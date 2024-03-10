Three more automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament were punched on Sunday when Drake (Missouri Valley), Stetson (ASUN) and Longwood (Big South) each won their respective conference tournaments.

No. 2 seed Drake defeated top-seeded Indiana State 84-80 behind 27 points from two-time MVC Player of the Year Tucker DeVries. Indiana State erased an 18-point second-half deficit to take a brief lead with just over three minutes remaining before the Bulldogs closed the game on an 8-4 run.

No. 5 seed Longwood shocked No. 2 seed UNC Asheville 85-59 to secure the program's second bid to the NCAA Tournament in the last three seasons. The Lancers won the Big South regular season and conference title in 2022.

Stetson secured its first NCAA Tournament in program history with a 94-91 win over No. 4 seed Austin Peay. The second-seeded Hatters knocked off Queens, Jacksonville and Austin Peay this week in the conference tournament to secure the third and final automatic bid of the day. Stetson star Jalen Blackmon scored a career-high 43 points in the championship game.

As automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament are secured, we'll be noting each of them here.

Sunday's conference tournament scoreboard

ASUN: Championship

(20) Stetson 94, (4) Austin Peay 91

Big South: Championship

(5) Longwood 85, (2) UNC-Asheville 59

Missouri Valley: Championship

(2) Drake 84, (1) Indiana State 80

OTHER TOURNAMENTS IN ACTION

Big Sky : Quarterfinals

: Quarterfinals Coastal : Quarterfinals

: Quarterfinals Patriot League : Semifinals

: Semifinals SoCon: Semifinals

Semifinals Summit: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Sun Belt: Semifinals

2024 conference tournament schedules, champions

All times ET

