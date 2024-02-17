College basketball fans across the nation have been waiting, but can get their annual early look at how the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket is coming together on the NCAA March Madness Men's Bracket Preview show Saturday on CBS . With just over four weeks until Selection Sunday, the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee will reveal the current top 16 seeds on the 30-minute show, set for 12:30 p.m. ET before No. 3 Houston hosts Texas at 1 p.m. on CBS.

Committee chair Charles McClelland will be in-studio for the reveal, as will the broadcast team of Adam Zucker, Clark Kellogg, Jay Wright and Seth Davis. The show will list the top four seeds in each region as things stand entering Saturday's action. The committee first began previewing the bracket's top 16 teams in 2017, and it has become an annual tradition that provides an advance look at how the bracket is coming together.

Plenty of time remains for teams to rise or fall before the full 68-team field is announced on Sunday, March 17 on CBS. But Saturday's preview will offer some clues about how the selection committee views certain teams. Among the most intriguing revelations will be who the committee includes as its fourth No. 1 seed. UConn, Purdue and Houston each have easy cases to be No. 1 seeds, but there is a deep group of teams jockeying for the fourth and final No. 1 seed.

Entering the show, CBS Sports Bracketology expert Jerry Palm projects Arizona to be the fourth No. 1. Palm will be part of extended coverage when the bracket preview show transitions to CBS Sports Network at 1 p.m for deeper discussion of the rest of the bracket.

How to watch the NCAA March Madness Men's Bracket Preview

Date: Saturday, Feb. 17 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS | Streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime (Try It Free)

Extended TV coverage: CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m. ET