use its first-round picks to fill other needs. Henderson is long, fast and athletic and while he hasn't been quite as productive this season, he has all the traits NFL teams look for in lockdown CBs.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 23 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd Taco Charlton leads Miami with 5 sacks. He's followed by followed by Sam Eguavoen (2.5). Put another way: the team needs to upgrade its pass rushers. Gross-Matos is a physical freak who has yet to scratch the surface on just how good he can be.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd The Vikings are replacement-level in pass defense, according to Football Outsiders, and Xavier Rhodes is having his worst season in the league. He still has three years left on his deal but that doesn't mean Minnesota can't add reinforcements. Fulton, who returned for his senior season at LSU and had a strong campaign, would've been in the first-round conversation had he declared last spring.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Jonathan Taylor RB Wisconsin • Jr • 5'11" / 219 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 2nd Taylor can run over would-be tacklers or use his speed to beat them around the corner; there were questions about his pass-catching abilities coming into the season but he has 24 receptions (4 drops, 5 TDs and a 121.4 receiver rating, according to Sports Info Solutions) after totaling just 16 the previous two years. In Buffalo he'll give Josh Allen another weapon.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Dylan Moses LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 2nd The Chiefs defense came into Week 14 ranked 15th, according to Football Outsiders, but they struggled to find consistency from their linebackers. Moses changes that. He missed the season after tearing his ACL in August, but he was our No. 1 LB coming into 2019 and if he's healthy he's a first-round talent.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 5th Shenault has battled injuries this season but he's a four-down player who can (and does) line up anywhere: out wide, in the slot, H-back, running back and even QB. The Packers need to add playmakers and Shenault fits the bill.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Bryce Hall CB Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th Shaquill Griffin is having a strong 2019 campaign but the Seahawks need to add depth at cornerback. Hall was our CB1 coming into the season. He suffered an ankle injury that cut short his '19 campaign but he should be fully recovered by the spring.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Curtis Weaver EDGE Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 5th Weaver feels like a Patriots player. He had 13.5 sacks, 55 pressures but he also has the athleticism to drop into coverage. He allowed a passer rating of just 58.8.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 225 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 65th POSITION RNK 6th Both Drew Brees and Teddy Bridgewater could return in 2020 -- and that would be ideal for Love, who will need a season or two on the bench before he's ready. He's drawn comparisons to Pat Mahomes because of his athleticism, arm strength and playmaking abilities, but Love is coming off a rough junior season for the Aggies, which could also prompt him to return to school for another year.

Round 1 - Pick 31 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 4th Chaisson is a quick-twitch, high-motor headache off the edge but he'll probably need to add muscle to hold up over the course of a 16-game NFL schedule. The Ravens have few holes on arguably the NFL's best roster but they could use more pass rushers; Matt Judon leads the team with eight sacks but the next closest player is at four.