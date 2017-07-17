Early Pac-12 power rankings: Allonzo Trier's return gives Arizona a Final Four shot

As college basketball is nuzzles into the middle of its offseason, we're addressing what has happened in the seven major conferences since early April..

The Pac-12 is going through a significant identity change. As you'll see with the now-departed names below, the Pac-12 will be defined by players who weren't stars in the league last season.

The conference is coming off a four-bid NCAA Tournament campaign and could use a big season. That's no sure thing given the departures. Since 2010, this conference has been the country's fifth-best, on average, according to KenPom.com.

Given the strength of the ACC, Big 12, Big East and (probably) the Big Ten in 2016-17, the Pac-12 looks like it could hit its norm next season.

Biggest names returning

Allonzo Trier and Rawle Alkins , Arizona Wildcats



and , Payton Pritchard , Oregon Ducks



, Aaron Holiday and Thomas Welsh , UCLA Bruins



and , Bennie Boatwright , Jordan McLaughlin and Chimezie Metu , Southern California Trojans



, and , Reid Travis , Stanford Cardinal



Not a lot of familiar names. However, Trier projects for many as a preseason All-American, though USC may lay claim to more talent on its roster than Arizona. In Eugene, Pritchard could be one of the biggest breakout players in America; the 6-foot-2 sophomore is coming off 9.0 points and 3.1 assists in 17.9 minutes per game at the FIBA U19 World Cup in June.

Impact players leaving

Lonzo Ball and T.J. Leaf, UCLA

and T.J. Leaf, UCLA Lauri Markkanen , Arizona

, Arizona Markelle Fultz , Washington Huskies

, Dillon Brooks , Tyler Dorsey and Jordan Bell , Oregon

, and , Oregon Kyle Kuzma , Utah Utes

, Derrick White , Colorado Buffaloes

, Ivan Rabb , Jabari Bird and Charlie Moore , Cal

, and , Cal Josh Hawkinson , Washington State Cougars

This league will endure arguably the nation's biggest talent drain from last season. Fultz, Ball and Markkannen were lottery picks, with Fultz and Ball going 1-2. Leaf, Kuzma and White went in the first round. Dorsey, Bell, Brooks and Rabb went in the second. The Pac-12 tied the ACC with 14 players drafted, setting a league record.

Coaching changes

Mike Hopkins, Washington: Hopkins was the coach-in-waiting at Syracuse Orange for nearly a decade. But with Jim Boeheim no longer eager to give up that throne, Hopkins moved on -- though the news still was surprise. He will attempt to jump-start a program that missed the past six NCAA Tournaments.

Wyking Jones, California Golden Bears : Cuonzo's Martin's assistant, who has never been a head coach, was promoted after Martin left for Missouri. Jones played at Loyola Marymount in the 90s and was an assistant on Louisville's 2012-13 title team. Fun fact: Jones acted in three movies: "Dope," "The Wood" and " Brown Bears Sugar."

Three biggest Pac-12 offseason headlines

Life after Lonzo: Steve Alford and UCLA had the country's biggest win turnaround last season -- going from 15 wins in 2015-16 to 31 -- and Ball was a major factor. Without Ball, Leaf and Ike Anigbogu -- another one and done -- UCLA still has talent, but a lot of unknowns. But there will be a downgrade at the point because Ball was a rare college talent when it came to seeing the floor. Oregon takes a step back: The Ducks' Final Four run boosted the program and Dana Altman's reputation, but that success launched Dillon Brooks, Tyler Dorsey and Jordan Bell into professional waters. In college hoops circles, Dorsey was long presumed gone. The other two? Not necessarily, and their departure changes Oregon's outlook. Allonzo Trier's return makes Arizona a national title contender: The Pac-12 was loaded with possible early-NBA departures, and Trier was one of those 50-50 decisions. By coming back, he gives Sean Miller a better shot at his first Final Four. Trier averaged 17.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 18 games last season.

Allonzo Trier is a prime candidate to lead the Pac-12 in scoring. USATSI