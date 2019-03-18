NCAA Tournament 2019 bracket picks, predictions from proven computer model

The 2019 NCAA Tournament is finally here. Sixty-eight teams will compete in a single-elimination bracket that will feature plenty of mouth-watering matchups and magical moments. The Duke Blue Devils earned the overall No. 1 seed after winning the ACC Tournament for the 21st time. They're joined by fellow 1-seeds Virginia, North Carolina and Gonzaga. According to history, each of those teams has a strong chance of lifting the NCAA Tournament trophy. In fact, since the NCAA Tournament expanded in 1985, a total of 20 of the 34 national champions have been a 1-seed. Plus, a top seed has won the national title in three of the last four NCAA Tournaments. But the 2019 March Madness bracket is loaded with talented schools like Michigan State, Kentucky, Texas Tech, Tennessee and many more hoping to cut down the nets in Minneapolis in April. So, before you lock in your 2019 March Madness brackets, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Their proven projection model has simulated every game in the tournament 10,000 times. It absolutely crushed its March Madness picks last year, finishing in the top five percent of all CBS Sports brackets and calling Villanova to win it all.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 12 of the 18 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds the last three years. It also nailed some massive upsets last year, including huge wins by No. 13 seed Buffalo over No. 4 seed Arizona, No. 11 seed Loyola-Chicago over No. 6 seed Miami, and No. 10 seed Butler over No. 7 seed Arkansas.

The model has simulated every possible matchup in the 2019 NCAA Tournament and revealed its optimal bracket.

If you're looking for a pick that will give you a huge edge in your 2019 March Madness bracket, SportsLine's model says you should back No. 5 Marquette with confidence. Look for the Golden Eagles to bounce back from a tough end of the season to make a Sweet 16 run.

The Golden Eagles' first-round matchup against Murray State will feature two of the most talented guards in college basketball. Marquette's Markus Howard was named Big East Player of the Year and enters Thursday's matchup averaging 25 points, four rebounds and four assists. He's been sensational for the Golden Eagles, scoring at least 30 points 10 times this season, which includes a herculean 53-point effort against Creighton.

On the other side of the court will be Murray State's Ja Morant, who's expected to be a lottery pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Morant has been lights-out for the Racers, averaging 24.6 points and 10 assists.

The Racers have won 11 consecutive games, while Marquette stumbled down the stretch, losing five of their last six. However, SportsLine's model sees a clear advantage for Marquette in this 5 vs. 12 matchup. Don't be fooled by Marquette's recent struggles - the model is still all-in on the Golden Eagles to avoid the upset, and you should be too.

Another curveball: No. 9 seed Baylor bounces back from a quick exit from the Big 12 Tournament and takes down No. 8 Syracuse in the West.

The Bears dropped their final four games heading into the NCAA Tournament 2019, but that span included tough matchups against Iowa State, Kansas and Kansas State. The model has taken their quality wins this season against Texas, Oklahoma, Oregon and Iowa State (twice) into account.

Syracuse, meanwhile, has lost five of its last seven entering March Madness 2019 and averaged fewer than 70 points per game this year. Making the right call in No. 8 vs. No. 9 matchups can be a difference-maker in NCAA Tournament pools, and the model says you can bank on the Bears in well over 50 percent of its simulations.

So who else makes a deep run in the NCAA Tournament? Visit SportsLine now to see which No. 3 seed reaches the Final Four, and see who wins every single game, all from the model that has nailed 12 of the 18 double-digit upsets in the first round the last three years.