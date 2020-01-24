March Madness 2020: Conference tournament brackets, schedules, locations, NCAA Tournament automatic bids

See when all the automatic bids are being handed out for the NCAA Tournament

We're closer to March -- which signals the start of March Madness -- than we are to when the 2019-20 college basketball season kicked off on Nov. 5. How wild is that? This season has flown by, but it's hardly flown under the radar. 12 top-five teams have lost to unranked opponents already, and since opening night, six different teams have been ranked No. 1 as the top spot has served as a turnstile of upsets. If this season's a foreshadowing of the postseason, we may be in for the most unpredictable NCAA Tournament ever.

And we still have two months of regular season left to play! Those that survive will be rewarded: 32 automatic NCAA Tournament bids will be divvied out through various conference tournaments throughout the country. Below is a list of this year's tournament schedule. 

2020 conference tournaments
Conference Tournament site Dates 2019 Champion
AAC Fort Worth, Texas March 12-15 Cincinnati
ACC Greensboro, N.C. March 10-14 Duke
America East Campus sites March 7, 10 & 14 Vermont
Atlantic 10 Brooklyn, N.Y. March 11-15 Saint Louis
Atlantic Sun Campus sites March 3, 5 & 8 Liberty
Big East New York March 11-14 Villanova
Big Sky Boise, Idaho March 11-14 Montana
Big South Campus sites March 3, 5, 6 & 9 Gardner-Webb
Big Ten Indianapolis March 11-15 Michigan State
Big 12 Kansas City March 11-14 Iowa State
Big West Anaheim March 12-14 UC Irvine
Colonial Washington D.C. March 7-10 Northeastern
Conference USA Frisco, Texas March 11-14 Old Dominion
Horizon League Indianapolis March 3, 5, 9 & 10 Northern Kentucky
Ivy League Cambridge, Mass. March 14-15 Yale
MAAC Atlantic City, N.J. March 10-14 Iona
MAC Campus sites
Cleveland, Ohio 		March  9, 12-14 Buffalo
MEAC Norfolk, Va. March 10-14 North Carolina Central
Missouri Valley St. Louis March 5-8 Bradley
Mountain West Las Vegas March 4-7 Utah State
Northeast Campus sites March 4, 7 & 10 Fairleigh Dickinson
Ohio Valley Evansville, Ind. March 4-7 Murray State
Pac-12 Las Vegas March 11-14 Oregon
Patriot Campus sites March 3, 5, 8 & 11 Colgate
SEC Nashville, Tenn. March 11-15 Auburn
Southern Asheville, N.C March 6-9 Wofford
Southland Katy, Texas March 11-14 Abilene Christian
Summit Sioux Falls, S.D. March 7-10 North Dakota State
Sun Belt Campus sites
New Orleans 		March 7, 9, 11, 14-15 Georgia State
SWAC Birmingham, Ala. March 10, 13-14 Prairie View A&M 
WAC Las Vegas March 12-14 New Mexico State
West Coast Las Vegas March 5-7 & 9-10 Saint Mary's
