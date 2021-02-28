The big news in college basketball on Saturday was that Baylor picked up its first loss of the season in a place that has always been a house of horrors for the Bears. Kansas knocked off Baylor at the Phog 71-58, dropping the Bears to 1-18 lifetime in that building.

The loss moves Baylor down to No. 3 overall behind Michigan, who defeated slumping Indiana 73-57 in Bloomington on Saturday.

Bracketology top seeds

The new team in the bracket on Sunday is North Carolina. The Tar Heels shook off a rough first half to come back and beat Florida State 78-70. That is North Carolina's best win of the season, and helped erase the sting of a loss to Marquette on Wednesday. The Tar Heels took advantage of an at-large spot opening up when North Texas lost, making Western Kentucky the C-USA automatic qualifier in the bracket and freeing up a spot.

It's not North Carolina's spot in the bracket that was saved, however; the Tar Heels were going in anyway. The team that had its spot saved is the last team in: Drake. The Bulldogs lost at Bradley to end the regular season, missing out on a chance to tie for the MVC regular season title and get the No. 1 seed in Arch Madness. The Bulldogs have been decimated by injury at the end of the season, and it has been all they can do to hang on.

Duke could have taken a spot as well, but the Blue Devils fell at home to Louisville in overtime. They would have been among the last four in with a victory.

With conference tournaments getting started, I will begin using the top seed in the conference tournament as the automatic qualifier once that is determined. Furman dropped out of the bracket and was replaced by UNC Greensboro in the Southern Conference. Navy, which is undefeated in the Patriot League, replaced Colgate in the bracket today. The Midshipmen have to win on Sunday in their regular-season finale to hold on to that spot.

So, yes, I have the No. 10 team in the NET out of the field. Patriot League team rankings this season are meaningless because only Army and Navy played nonconference games, and they just played four each.