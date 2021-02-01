Super Bowl LV will have a different feeling this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but many traditions from Super Bowl week will remain, even though the festivities have been significantly altered. Super Bowl "Opening Night" is the first significant change to Super Bowl week, as the first night of Super Bowl coverage has been expanded to an all day event.

At least for this year, players, fans, and media members won't be gathering in the stadium and listening to the Super Bowl participants answering hilarious questions and making bold predictions. That will happen virtually on Zoom calls for 2021, which NFL fans can hear throughout the day Monday -- and all week. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers media day festivities are Monday while the Kansas City Chiefs are Tuesday.

Here's everything you need to know for Opening Night -- and the entire week's schedule -- for Super Bowl LV.

How to watch opening week festivities

Date: Monday, Feb. 1 to Thursday, Feb. 4 | Time: All day

Location: Virtually

Why is Super Bowl Opening Night virtual?

Besides the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Kansas City Chiefs played a significant role in determining the week-long festivities for the Super Bowl. The Chiefs won't be flying to Florida until a day before the Super Bowl, which allows them to keep the testing routine they have been following all season. Running into strangers during Super Bowl week in the middle of a pandemic is not ideal, especially with a championship on the line.

The schedule

Here is the weeklong schedule of interviews for Super Bowl week, so plan accordingly.

Monday, Feb. 1 – Super Bowl Opening Night

11 a.m. -- Buccaneers virtual interview sessions with the following assistant coaches:

Harold Goodwin (Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator)

Byron Leftwich (Offensive Coordinator)

Clyde Christensen (Quarterbacks)

Rick Christophel (Tight Ends)

Kevin Garver (Wide Receivers)

Joe Gilbert (Offensive Line)

Maral Javadifar (Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach/Physical Therapist)

Todd McNair (Running Backs)

Tom Moore (Assistant Coach)

11:30 a.m. -- Buccaneers virtual interview sessions with the following assistant coaches:

Keith Armstrong (Special Teams Coordinator)

Todd Bowles (Defensive Coordinator)

Mike Caldwell (Inside Linebackers)

Larry Foote (Outside Linebackers)

Lori Locust (Assistant Defensive Line)

Anthony Piroli (Head Strength & Conditioning Coach)

Nick Rapone (Safeties)

Kacy Rodgers (Defensive Line)

Kevin Ross (Cornerbacks)

12-12:45 p.m. -- Buccaneers virtual interview sessions with the following:

4-4:45 p.m. -- Kansas City Chiefs virtual interview sessions with the following:

Tuesday, Feb. 2

9:30 a.m. -- Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid – Virtual media availability

9:45 a.m. -- Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes – Virtual media availability

10-10:30 a.m. -- Chiefs virtual interview sessions with the following:

11 a.m. -- Chiefs virtual interview sessions with the following coaches:

Eric Bieniemy (Offensive Coordinator)

Mike Kafka (Quarterbacks/Passing Game Coordinator)

Greg Lewis (Wide Receivers)

Andy Heck (Offensive Line)

Deland McCullough (Running Backs)

Tom Melvin (Tight Ends)

11:30 a.m. -- Chiefs virtual interview sessions with the following coaches:

Steve Spagnuolo (Defensive Coordinator)

Dave Toub (Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator)

Brendan Daly (Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line)

Matt House (Linebackers)

Sam Madison (Defensive Backs/Cornerbacks)

Dave Merritt (Defensive Backs)

1:00 p.m. -- Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians – Virtual media availability

1:15 p.m. -- Buccaneers LB Lavonte David – Virtual media availability

1:30-2:00 p.m. -- Buccaneers virtual interview sessions with the following:

Wednesday, Feb. 3

1:15 p.m. -- Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians – Virtual media availability

1:30 p.m. -- Buccaneers QB Tom Brady – Virtual media availability

1:45-2:15 p.m. -- Buccaneers virtual interview sessions with the following:

2:30 p.m. -- Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid – Virtual media availability

2:45 p.m. -- Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu – Virtual media availability

3 p.m. -- Chiefs virtual interview sessions with the following:

Thursday, Feb. 4

1:15 p.m. -- Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians – Virtual media availability

1:30 p.m. -- Buccaneers QB Tom Brady – Virtual media availability

1:45-2:15 p.m. -- Buccaneers virtual interview sessions with the following:

2:30 p.m. -- Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid – Virtual media availability

2:45 p.m. -- Chiefs TE Travis Kelce – Virtual media availability

3 p.m. -- Chiefs virtual interview sessions with the following: