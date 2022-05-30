The Stanley Cup Playoffs are one of the most exciting postseason formats in sports. For the first time in three years, every team played a full 82-game regular season schedule without an interruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic. The divisions were completely back to normal with teams being permitted to cross the border and play in Canada and vice versa.

The structure of the playoffs is as follows:

The playoff format has the team with the most points taking on the second wild card team in the opening round in each conference. The division winner with the second-most points will face off with the top wild card team.

Each series will be in a best-of-seven format

The home ice advantage goes to the team with the higher seed in the opening two rounds of the playoffs. The team with the most regular season points has home ice in the conference finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Stanley Cup Playoffs viewing information



TV: ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, TNT

All times Eastern

(* if necessary)

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS RESULTS

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers (TB wins, 4-0)

Game 1: Lightning 4, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 2: Lightning 2, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 3: Lightning 5, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 4: Lightning 2, Panthers 0 | Recap

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes (Series tied, 3-3)

Game 1: Hurricanes 2, Rangers 1 (OT) | Recap

Game 2: Hurricanes 2, Rangers 0 | Recap

Game 3: Rangers 3, Hurricanes 1 | Recap

Game 4: Rangers 4, Hurricanes 1 | Recap

Game 5: Hurricanes 3, Rangers 1 | Recap

Game 6: Rangers 5, Hurricanes 2 | Recap

Game 7: Monday, May 30, 8 p.m. | at CAR | TV: ESPN

WESTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS RESULTS



St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche (COL wins, 4-2)

Game 1: Avalanche 3, Blues 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 2: Blues 4, Avalanche 1 | Recap

Game 3: Avalanche 5, Blues 2 | Recap

Game 4: Avalanche 6, Blues 3 | Recap

Game 5: Blues 5, Avalanche 4 (OT) | Recap

Game 6: Avalanche 3, Blues 2 | Recap

Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames (EDM wins, 4-1)

Game 1: Flames 9, Oilers 6 | Recap

Game 2: Oilers 5, Flames 3 | Recap

Game 3: Oilers 4, Flames 1 | Recap

Game 4: Oilers 5, Flames 3 | Recap

Game 5: Oilers 5, Flames 4 | Recap

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL SCHEDULE

Game 1: Wednesday, June 1, 8 p.m. | Tampa Bay at CAR/NYR | TV: ESPN

Game 2: Friday, June 3, 8 p.m. | Tampa Bay at CAR/NYR | TV: ESPN

Game 3: Sunday, June 5, 3 p.m. | CAR/NYR at Tampa Bay | TV: ESPN

Game 4: Tuesday, June 7, 8 p.m. | CAR/NYR at Tampa Bay | TV: ESPN

Game 5: *Thursday, June 9, 8 p.m. | Tampa Bay at CAR/NYR | TV TBD

Game 6: *Saturday, June 11, 8 p.m. | CAR/NYR at Tampa Bay | TV TBD

Game 7: *Tuesday, June 14, 8 p.m. | Tampa Bay at CAR/NYR | TV TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL SCHEDULE

Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche

Game 1: Tuesday, May 31, 8 p.m. I at COL I TV: TNT

Game 2: Thursday, June 2, 8 p.m. I at COL I TV: TNT

Game 3: Saturday, June 4, 8 p.m. I at EDM I TV: TNT

Game 4: Monday, June 6, 8 p.m. I at EDM I TV: TBD

Game 5*: Wednesday, June 8, TBD I at COL I TV: TBD

Game 6*: Friday, June 10, TBD I at EDM I TV: TBD

Game 7*: Sunday, June 12, TBD | at COL | TV: TBD

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

Florida Panthers defeat Washington Capitals, 4-2

Game 1: Capitals 4, Panthers 2 | Recap

Game 2: Panthers 5, Capitals 1 I Recap

Game 3: Capitals 6, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 4: Panthers 3, Capitals 2 (OT) I Recap

Game 5: Panthers 5, Capitals 3 | Recap

Game 6: Panthers 4, Capitals 3 (OT) | Recap

Tampa Bay Lightning defeat Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-3

Game 1: Maple Leafs 5, Lightning 0 | Recap

Game 2: Lightning 5, Maple Leafs 3 I Recap

Game 3: Maple Leafs 5, Lightning 2 | Recap

Game 4: Lightning 7, Maple Leafs 3 | Recap

Game 5: Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 3 | Recap

Game 6: Lightning 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 7: Lightning 2, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap

Carolina Hurricanes defeat Boston Bruins, 4-3

Game 1: Hurricanes 5, Bruins 1 | Recap

Game 2: Hurricanes 5, Bruins 2 I Recap

Game 3: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 2 | Recap

Game 4: Bruins 5, Hurricanes 2 | Recap

Game 5: Hurricanes 5, Bruins 1 I Recap

Game 6: Bruins 5, Hurricanes 2 | Recap

Game 7: Hurricanes 3, Bruins 2 | Recap

New York Rangers defeat Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-3

Game 1: Penguins 4, Rangers 3 (3OT) | Recap

Game 2: Rangers 5, Penguins 2 | Recap

Game 3: Penguins 7, Rangers 4 | Recap

Game 4: Penguins 7, Rangers 2 | Recap

Game 5: Rangers 5, Penguins 3 | Recap

Game 6: Rangers 5, Penguins 3 | Recap

Game 7: Rangers 4, Penguins 3 (OT) | Recap

Colorado Avalanche defeat Nashville Predators, 4-0

Game 1: Avalanche 7, Predators 2 | Recap

Game 2: Avalanche 2, Predators 1 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: Avalanche 7, Predators 3 | Recap

Game 4: Avalanche 5, Predators 3 | Recap

St. Louis Blues defeat Minnesota Wild, 4-2

Game 1: Blues 4, Wild 0 | Recap

Game 2: Wild 6, Blues 2 I Recap

Game 3: Wild 5, Blues 1 | Recap

Game 4: Blues 5, Wild 2 | Recap

Game 5: Blues 5, Wild 2 | Recap

Game 6: Blues 4, Wild 1 | Recap

Calgary Flames defeat Dallas Stars, 4-3

Game 1: Flames 1, Stars 0 | Recap

Game 2: Stars 2, Flames 0 | Recap

Game 3: Stars 4, Flames 2 | Recap

Game 4: Flames 4, Stars 1 | Recap

Game 5: Flames 3, Stars 1 | Recap

Game 6: Stars 4, Flames 2 | Recap

Game 7: Flames 3, Stars 2 (OT) | Recap

Edmonton Oilers defeat Los Angeles Kings, 4-3

Game 1: Kings 4, Oilers 3 | Recap

Game 2: Oilers 6, Kings 0 | Recap

Game 3: Oilers 8, Kings 2 | Recap

Game 4: Kings 4, Oilers 0 I Recap

Game 5: Kings 5, Oilers 4 (OT) I Recap

Game 6: Oilers 4, Kings 2 | Recap

Game 7: Oilers 2, Kings 0 | Recap