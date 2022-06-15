The Stanley Cup Playoffs are one of the most exciting postseason formats in sports. For the first time in three years, every team played a full 82-game regular season schedule without interruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The divisions were completely back to normal with teams being permitted to cross the border and play in Canada and vice versa.
The Stanley Cup Final is now set. The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning will take on the Colorado Avalanche in what will be an excellent matchup between two of the top teams in the NHL.
The structure of the playoffs that lead to the Final was as follows:
- The playoff format has the team with the most points taking on the second wild card team in the opening round in each conference. The division winner with the second-most points will face off with the top wild card team.
- Each series will be in a best-of-seven format
- The home ice advantage goes to the team with the higher seed in the opening two rounds of the playoffs. The team with the most regular season points has home ice in the conference finals and Stanley Cup Final.
Stanley Cup Playoffs viewing information
TV: ABC
Stream: fuboTV (Get access now)
Follow: CBS Sports App
All times Eastern
(* if necessary)
STANLEY CUP FINAL SCHEDULE
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche
Game 1: Wednesday, June 15 | 8 p.m. | at COL |TV: ABC
Game 2: Saturday, June 18 | 8 p.m. | at COL | TV: ABC
Game 3: Monday, June 20 | 8 p.m. | at TB | TV: ABC
Game 4: Wednesday, June 22 | 8 p.m. | at TB | TV: ABC
Game 5: *Friday, June 24 | 8 p.m. | at COL | TV: ABC
Game 6: *Sunday, June 26 | 8 p.m. | at TB | TV: ABC
Game 7: *Tuesday, June 28 | 8 p.m. | at COL | TV: ABC
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL RESULTS
New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (TB wins, 4-2)
Game 1: Rangers 6, Lightning 2 | Recap
Game 2: Rangers 3, Lightning 2 | Recap
Game 3: Lightning 3, Rangers 2 | Recap
Game 4: Lightning 3, Rangers 1 | Recap
Game 5: Lightning 3, Rangers 1 | Recap
Game 6: Lightning 2, Rangers 1 | Recap
WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL RESULTS
Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers (COL wins, 4-0)
Game 1: Avalanche 8, Oilers 6 | Recap
Game 2: Avalanche 4, Oilers 0 | Recap
Game 3: Avalanche 4, Oilers 2 | Recap
Game 4: Avalanche 6, Oilers 5 (OT) | Recap
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS RESULTS
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers (TB wins, 4-0)
Game 1: Lightning 4, Panthers 1 | Recap
Game 2: Lightning 2, Panthers 1 | Recap
Game 3: Lightning 5, Panthers 1 | Recap
Game 4: Lightning 2, Panthers 0 | Recap
New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes (NYR wins, 4-3)
Game 1: Hurricanes 2, Rangers 1 (OT) | Recap
Game 2: Hurricanes 2, Rangers 0 | Recap
Game 3: Rangers 3, Hurricanes 1 | Recap
Game 4: Rangers 4, Hurricanes 1 | Recap
Game 5: Hurricanes 3, Rangers 1 | Recap
Game 6: Rangers 5, Hurricanes 2 | Recap
Game 7: Rangers 6, Hurricanes 2 | Recap
WESTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS RESULTS
St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche (COL wins, 4-2)
Game 1: Avalanche 3, Blues 2 (OT) | Recap
Game 2: Blues 4, Avalanche 1 | Recap
Game 3: Avalanche 5, Blues 2 | Recap
Game 4: Avalanche 6, Blues 3 | Recap
Game 5: Blues 5, Avalanche 4 (OT) | Recap
Game 6: Avalanche 3, Blues 2 | Recap
Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames (EDM wins, 4-1)
Game 1: Flames 9, Oilers 6 | Recap
Game 2: Oilers 5, Flames 3 | Recap
Game 3: Oilers 4, Flames 1 | Recap
Game 4: Oilers 5, Flames 3 | Recap
Game 5: Oilers 5, Flames 4 | Recap
FIRST ROUND RESULTS
Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals (FLA wins, 4-2)
Game 1: Capitals 4, Panthers 2 | Recap
Game 2: Panthers 5, Capitals 1 I Recap
Game 3: Capitals 6, Panthers 1 | Recap
Game 4: Panthers 3, Capitals 2 (OT) I Recap
Game 5: Panthers 5, Capitals 3 | Recap
Game 6: Panthers 4, Capitals 3 (OT) | Recap
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (TB wins, 4-3)
Game 1: Maple Leafs 5, Lightning 0 | Recap
Game 2: Lightning 5, Maple Leafs 3 I Recap
Game 3: Maple Leafs 5, Lightning 2 | Recap
Game 4: Lightning 7, Maple Leafs 3 | Recap
Game 5: Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 3 | Recap
Game 6: Lightning 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT) | Recap
Game 7: Lightning 2, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap
Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins (CAR wins, 4-3)
Game 1: Hurricanes 5, Bruins 1 | Recap
Game 2: Hurricanes 5, Bruins 2 I Recap
Game 3: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 2 | Recap
Game 4: Bruins 5, Hurricanes 2 | Recap
Game 5: Hurricanes 5, Bruins 1 I Recap
Game 6: Bruins 5, Hurricanes 2 | Recap
Game 7: Hurricanes 3, Bruins 2 | Recap
New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (NYR wins, 4-3)
Game 1: Penguins 4, Rangers 3 (3OT) | Recap
Game 2: Rangers 5, Penguins 2 | Recap
Game 3: Penguins 7, Rangers 4 | Recap
Game 4: Penguins 7, Rangers 2 | Recap
Game 5: Rangers 5, Penguins 3 | Recap
Game 6: Rangers 5, Penguins 3 | Recap
Game 7: Rangers 4, Penguins 3 (OT) | Recap
Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators (COL wins, 4-0)
Game 1: Avalanche 7, Predators 2 | Recap
Game 2: Avalanche 2, Predators 1 (OT) | Recap
Game 3: Avalanche 7, Predators 3 | Recap
Game 4: Avalanche 5, Predators 3 | Recap
St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild (STL wins, 4-2)
Game 1: Blues 4, Wild 0 | Recap
Game 2: Wild 6, Blues 2 I Recap
Game 3: Wild 5, Blues 1 | Recap
Game 4: Blues 5, Wild 2 | Recap
Game 5: Blues 5, Wild 2 | Recap
Game 6: Blues 4, Wild 1 | Recap
Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars 4-3 (CGY wins, 4-3)
Game 1: Flames 1, Stars 0 | Recap
Game 2: Stars 2, Flames 0 | Recap
Game 3: Stars 4, Flames 2 | Recap
Game 4: Flames 4, Stars 1 | Recap
Game 5: Flames 3, Stars 1 | Recap
Game 6: Stars 4, Flames 2 | Recap
Game 7: Flames 3, Stars 2 (OT) | Recap
Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings, (EDM wins, 4-3)
Game 1: Kings 4, Oilers 3 | Recap
Game 2: Oilers 6, Kings 0 | Recap
Game 3: Oilers 8, Kings 2 | Recap
Game 4: Kings 4, Oilers 0 I Recap
Game 5: Kings 5, Oilers 4 (OT) I Recap
Game 6: Oilers 4, Kings 2 | Recap
Game 7: Oilers 2, Kings 0 | Recap