Three more automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament were punched on Sunday when Drake (Missouri Valley), Stetson (ASUN) and Longwood (Big South) each won their respective conference tournaments.
No. 2 seed Drake defeated top-seeded Indiana State 84-80 behind 27 points from two-time MVC Player of the Year Tucker DeVries. Indiana State erased an 18-point second-half deficit to take a brief lead with just over three minutes remaining before the Bulldogs closed the game on an 8-4 run.
No. 5 seed Longwood shocked No. 2 seed UNC Asheville 85-59 to secure the program's second bid to the NCAA Tournament in the last three seasons. The Lancers won the Big South regular season and conference title in 2022.
Stetson secured its first NCAA Tournament in program history with a 94-91 win over No. 4 seed Austin Peay. The second-seeded Hatters knocked off Queens, Jacksonville and Austin Peay this week in the conference tournament to secure the third and final automatic bid of the day. Stetson star Jalen Blackmon scored a career-high 43 points in the championship game.
As automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament are secured, we'll be noting each of them here.
Sunday's conference tournament scoreboard
ASUN: Championship
(20) Stetson 94, (4) Austin Peay 91
Big South: Championship
(5) Longwood 85, (2) UNC-Asheville 59
Missouri Valley: Championship
(2) Drake 84, (1) Indiana State 80
OTHER TOURNAMENTS IN ACTION
- Big Sky: Quarterfinals
- Coastal: Quarterfinals
- Patriot League: Semifinals
- SoCon: Semifinals
- Summit: Quarterfinals
- Sun Belt: Semifinals
2024 conference tournament schedules, champions
All times ET
|Conference
|City
|Dates
|Final (TV) / Champion
|ACC
|Washington D.C.
|March 12-16
|Saturday, March 16
8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|America East
|Campus Sites
|March 9, 12, 16
|Saturday, March 16
11 a.m. (ESPN2)
|American
|Fort Worth, Texas
|March 13-17
|Sunday, March 17
3:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|ASUN
|Campus Sites
|March 4-5, 7, 10
|Stetson (22-12)
|Atlantic 10
|Brooklyn
|March 12-14, 16-17
|Sunday, March 17
1 p.m. (CBS)
|Big 12
|Kansas City
|March 12-16
|Saturday. March 16
6 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big East
|New York City
|March 13-16
|Saturday, March 16
6:30 p.m. (Fox)
|Big Sky
|Boise, Idaho
|March 9, 10-13
|Wednesday, March 13
11:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
|Big South
|High Point, North Carolina
|March 6, 8-10
|Longwood (21-13)
|Big Ten
|Minneapolis
|March 13-17
|Sunday, March 17
3:30 p.m. (CBS)
|Big West
|Henderson, Nevada
|March 13-16
|Saturday, March 16
9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
|Coastal Athletic
|Washington, D.C.
|March 8-12
|Tuesday, March 12
7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
|Conference USA
|Huntsville, Alabama
|March 12-16
|Saturday, March 16
8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
|Horizon League
|Campus sites | Indianapolis
|March 5, 7, 11-12
|Tuesday, March 12
7 p.m. (ESPN)
|Ivy
|New York City
|March 16-17
|Sunday, March 17
12 p.m. (ESPN2)
|MAAC
|Atlantic City, New Jersey
|March 12-16
|Saturday, March 16
7:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
|MAC
|Cleveland
|March 14-16
|Saturday, March 16
7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
|MEAC
|Norfolk, Virginia
|March 13-16
|Saturday, March 16
1 p.m. (ESPN2)
|Missouri Valley
|St. Louis
|March 7-10
|Drake (28-6)
|Mountain West
|Las Vegas
|March 13-16
|Saturday, March 16
6 p.m. (CBS)
|Northeast
|Campus Sites
|March 6, 9, 12
|Tuesday, March 12
7 p.m. (ESPN2)
|Ohio Valley
|Evansville, Indiana
|March 6-9
|Morehead State (26-8)
|Pac-12
|Las Vegas
|March 13-16
|Saturday, March 16
9 p.m. (Fox)
|Patriot
|Campus Sites
|March 5, 7, 10, 13
|Wednesday, March 13
7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
|SEC
|Nashville
|March 13-17
|Sunday, March 17
1 p.m. (ESPN)
|Southern
|Asheville, North Carolina
|March 8-11
|Monday, March 11
7 p.m. (ESPN2)
|Southland
|Lake Charles, Louisiana
|March 10-13
|Wednesday, March 13
5 p.m. (ESPN2)
|Summit
|Sioux Falls, South Dakota
|March 8-12
|Tuesday, March 12
9:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
|Sun Belt
|Pensacola, Florida
|March 5, 7, 9, 10-11
|Monday, March 11
7 p.m. (ESPN2)
|SWAC
|Birmingham, Alabama
|March 13-16
|Saturday, March 16
5:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
|WAC
|Las Vegas
|March 13-16
|Saturday, March 16
11:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
|WCC
|Las Vegas
|March 7-9, 11-12
|Tuesday, March 12
9 p.m. (ESPN)
Who wins every college basketball game today, and which favorites should be on upset alert? Visit SportsLine now to get picks and predictions for every college basketball game, all from a model that simulates every game 10,000 times.