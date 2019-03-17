NCAA Tournament bracketology: Tennessee's loss provides clarity at the top of field of 68
Jerry Palm's last four out will not make mid-major fans happy
Selection Sunday is upon us. And the bracket madness is in full throttle. CBS Sports bracketologist Jerry Palm projected the full field of 68 entering Sunday's action here, and he'll check in with a final projection before the Selection Show at 6 p.m. ET. But here are some key things you should know as you follow along:
1. Duke's win against Florida State for the ACC Tournament championship will result in the Blue Devils being the overall No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. At full strength, Duke has been the best team in college basketball this season and the Blue Devils will be rewarded as such.
2. Virginia will also be a No. 1 seed and likely No. 2 overall. The Cavaliers were defeated by Florida State in the ACC Tournament semifinals on Friday.
3. North Carolina and Gonzaga should be the other two No. 1 seeds. Gonzaga is the only team to beat Duke while the Blue Devils were at full strength. The Tar Heels and Tennessee each have a win over the Bulldogs in non-conference play.
4. Tennessee's win against Kentucky opened the door for the Volunteers to possibly become a No. 1 seed, but the Volunteers' blowout loss to Auburn in the SEC championship game probably closes that door.
5. Michigan and Michigan State will play for the Big Ten championship on Sunday. Both teams should end up as 2-seeds regardless of the result.
6. Washington's late season slide concluded with a blowout loss to Oregon in the Pac-12 Tournament title game. The Ducks are now in the NCAA Tournament and stole a bid. In my bracket, the bid that was stolen belonged to UNC Greensboro.
7. The new last four in are Ohio State, TCU, St. John's and Arizona State. Washington is one spot safer than that group. So two of the last five teams in my bracket are from the Pac-12. Huskies fans will likely spend Sunday wondering if they will relive the nightmare of 2012, when Washington won the Pac-12 regular season title and missed the NCAA Tournament.
8. The new last four out are UNC-Greensboro, Creighton, Furman and Belmont. That will not make smaller conference fans happy if it happens.
Selection Sunday starts with a busy schedule of the last conference tournaments, then is followed by the Selection Show on CBS at 6 p.m. ET. You can stream it here through March Madness Live, which will be your favorite app for the next three-plus weeks. In the meantime, CBS Sports HQ will have all the bracket insights, predictions and analysis you could need all morning, afternoon and night Sunday and throughout the tournament. Stream it free, live and with no sign-in necessary here.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Play the Official Bracket Game of the NCAA® Now!
-
2019 SEC Tournament bracket, updates
Tennessee faces off with Auburn with the SEC title on the line Sunday afternoon in Nashvil...
-
2019 Selection Sunday live updates
Watch and view live updates all day on Bracket HQ leading into the Selection Sunday show on...
-
Bracketology: Vols a possible No. 1 seed
The Vols have a shot at a No. 1 seed if they win the SEC Tournament, but they also have some...
-
2019 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
Here's the masters schedule and how you can watch March Madness 2019 no matter what device...
-
2019 NCAA Tournament bracket: Sign up
Sign up for CBS Sports' Bracket Games to get in on the March Madness fun
-
When is Selection Sunday?
We're nearing the best part of the March Madness calendar