2018 NCAA Tournament: Selection committee has Virginia as No. 1 overall seed

For the second year, the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee has given fans a preview of the bracket as it stands heading into the final month of regular season play. This new annual tradition of the bracket projection has already proven to have some merit, with last year's projection including 15 of the 16 teams that would go on to receive a top-four seed on Selection Sunday.

The bracket projection gives a hint at the top four seeds and where they might end up, as well as letting fans into the process of the complicated math -- avoiding conference foes, creating competitive balance -- used to fill out the remaining bracket.

So here are the top 16 seeds, according to the Selection Committee, and which region they'll play in as it stands on Sunday:

Top 16 seeds

By region

South Region (Atlanta)

Virginia (1)

Cincinnati (8)

Michigan State (11)

Tennessee (13)



East Region (Boston)

Villanova (2)

Duke (7)

Texas Tech (10)

Ohio State (14)



Midwest Region (Omaha)

Xavier (3)

Auburn (5)

Clemson (9)

Oklahoma (16)



West Region (Los Angeles)