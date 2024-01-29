The battle for the overall No. 1 seed could get interesting as the season continues. Current No. 1 overall seed Purdue and No. 2 UConn have separated themselves from the field a little bit, although No. 3 seed Houston is not that far behind. The Huskies have better losses than Purdue, but the Boilermakers have an unmatched collection of top tier wins with five over teams in the top four seeds of the updated Bracketology NCAA Tournament bracket projection.

Houston, despite being No. 1 in the NET, is not yet getting the bigger wins in Big 12 play it needs to challenge for the top spot. The Cougars have eight Quad 1 games left in the regular season, including two this week. They are at Texas on Monday and at Kansas on Saturday.

Purdue and UConn each have five Quad 1 games left in the regular season, so the depth of quality in the Big 12 could give Houston the boost it needs to chase them down. Of course, these teams still have to win those games.

Bracketology top seeds

Bracketology bits