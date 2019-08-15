Today's Top Picks: Riding key Ravens trend and more best bets for Week 2 of NFL preseason

Another week of fooooooootbaaaaaaaall, even if it's preseason football, should get everyone plenty excited. We're still several weeks away from the real thing, but we're all so on board with the idea of betting on the preseason, and playing DFS in these "meaningless" games, that it's not hard to get pumped up about football on the television.

Plus, we're quickly creeping to the level of "seeing a few things that matter" -- last week watching David Montgomery run well was a big takeaway for me, and Daniel Jones looked sharp. But the competition gets a little more stiff and we can pull a few more interesting nuggets out of the action.

Last week in this space we went 2-1 on preseason games and if you follow me on Twitter @WillBrinson you know also know we were a Chad Kelly Colts comeback from hitting a four-game preseason ML underdog parlay. Let's keep the hot streak going below with some more preseason action from Thursday night.

1. Chiefs at Steelers: Chiefs -1

This line is probably moving quickly, with Andy Reid announcing that the starters for the Chiefs would play the entire first half, meaning it's going to be Patrick Mahomes vs. Mason Rudolph for a full half of football. So jump on it now. I believe the Chiefs were a pick at the start of this writing and since moved to a one-point favorite. Reid made it clear: Mahomes and the starters will see the first half, the second string team will see the third quarter and the third string guys will mop up the fourth. There will be no Ben Roethlisberger for the Steelers, only Mason Rudolph followed by Josh Dobbs. The Chiefs defense is bad, but give me the KC offense to put up enough points that the two Pittsburgh backups can't storm back. The over/under would be tempting but it's 46.5!

National sportswriter Mike Tierney has covered seven Super Bowls and is coming off a season in which he went 63-46 (58 percent) against the spread. Get his picks for Thursday's Raiders-Cardinals game only at SportsLine.

2. Packers at Ravens: Ravens -3.5

This is going to sound a little simplistic, but I'm just going to ride John Harbaugh here. As noted by Joe Osborne of Odds Shark, Harbaugh is covering in the preseason at a ridiculous 67.4 percent for his coaching career with the Ravens. That's really good! We have no such history with Matt LaFleur, but we do know that Aaron Rodgers' primary goal in his first preseason action is to simply stay healthy. It would be pretty shocking if the Packers came out gunning for points and trying to put a bunch of LaFleur's system and approach on tape for everyone to see. In Week 1 the Packers drew the banged up Texans, who let Joe Webb throw the ball 40 (!) times. They shouldn't get off so light against the Ravens, and I would anticipate we see Baltimore try to stretch out Lamar Jackson as a passer a little bit in this game.

R.J. White has been SportsLine's top pro football analyst for two-plus seasons. Over that span, he has gone 214-164 on ATS picks, returning more than $3,200 to $100 bettors. Get White's pick for Bears-Giants only at SportsLine.

3. Bengals at Redskins: Under 41

Why is this line so high? The Redskins played a rough game against the Browns in Week 1, managing just 10 points against Cleveland. Colt McCoy isn't available, Dwayne Haskins looks a little overmatched right now and they can't afford to leave Case Keenum out there too much. Jay Gruden's never really shown a willingness to go all out in the preseason. Washington wasn't terrible on defense, though, with seven of the Browns' 30 points coming on a pick-six. That could keep the Bengals from doing much on offense -- Andy Dalton marched them down on a touchdown drive early against the Chiefs, but Cincy managed just 17 total points. They're trying out Jeff Driskel at wide receiver because they're deep (?) at quarterback and banged up at wide receiver. I can't imagine Zac Taylor, a Sean McVay acolyte, is going to play his starters much in the preseason. This could be a 10-7 final that never sweats this bet at all.

During last year's NFL regular season, former sportsbook director Micah Roberts went 47-36-3 against the spread (57 percent) and he's been even better picking Chargers games, going 18-9 in his last 27 picks involving Chargers games. Get his Saints-Chargers pick over at SportsLine.