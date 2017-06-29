Wednesday MLB scores, highlights, news, updates: Rockies lose eighth straight

It's Hump Day, which means Matt Snyder's latest MLB power rankings have hit internet newsstands. Make sure you check those out.

Now here is our recap of the day in MLB, which includes a full 15-game slate.

Wednesday's scores

Philadelphia Phillies 4, Seattle Mariners 4 (box score)

4, 4 (box score) San Francisco Giants 5, Colorado Rockies 3 (box score)

5, 3 (box score) Tampa Bay Rays at Pittsburgh Pirates (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Toronto Blue Jays 4, Baltimore Orioles 0 (box score)

4, 0 (box score) Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Texas Rangers at Cleveland Indians (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) New York Mets at Miami Marlins (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox (GameTracker)



at (GameTracker) St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres (GameTracker)

Rockies drop eighth straight



Things just keep getting worse for the Rockies. Despite a play of the year candidate from Nolan Arenado , the Rockies lost their eighth straight game Wednesday afternoon, this one completing a sweep at the hands of the last-place Giants. Colorado has been outscored 66-23 in the eight losses.

According to FanGraphs, the Rockies have seen their postseason odds drop from 90.1 percent before the eight-game losing streak to 70.0 percent following Wednesday's loss. Those are still pretty good odds! But Colorado has gone from a near lock to play in October to now having to sweat a little bit.

It's not all bad news though. The Rockies will get staff ace Jon Gray back from the disabled list Friday.

#rockies news: Jon Gray will start Friday and Tyler Anderson will have surgery to scope his knee — Jenny Cavnar (@jennycavnar) June 28, 2017

Gray's been out with a broken foot since mid April. He suffered the injury jumping off the mound to field a high chopper. Gray will start Friday's series opener against the Diamondbacks, one of the teams the Rockies are chasing in the NL West.

Another leadoff Springer dinger

For the ninth time this season, George Springer started a game with a home run for the Astros. He hit yet another leadoff home run Wednesday night. To the action footage:

Springer is closing in on the all-time single-season leadoff home run record which, believe it or not, is not held by Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson. Here's the list:

Alfonso Soriano, 2002 Yankees: 13 Alfonso Soriano, 2007 Cubs: 12 Brady Anderson, 1996 Orioles: 12 Bobby Bonds, 1973 Giants: 11 Jacque Jones, 2002 Twins: 11 Charlie Blackmon , 2016 Rockies: 10

Those are the only six players in history -- well, five players and six instances -- to hit double-digit leadoff home runs in a season. One more and Springer will join the list. He has roughly half-a-season to hit four more leadoff homers to tie Soriano's record. That seems very doable.

Hwang hits first MLB home run

Welcome to the big leagues, Jae-Gyun Hwang . The Korean slugger made his debut with the Giants on Wednesday, and his first MLB hit was a go-ahead solo home run. Check it out:

Not a bad way to get your first big league hit.....



Jae-gyun Hwang gives the @SFGiants a 4-3 lead!https://t.co/E8JdoW0m3fpic.twitter.com/G2mlOWdi2Q — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 28, 2017

Unfortunately, Hwang did not uncork a monster bat flip. He was the bat flip king back home in Korea. Hwang said he's going to turn it down a notch since bat flips are frowned upon in MLB. Lame!

Diaz's struggles continue

It was around this time last year that the Mariners called up hard-throwing righty Edwin Diaz , who dominated in relief and quickly took over as the team's closer. He saved 18 games and struck out 88 batters in 51 2/3 innings. Goodness.

Things have not come as easily for Diaz this season. Wednesday afternoon he served up a game-tying home run to Tommy Joseph in the ninth inning, then was saddled with the loss after the Phillies took the lead later in the frame. Here's video of Joseph's game-tying dinger.

Diaz has now allowed a home run in three straight appearances and eight home runs in 31 innings on the season overall. He allowed five homers all of last season.

Wednesday's loss was the fourth straight for the Mariners, who are 39-41 on the season overall. Winning the AL West isn't happening. The Astros are too good.

Seattle is one of about nine AL teams within three games of a wild card spot, however. They're not out of it. Hardly. They will need Diaz to right the ship and soon to make a run, however.

Quick hits