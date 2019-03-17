NCAA Tournament bracketology: Tennessee's loss provides clarity at the top of field of 68

Selection Sunday is upon us. And the bracket madness is in full throttle. CBS Sports bracketologist Jerry Palm projected the full field of 68 entering Sunday's action here, and he'll check in with a final projection before the Selection Show at 6 p.m. ET. But here are some key things you should know as you follow along:

1. Duke's win against Florida State for the ACC Tournament championship will result in the Blue Devils being the overall No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. At full strength, Duke has been the best team in college basketball this season and the Blue Devils will be rewarded as such.

2. Virginia will also be a No. 1 seed and likely No. 2 overall. The Cavaliers were defeated by Florida State in the ACC Tournament semifinals on Friday.

3. North Carolina and Gonzaga should be the other two No. 1 seeds. Gonzaga is the only team to beat Duke while the Blue Devils were at full strength. The Tar Heels and Tennessee each have a win over the Bulldogs in non-conference play.

4. Tennessee's win against Kentucky opened the door for the Volunteers to possibly become a No. 1 seed, but the Volunteers' blowout loss to Auburn in the SEC championship game probably closes that door.

5. Michigan and Michigan State will play for the Big Ten championship on Sunday. Both teams should end up as 2-seeds regardless of the result.

6. Washington's late season slide concluded with a blowout loss to Oregon in the Pac-12 Tournament title game. The Ducks are now in the NCAA Tournament and stole a bid. In my bracket, the bid that was stolen belonged to UNC Greensboro.

7. The new last four in are Ohio State, TCU, St. John's and Arizona State. Washington is one spot safer than that group. So two of the last five teams in my bracket are from the Pac-12. Huskies fans will likely spend Sunday wondering if they will relive the nightmare of 2012, when Washington won the Pac-12 regular season title and missed the NCAA Tournament.

8. The new last four out are UNC-Greensboro, Creighton, Furman and Belmont. That will not make smaller conference fans happy if it happens.

Selection Sunday starts with a busy schedule of the last conference tournaments, then is followed by the Selection Show on CBS at 6 p.m. ET. You can stream it here through March Madness Live, which will be your favorite app for the next three-plus weeks. In the meantime, CBS Sports HQ will have all the bracket insights, predictions and analysis you could need all morning, afternoon and night Sunday and throughout the tournament. Stream it free, live and with no sign-in necessary here.