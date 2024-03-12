gettyimages-2068299521-1.jpg
Getty Images

The tally of automatic bids clinched for the NCAA Tournament increased to six on Monday night, when two more conferences crowned tournament champions with under a week to go until Selection Sunday.

James Madison secured its first NCAA Tournament trip since 2013 seed by topping Arkansas State 91-71 in the Sun Belt Tournament title game behind a scorching offensive performance. The No. 2 seed Dukes shot 62.5% from the floor and hit 11 of 19 shots from 3-point range while improving to 31-3.JMU began its season by winning at then-No. 4 Michigan State and proceeded to set a program record for victories under fourth-year coach Mark Byington. The Dukes are a projected No. 12 seed for the Big Dance in Jerry Palm's Bracketology and have all the makings of a potential Cinderella.

Samford, the SoCon's no. 1 seed, punched its first ticket to the NCAA Tournament since 2000 with a 76-69 win over East Tennessee State in the SoCon Tournament title game behind 25 points from Achor Achor and 23 from Jermaine Marshall. The Bulldogs, who are projected as a No. 13 seed in Palm's Bracketology, employ one of the nation's deepest rotations with a relentless, up-tempo style that could wreak havoc in the right matchup.

Five more spots in the Big Dance will be secured Tuesday, when the CAA, Horizon League, NEC, Summit League and WCC each crown tournament champions. The America East, Big Sky and Southland Conference will be in semifinal action, while the ACC Tournament also begins with preliminary action.

Charleston, the No. 1 seed in the CAA, rallied to beat No. 5 seed Towson in the semifinals. The Cougars will be looking to make their second consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament and will face No. 7 seed Stony Brook in the CAA final after the Seawolves upset No. 3 seed Hofstra in a semifinal Monday. 

As automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament are secured, we'll be noting each of them here.  

Monday's conference tournament scoreboard

SoCon: Championship 
(1) Samford 76, (7) East Tennessee State 69 

Sun Belt: Championship 
(2) James Madison 91, (4) Arkansas State 71 

OTHER TOURNAMENTS IN ACTION

2024 conference tournament schedules, champions

All times ET

Conference City Dates Final (TV) / Champion
ACCWashington D.C.March 12-16Saturday, March 16
8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
America EastCampus SitesMarch 9, 12, 16Saturday, March 16
11 a.m. (ESPN2)
AmericanFort Worth, TexasMarch 13-17Sunday, March 17
3:15 p.m. (ESPN)
ASUNCampus SitesMarch 4-5, 7, 10Stetson (22-12)
Atlantic 10BrooklynMarch 12-14, 16-17Sunday, March 17
1 p.m. (CBS)
Big 12Kansas CityMarch 12-16Saturday. March 16
6 p.m. (ESPN)
Big EastNew York CityMarch 13-16Saturday, March 16
6:30 p.m. (Fox)
Big SkyBoise, IdahoMarch 9, 10-13Wednesday, March 13
11:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Big SouthHigh Point, North CarolinaMarch 6, 8-10 Longwood (21-13)
Big TenMinneapolisMarch 13-17Sunday, March 17
3:30 p.m. (CBS)
Big WestHenderson, NevadaMarch 13-16Saturday, March 16
9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Coastal AthleticWashington, D.C.March 8-12Tuesday, March 12
7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Conference USAHuntsville, AlabamaMarch 12-16Saturday, March 16
8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Horizon LeagueCampus sites | IndianapolisMarch 5, 7, 11-12Tuesday, March 12
7 p.m. (ESPN)
IvyNew York CityMarch 16-17Sunday, March 17
12 p.m. (ESPN2)
MAACAtlantic City, New JerseyMarch 12-16Saturday, March 16
7:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
MACClevelandMarch 14-16Saturday, March 16
7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
MEACNorfolk, VirginiaMarch 13-16Saturday, March 16
1 p.m. (ESPN2)
Missouri ValleySt. LouisMarch 7-10Drake (28-6)
Mountain WestLas VegasMarch 13-16Saturday, March 16
6 p.m. (CBS)
NortheastCampus SitesMarch 6, 9, 12Tuesday, March 12
7 p.m. (ESPN2)
Ohio ValleyEvansville, IndianaMarch 6-9 Morehead State (26-8)
Pac-12Las VegasMarch 13-16Saturday, March 16
9 p.m. (Fox)
PatriotCampus SitesMarch 5, 7, 10, 13Wednesday, March 13
7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
SECNashvilleMarch 13-17Sunday, March 17
1 p.m. (ESPN)
SouthernAsheville, North CarolinaMarch 8-11Samford (29-5)
SouthlandLake Charles, LouisianaMarch 10-13Wednesday, March 13
5 p.m. (ESPN2)
SummitSioux Falls, South DakotaMarch 8-12Tuesday, March 12
9:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Sun BeltPensacola, FloridaMarch 5, 7, 9, 10-11James Madison (31-3)
SWACBirmingham, AlabamaMarch 13-16Saturday, March 16
5:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
WACLas VegasMarch 13-16Saturday, March 16
11:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
WCCLas VegasMarch 7-9, 11-12Tuesday, March 12
9 p.m. (ESPN)

Who wins every college basketball game today, and which favorites should be on upset alert? Visit SportsLine now to get picks and predictions for every college basketball game, all from a model that simulates every game 10,000 times.