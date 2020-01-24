March Madness 2020: Conference tournament brackets, schedules, locations, NCAA Tournament automatic bids
We're closer to March -- which signals the start of March Madness -- than we are to when the 2019-20 college basketball season kicked off on Nov. 5. How wild is that? This season has flown by, but it's hardly flown under the radar. 12 top-five teams have lost to unranked opponents already, and since opening night, six different teams have been ranked No. 1 as the top spot has served as a turnstile of upsets. If this season's a foreshadowing of the postseason, we may be in for the most unpredictable NCAA Tournament ever.
And we still have two months of regular season left to play! Those that survive will be rewarded: 32 automatic NCAA Tournament bids will be divvied out through various conference tournaments throughout the country. Below is a list of this year's tournament schedule.
Be sure to bookmark/favorite this page, as it is where you'll want to frequently check in to get the fastest and latest updates on who is heading to the NCAAs.
|2020 conference tournaments
|Conference
|Tournament site
|Dates
|2019 Champion
|AAC
|Fort Worth, Texas
|March 12-15
|Cincinnati
|ACC
|Greensboro, N.C.
|March 10-14
|Duke
|America East
|Campus sites
|March 7, 10 & 14
|Vermont
|Atlantic 10
|Brooklyn, N.Y.
|March 11-15
|Saint Louis
|Atlantic Sun
|Campus sites
|March 3, 5 & 8
|Liberty
|Big East
|New York
|March 11-14
|Villanova
|Big Sky
|Boise, Idaho
|March 11-14
|Montana
|Big South
|Campus sites
|March 3, 5, 6 & 9
|Gardner-Webb
|Big Ten
|Indianapolis
|March 11-15
|Michigan State
|Big 12
|Kansas City
|March 11-14
|Iowa State
|Big West
|Anaheim
|March 12-14
|UC Irvine
|Colonial
|Washington D.C.
|March 7-10
|Northeastern
|Conference USA
|Frisco, Texas
|March 11-14
|Old Dominion
|Horizon League
|Indianapolis
|March 3, 5, 9 & 10
|Northern Kentucky
|Ivy League
|Cambridge, Mass.
|March 14-15
|Yale
|MAAC
|Atlantic City, N.J.
|March 10-14
|Iona
|MAC
| Campus sites
Cleveland, Ohio
|March 9, 12-14
|Buffalo
|MEAC
|Norfolk, Va.
|March 10-14
|North Carolina Central
|Missouri Valley
|St. Louis
|March 5-8
|Bradley
|Mountain West
|Las Vegas
|March 4-7
|Utah State
|Northeast
|Campus sites
|March 4, 7 & 10
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|Ohio Valley
|Evansville, Ind.
|March 4-7
|Murray State
|Pac-12
|Las Vegas
|March 11-14
|Oregon
|Patriot
|Campus sites
|March 3, 5, 8 & 11
|Colgate
|SEC
|Nashville, Tenn.
|March 11-15
|Auburn
|Southern
|Asheville, N.C
|March 6-9
|Wofford
|Southland
|Katy, Texas
|March 11-14
|Abilene Christian
|Summit
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|March 7-10
|North Dakota State
|Sun Belt
| Campus sites
New Orleans
|March 7, 9, 11, 14-15
|Georgia State
|SWAC
|Birmingham, Ala.
|March 10, 13-14
|Prairie View A&M
|WAC
|Las Vegas
|March 12-14
|New Mexico State
|West Coast
|Las Vegas
|March 5-7 & 9-10
|Saint Mary's
