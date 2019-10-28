Steelers vs. Dolphins odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from proven model on 86-60 run

The Steelers look to carry momentum from a recent win and get back in the NFL playoff picture when Pittsburgh hosts the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football. Mason Rudolph will be back under center, and the Steelers' defense could have a field day at Heinz Field against a Dolphins team that tends to give the ball away. Pittsburgh beat the Chargers, 24-17, with Devlin Hodges starting while Rudolph recovered from a concussion, before the week off to move to 2-4. The Dolphins lost their sixth straight to start the season, falling 31-21 to the Bills. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh is a 14-point favorite in the latest Steelers vs. Dolphins odds, off a half-point from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is 43.5. Before you make any Dolphins vs. Steelers picks, you need to see the current Monday Night Football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows Rudolph has been steady since taking over for the injured Ben Roethlisberger (elbow). He was completing 67 percent of his passes and threw for 646 yards before he was knocked out in Week 5, but he has recovered from a concussion and is surrounded by plenty of talent. Running back James Conner can do it all, rushing for 235 yards and three scores and leading the team in receptions with 26 for 231 yards and two TDs. JuJu Smith-Schuster is the top wideout, averaging 13.6 yards on 25 catches, and he scored on a 76-yard pass from Rudolph in Week 3.

The Dolphins are 1-8 against the spread in their last nine Monday night games, and the Steelers should exploit a Miami team with a league-worst minus-11 turnover margin. Pittsburgh is second in the league with 15 takeaways, led by linebacker Devin Bush, who has four fumble recoveries and two interceptions. T.J. Watt has four sacks and two fumble recoveries, but is questionable with an abdominal injury.

But just because Pittsburgh has a disruptive defense doesn't mean it will cover the Steelers vs. Dolphins spread on Monday Night Football.

The Dolphins' offense has shown signs of life with Ryan Fitzpatrick at the helm and carried a lead into the fourth quarter last Sunday. Fitzpatrick threw for 282 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score. The veteran will throw to rookie Preston Williams (25 catches for 314 yards and a TD) and DeVante Parker (18-284-3). Kenyan Drake (174 yards) and Mark Walton (137) are the primary runners.

The Dolphins' defense is led by former Ohio State teammates and linebackers Jerome Baker (39 tackes) and Raekwon McMillan (35). Taco Charlton has three of the team's seven sacks, while Vince Biegel has two.

