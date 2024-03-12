The tally of automatic bids clinched for the NCAA Tournament increased to six on Monday night, when two more conferences crowned tournament champions with under a week to go until Selection Sunday.

James Madison secured its first NCAA Tournament trip since 2013 seed by topping Arkansas State 91-71 in the Sun Belt Tournament title game behind a scorching offensive performance. The No. 2 seed Dukes shot 62.5% from the floor and hit 11 of 19 shots from 3-point range while improving to 31-3.JMU began its season by winning at then-No. 4 Michigan State and proceeded to set a program record for victories under fourth-year coach Mark Byington. The Dukes are a projected No. 12 seed for the Big Dance in Jerry Palm's Bracketology and have all the makings of a potential Cinderella.

Samford, the SoCon's no. 1 seed, punched its first ticket to the NCAA Tournament since 2000 with a 76-69 win over East Tennessee State in the SoCon Tournament title game behind 25 points from Achor Achor and 23 from Jermaine Marshall. The Bulldogs, who are projected as a No. 13 seed in Palm's Bracketology, employ one of the nation's deepest rotations with a relentless, up-tempo style that could wreak havoc in the right matchup.

Five more spots in the Big Dance will be secured Tuesday, when the CAA, Horizon League, NEC, Summit League and WCC each crown tournament champions. The America East, Big Sky and Southland Conference will be in semifinal action, while the ACC Tournament also begins with preliminary action.

Charleston, the No. 1 seed in the CAA, rallied to beat No. 5 seed Towson in the semifinals. The Cougars will be looking to make their second consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament and will face No. 7 seed Stony Brook in the CAA final after the Seawolves upset No. 3 seed Hofstra in a semifinal Monday.

As automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament are secured, we'll be noting each of them here.

Monday's conference tournament scoreboard



SoCon: Championship

(1) Samford 76, (7) East Tennessee State 69

Sun Belt: Championship

(2) James Madison 91, (4) Arkansas State 71

OTHER TOURNAMENTS IN ACTION



2024 conference tournament schedules, champions

All times ET

