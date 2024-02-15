There is a new bracket today instead of Friday. That is because there will be another one on Saturday in conjunction with the NCAA March Madness Men's Bracket Preview show at 12:30 ET on CBS and continuing at 1:00 on CBS Sports Network. I will resume the regular Monday-Friday schedule next week.

There are no changes on top line, mostly because three of the four teams from Monday's bracket have not played since then. UConn won at DePaul on Wednesday, while Purdue takes the floor this evening at home against Minnesota. Arizona and Houston are off until the weekend.

Bracketology top seeds

There was big injury news for a team on the bubble. Northwestern has lost guard Ty Berry for the season with a meniscus injury. Berry is the team's top 3-point shooter, and the Wildcats rely heavily on that shot. The Wildcats have a month left to show they can still play tournament-quality basketball without Berry. They only have one more game against the other Big Ten teams in contention for a spot in the bracket. That comes at Michigan State on March 6. In the meantime, the Wildcats have three of their next four on the road, a place that has not been kind to them.

If you are looking for riveting college basketball games, you might want to skip Auburn. The 20-5 Tigers have had double-digit scoring margins in all but four of their games this season, and all four of those were losses. There hasn't been a lot of down-to-the-wire action. Of course, Auburn fans don't care. The Tigers are having a great season even if the games are not compelling. Auburn is one of the teams I am curious to see what the committee does with on Saturday.

I am also curious how the committee will view some teams that have good records but played particularly lousy nonconference schedules -- like Iowa State and BYU.

Finally, congratulations to Detroit! It's been a rough basketball season in the Motor City with the Pistons struggling and the Titans previously winless. However, Detroit got its first win of the season 81-66 over IUPUI. That leaves Mississippi Valley State of the SWAC as the only winless team remaining.