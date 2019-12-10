2020 NFL Mock Draft: Jaguars take quarterback, Raiders add deep threat, Cowboys get playmaker in secondary
We're one week closer to the end of the 2019 NFL season and the Bengals are still in the driver's seat for the No. 1 overall pick. The Giants may give them a run for the worst team in football, but as it stands, Cincinnati will begin the rebuilding process by taking a franchise quarterback while New York will take the best player in this class.
Meanwhile, it's another week with nothing new on Tua Tagovailoa's status, which means it's another week without him in our mock draft. Still, we have three quarterbacks taken in Round 1. It starts with Joe Burrow, of course. Then, because demand outstrips supply when it comes to franchise passers, Justin Herbert and Jordan Love also hear their names called.
In other news, the Dolphins use their three first-rounders on the offensive line, edge rusher and cornerback. That all changes, of course, as soon as Tagovailoa announces his plans for 2020.
The draft order is based on team records through the first 14 weeks of the season (except MNF).
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Watch any LSU game this season and you'll come away thinking the same thing: Joe Burrow is legit. He's been that consistently good over the last three months that it's hard to envision a scenario where the Bengals aren't selecting Burrow -- and then they'll need to use the majority of their remaining picks to restock the offensive line (added bonus: 2019 first-rounder Jonah Williams will be back too).
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Chase Young is a layup. There's no other way to put it. Just like the 49ers couldn't miss with Nick Bosa, the same holds for his former Ohio State teammate, Young. Take him, begin the process of fixing this defense, and then start putting an offense around Daniel Jones.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
The top three players remain the same as last week, in part because the team needs haven't suddenly changed. The Redskins appear to have their franchise QB in Dwayne Haskins and there's no way LT Trent Williams is going to play for this franchise in 2020. Andrew Thomas has been one of the best players on Georgia's roster the last two seasons and he'll replace Williams in Washington
Round 1 - Pick 4
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Wills is the best offensive linemen on Alabama's roster and he'll immediately be one of the best linemen on Miami's roster. The right tackle has had a stellar 2019 campaign; now the Dolphins just need to find a franchise QB.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs
The Lions' D-line ranks 27th against the run and 29th getting after the quarterback, according to Football Outsiders. Brown is the most dynamic interior defensive linemen in this draft class and he'll immediately upgrade the middle of Detroit's defense.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Wirfs can play both right and left tackle, and the Cardinals, whose O-line ranks 23rd in run blocking and 26th in pass protection, could use him right now. Arizona has to protect No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray and it starts with bolstering the tackle position at the top of the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
This might be a tad high for Kinlaw, but the Jaguars have needs along the defensive line and Kinlaw is one of the best pass-rushing interior players in the country.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Simmons is a hybrid LB/S who can do a little bit of everything and do it at a high level. As it turns out, the Falcons need help at both linebacker and in the secondary, so Simmons is a natural fit here.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
Coming into Week 15, Jamison Crowder leads the Jets in receptions, followed by Le'Veon Bell. In terms of advanced metrics, Robby Anderson is the top-ranked pass catcher and he is 45th in value per play, according to Football Outsiders. Shorter version: the Jets need playmakers and Jeudy is one of the top playmakers in the country.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Casey Hayward is having a strong season but Desmond King's contract expires after the 2020 season and Michael Davis has struggled (he's also in the final year of his rookie deal). Jeff Okudah is the top cornerback in this class and he'd fill a big need in the secondary for Los Angeles.
Round 1 - Pick 11
USC • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Former first-round pick Garrett Bolles is still a work in progress and now that it seems like Drew Lock has the potential to hold down the job, the Broncos need to protect him. The O-line came into Week 14 ranked 27th in pass protection. Jackson has prototypical size for an NFL left tackle but he moves like someone 100 pounds lighter. He had a standout campaign for the Trojans and could be one of the top offensive linemen drafted next spring.
Round 1 - Pick 12
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
Pound for pound, one of the strongest receivers in the draft, Lamb's YAC skills are also second to none. Now the Jags just need to settle on a starting quarterback. Coming into Week 14, WR Christian McCaffrey led the Panthers in receptions and No. 3 on that list was TE Greg Olsen. Carolina needs a big-play WR for whomever ends up under center in 2020.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 248 lbs
Okwara's season ended in November, and while he wasn't quite as productive as a year ago, he's a high-upside prospect who explodes off the ball. He's listed at 240 but plays much stronger than that, and he'll likely add weight in the weeks leading up to the combine.
Round 1 - Pick 14
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
When Epenesa is on he's unblockable, but sometimes he can disappear from games. That said, his upside is off the charts and if he chooses to declare for the draft it's hard to imagine he slips out of the first round. The Raiders drafted Clelin Ferrell No. 4 overall last April but he's still growing into his role -- plus, you can never have too many pass rushers.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Kenny Moore has been the Colts best cornerback, but after that there's room for improvement. Second-rounder Rock Ya-Sin has gotten plenty of on-the-job training but they need to add depth at the position. Diggs, Stefon's brother and also a former wide receiver, is one of the most physical CBs in this draft class.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'7" / 310 lbs
Demar Dotson is 34 years old and whomever ends up under center next season for the Bucs will need to be protected. Tampa's O-line came into the week ranked 22nd in run blocking and pass protection, according to Football Outsides. Jones, meanwhile, had an outstanding season for the Cougars and has the type of strength and athleticism that translates well to the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Florida State • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
Wilson's season ended after suffering a hand injury in November but he's one of the best pass-rushing defensive tackles in this draft class, and would be a terror in the middle of the Browns defense.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 18
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Makes too much sense not to happen -- Ruggs is a burner and a threat to take it to the house every time he touches the ball. The Raiders suddenly have a lot of questions, especially on offense, but Ruggs would give Jon Gruden an immediate deep threat.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 19
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs
Herbert has been inconsistent this season and we're not convinced he's a first-round pick, but teams are in love with his physical skill set. The Jags whiffed on Nick Foles and Gardner Minshew might be best suited as a backup. And if there are wholesale changes on the coaching staff and in the front office, finding a franchise quarterback would be at the top of the the to-do list for the next regime.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Terrell Lewis EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 252 lbs
Harold Landry is having a strong season but CB Logan Ryan is second on the Titans with 3.5 sacks. Lewis has been unstoppable off the edge. Imagine him opposite Landry and alongside 2019 first-rounder Jeffery Simmons.
Round 1 - Pick 21
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
Dallas desperately needs help in the secondary and Delpit falls to them in the bottom half of the round. Delpit entered the season as a possible top-10 pick but he's struggled through an ankle injury and his tackling has been a liability for stretches. When he's healthy and locked in, he's a game-changing safety.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 22
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
The Dolphins need help everywhere. Unfortunately, Tua's status remains unknown so for now the team must use its first-round picks to fill other needs. Henderson is long, fast and athletic and while he hasn't been quite as productive this season, he has all the traits NFL teams look for in lockdown CBs.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 23
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Taco Charlton leads Miami with 5 sacks. He's followed by followed by Sam Eguavoen (2.5). Put another way: the team needs to upgrade its pass rushers. Gross-Matos is a physical freak who has yet to scratch the surface on just how good he can be.
Round 1 - Pick 24
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
The Vikings are replacement-level in pass defense, according to Football Outsiders, and Xavier Rhodes is having his worst season in the league. He still has three years left on his deal but that doesn't mean Minnesota can't add reinforcements. Fulton, who returned for his senior season at LSU and had a strong campaign, would've been in the first-round conversation had he declared last spring.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Wisconsin • Jr • 5'11" / 219 lbs
Taylor can run over would-be tacklers or use his speed to beat them around the corner; there were questions about his pass-catching abilities coming into the season but he has 24 receptions (4 drops, 5 TDs and a 121.4 receiver rating, according to Sports Info Solutions) after totaling just 16 the previous two years. In Buffalo he'll give Josh Allen another weapon.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Dylan Moses LB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
The Chiefs defense came into Week 14 ranked 15th, according to Football Outsiders, but they struggled to find consistency from their linebackers. Moses changes that. He missed the season after tearing his ACL in August, but he was our No. 1 LB coming into 2019 and if he's healthy he's a first-round talent.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
Shenault has battled injuries this season but he's a four-down player who can (and does) line up anywhere: out wide, in the slot, H-back, running back and even QB. The Packers need to add playmakers and Shenault fits the bill.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Shaquill Griffin is having a strong 2019 campaign but the Seahawks need to add depth at cornerback. Hall was our CB1 coming into the season. He suffered an ankle injury that cut short his '19 campaign but he should be fully recovered by the spring.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Curtis Weaver EDGE
Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs
Weaver feels like a Patriots player. He had 13.5 sacks, 55 pressures but he also has the athleticism to drop into coverage. He allowed a passer rating of just 58.8.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 225 lbs
Both Drew Brees and Teddy Bridgewater could return in 2020 -- and that would be ideal for Love, who will need a season or two on the bench before he's ready. He's drawn comparisons to Pat Mahomes because of his athleticism, arm strength and playmaking abilities, but Love is coming off a rough junior season for the Aggies, which could also prompt him to return to school for another year.
Round 1 - Pick 31
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs
Chaisson is a quick-twitch, high-motor headache off the edge but he'll probably need to add muscle to hold up over the course of a 16-game NFL schedule. The Ravens have few holes on arguably the NFL's best roster but they could use more pass rushers; Matt Judon leads the team with eight sacks but the next closest player is at four.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs
The 49ers have few immediate needs and Biadasz, who can play center or guard, would give the team some versatility along the interior offensive line.
