|
|
|MOST
|OKLA
Rattler takes helm as Oklahoma meets Missouri State
Spencer Rattler embraces the expectations.
The redshirt freshman quarterback will make his first career start Saturday when No. 5 Oklahoma plays host to Missouri State.
There are few quarterbacks as hyped as Rattler has been entering a first start. He was a five-star recruit and the consensus No. 1 quarterback in the 2019 class, set Arizona state high school records for career passing yards and passing touchdowns, was featured on Netflix's QB1 following his senior season, and follows an unprecedented string of quarterback success with the Sooners.
Oklahoma's quarterback has finished in the top four of the Heisman Trophy voting in each of the last five seasons, with two winners.
Rattler, for all those reasons, is listed in the top four in many Heisman Trophy odds entering the season.
"That definitely prepared me for this," Rattler said of the hype that has followed him. "To me, pressure is a privilege. I look at it to embrace it. I'm not going to run away from any expectations or this and that. I just focus on what I have to do with my team."
The Sooners (12-2 last season) have been in the College Football Playoff each of the last three seasons and in four of the last five.
Whether or not they can ultimately reach the playoff again, though, doesn't figure to be decided Saturday.
The Bears are an FCS program coming off a 1-10 season, installing both a new offense and defense under new coaches with limited practices due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They also will play just three games this fall, with the hopes of playing their conference schedule in the spring.
Regardless of its opponent, Oklahoma enters its opener with plenty of questions. The Sooners not only will replace their quarterback but their top receiver after CeeDee Lamb's departure for the NFL, and top running back after Kennedy Brooks' decision to opt out.
On the defensive side, the Sooners have plenty of new faces after taking a step forward last year in Alex Grinch's first season as defensive coordinator.
Missouri State's new coach makes things interesting.
After spending a year away from coaching after his second stint at Louisville ended with his firing, Bobby Petrino is back coaching college football.
"It's always fun having matchups against guys that are as accomplished as a guy like Coach Petrino is," Sooners coach Lincoln Riley said. "One we all look forward to."
Petrino knows that building a program like Missouri State, which hasn't been to the FCS playoffs since 1990, will take time.
So he's just looking for positive signs of progress this weekend.
"We got some work to do," Petrino said. "We got some building to do. And when we build a program, I think it's important that you celebrate your small success and your private successes. Private victories always precede public victories."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|0
|11
|Rushing
|0
|4
|Passing
|0
|7
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-7
|1-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|-5
|314
|Total Plays
|21
|25
|Avg Gain
|-0.2
|12.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|-3
|60
|Rush Attempts
|12
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|-0.3
|5.0
|Net Yards Passing
|-2
|254
|Comp. - Att.
|2-9
|11-13
|Yards Per Pass
|-0.2
|19.5
|Penalties - Yards
|3-15
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|0
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-40.6
|6-13.2
|Return Yards
|15
|79
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|4-79
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-15
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|-2
|PASS YDS
|254
|
|
|-3
|RUSH YDS
|60
|
|
|-5
|TOTAL YDS
|314
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Johnson 8 QB
|J. Johnson
|2/9
|8
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Latulas 28 WR
|K. Latulas
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Johnson 8 QB
|J. Johnson
|7
|0
|0
|5
|
K. Porter 20 RB
|K. Porter
|4
|-4
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Thomas 4 WR
|L. Thomas
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Mason 14 RB
|M. Mason
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Vick 16 WR
|D. Vick
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Porter 20 RB
|K. Porter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Latulas 28 WR
|K. Latulas
|2
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Sayles 2 DE
|I. Sayles
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Pope 97 DE
|M. Pope
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
F. Manuleleua 5 LB
|F. Manuleleua
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Burkett 31 P
|G. Burkett
|7
|40.6
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Latulas 28 WR
|K. Latulas
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|11/13
|259
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. McGowan 1 RB
|S. McGowan
|5
|34
|1
|23
|
M. Major 24 RB
|M. Major
|4
|22
|0
|9
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|3
|4
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Mims 17 WR
|M. Mims
|1
|1
|58
|1
|58
|
C. Rambo 14 WR
|C. Rambo
|2
|1
|53
|1
|53
|
T. Wease 10 WR
|T. Wease
|2
|2
|44
|0
|38
|
S. McGowan 1 RB
|S. McGowan
|1
|1
|37
|1
|37
|
J. Hall 27 RB
|J. Hall
|1
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
M. Henderson 3 RB
|M. Henderson
|2
|2
|22
|0
|13
|
A. Stogner 18 RB
|A. Stogner
|2
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
T. Howard 2 WR
|T. Howard
|2
|2
|4
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Radley-Hiles 44 DB
|B. Radley-Hiles
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Mead 38 LB
|B. Mead
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. White 23 LB
|D. White
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Johnson 39 K
|S. Johnson
|2/2
|42
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
OKLA
Sooners
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 15(6:59 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler sacked at MIZST 20 for -5 yards. Penalty on OKL 59-A.Ealy Holding declined. (2-I.Sayles).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - OKLA 20(7:31 - 2nd) 1-S.McGowan to MIZST 15 for 5 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 29(8:17 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 3-M.Henderson. 3-M.Henderson to MIZST 20 for 9 yards.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 48(8:56 - 2nd) 1-S.McGowan to MIZST 29 for 23 yards.
MOST
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MOST 9(9:04 - 2nd) 31-G.Burkett punts 43 yards from MIZST 9 to OKL 48 fair catch by 17-M.Mims.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 5 - MOST 10(9:49 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson complete to 28-K.Latulas. 28-K.Latulas to MIZST 9 for -1 yard.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - MOST 8(10:20 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to MIZST 10 for 2 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MOST 5(11:10 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to MIZST 8 FUMBLES. out of bounds at the MIZST 8.
|Kickoff
|(11:10 - 2nd) 39-S.Johnson kicks 60 yards from OKL 35 to MIZST 5 fair catch by 44-K.Parker.
OKLA
Sooners
- FG (6 plays, 51 yards, 3:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - OKLA 6(11:14 - 2nd) 39-S.Johnson 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 3 - OKLA 3(11:59 - 2nd) 1-S.McGowan to MIZST 6 for -3 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - OKLA 3(12:03 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Stogner.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 7 - OKLA 7(12:48 - 2nd) 24-M.Major to MIZST 3 for 4 yards.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 20(13:23 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 3-M.Henderson. 3-M.Henderson to MIZST 7 for 13 yards.
|+38 YD
|
2 & 11 - OKLA 42(14:05 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 10-T.Wease. 10-T.Wease to MIZST 20 for 38 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 43(14:51 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler sacked at OKL 42 for -1 yard (97-M.Pope5-F.Manuleleua).
MOST
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MOST 30(15:00 - 2nd) 31-G.Burkett punts 27 yards from MIZST 30 out of bounds at the OKL 43.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 14 - MOST 21(0:45 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson complete to 4-L.Thomas. 4-L.Thomas to MIZST 30 for 9 yards.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MOST 25(1:16 - 1st) 20-K.Porter to MIZST 21 for -4 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MOST 25(1:22 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 4-L.Thomas.
|Kickoff
|(1:22 - 1st) 39-S.Johnson kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to MIZST End Zone. touchback.
OKLA
Sooners
- FG (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - OKLA 25(1:26 - 1st) 39-S.Johnson 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - OKLA 25(1:32 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - OKLA 23(2:15 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 2-T.Howard. 2-T.Howard to MIZST 25 for -2 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 28(2:51 - 1st) 24-M.Major to MIZST 23 for 5 yards.
MOST
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, -9 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - MOST 16(3:07 - 1st) 31-G.Burkett punts 46 yards from MIZST 16. 17-M.Mims to MIZST 28 for 34 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 19 - MOST 16(3:14 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Mason.
|Sack
|
2 & 11 - MOST 24(3:57 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson sacked at MIZST 16 for -8 yards (38-B.Mead23-D.White).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MOST 25(4:28 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to MIZST 24 for -1 yard.
|Kickoff
|(4:28 - 1st) 39-S.Johnson kicks 40 yards from OKL 35 to MIZST 25 fair catch by.
MOST
Bears
- Punt (4 plays, -11 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - MOST 4(4:53 - 1st) 31-G.Burkett punts 50 yards from MIZST 4. 17-M.Mims to MIZST 37 for 17 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 21 - MOST 4(5:00 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 16-D.Vick.
|No Gain
|
2 & 21 - MOST 4(6:11 - 1st) 20-K.Porter to MIZST 4 for no gain.
|Sack
|
1 & 15 - MOST 10(6:11 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson sacked at MIZST 4 for -6 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MOST 15(6:11 - 1st) Penalty on MIZST 55-A.Colvin False start 5 yards enforced at MIZST 15. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(6:16 - 1st) 39-S.Johnson kicks 65 yards from OKL 35. 28-K.Latulas to MIZST 15 for 15 yards.
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (7 plays, 65 yards, 2:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:16 - 1st) 39-S.Johnson extra point is good.
|+53 YD
|
3 & 11 - OKLA 47(6:25 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - OKLA 43(6:49 - 1st) 1-S.McGowan to MIZST 46 for -3 yards. Penalty on OKL 77-E.Swenson Holding 10 yards enforced at MIZST 43. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - OKLA 49(7:28 - 1st) 1-S.McGowan to MIZST 43 for 8 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - OKLA 46(7:44 - 1st) Penalty on OKL 14-C.Rambo False start 5 yards enforced at MIZST 46. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 48(8:17 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 2-T.Howard. 2-T.Howard to MIZST 46 for 6 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - OKLA 44(8:31 - 1st) 24-M.Major to OKL 48 for 4 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 35(8:56 - 1st) 24-M.Major to OKL 44 for 9 yards.
MOST
Bears
- Punt (5 plays, -8 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - MOST 17(9:03 - 1st) 31-G.Burkett punts 38 yards from MIZST 17 to OKL 45 fair catch by 17-M.Mims. Team penalty on OKL Holding 10 yards enforced at OKL 45.
|No Gain
|
3 & 18 - MOST 17(9:10 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 28-K.Latulas.
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - MOST 17(9:15 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 16-D.Vick.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - MOST 15(9:48 - 1st) 20-K.Porter to MIZST 17 for 2 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 15 - MOST 20(9:48 - 1st) Team penalty on MIZST False start 5 yards enforced at MIZST 20. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MOST 25(9:48 - 1st) Penalty on MIZST 16-D.Vick False start 5 yards enforced at MIZST 25. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(9:48 - 1st) 39-S.Johnson kicks 40 yards from OKL 35 to MIZST 25 fair catch by.
MOST
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MOST 36(10:12 - 1st) 31-G.Burkett punts 39 yards from MIZST 36. 17-M.Mims to OKL 42 for 17 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MOST 36(10:16 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 4-L.Thomas.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - MOST 35(11:00 - 1st) 28-K.Latulas to MIZST 36 for 1 yard.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MOST 30(11:24 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to MIZST 35 for 5 yards.
|Kickoff
|(11:24 - 1st) 39-S.Johnson kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to MIZST End Zone. touchback. Team penalty on OKL Offside 5 yards enforced at MIZST 25.
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (5 plays, 58 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:24 - 1st) 39-S.Johnson extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - OKLA 1(11:28 - 1st) 1-S.McGowan runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(12:11 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 27-J.Hall. 27-J.Hall to MIZST 1 for 24 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 35(12:34 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler to MIZST 25 for 10 yards.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 4 - OKLA 48(13:00 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 18-A.Stogner. 18-A.Stogner to MIZST 35 for 17 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 42(13:37 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 10-T.Wease. 10-T.Wease to OKL 48 for 6 yards.
MOST
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - MOST 28(13:50 - 1st) 31-G.Burkett punts 41 yards from MIZST 28. 14-C.Rambo to OKL 42 for 11 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MOST 28(13:55 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 20-K.Porter.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - MOST 23(14:27 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to MIZST 28 for 5 yards.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MOST 25(15:00 - 1st) 20-K.Porter to MIZST 23 for -2 yards.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-S.Johnson kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to MIZST End Zone. touchback.
-
GATECH
FSU
7
13
4th 13:50 ABC
-
MOST
5OKLA
0
34
2nd 6:59
-
CIT
SFLA
6
20
2nd 2:43 ESPU
-
1CLEM
WAKE
7
0
1st 4:40 ABC
-
TULANE
SALA
0
0
1st 0:00 ESP2
-
HOUBP
TXTECH
0
7
1st 11:35 ESP+
-
UTEP
14TEXAS
0
0
1st 15:00
-
WKY
LVILLE
7
0
1st 12:45 ACCN
-
UAB
MIAMI
14
31
Final ACCN
-
ARKST
KSTATE
35
31
Final FOX
-
CHARLO
APLST
20
35
Final ESP2
-
CUSE
18UNC
6
31
Final ACCN
-
EKY
WVU
10
56
Final FS1
-
LALAF
23IOWAST
31
14
Final ESPN
-
LAMON
ARMY
7
37
Final CBSSN
-
DUKE
10ND
13
27
Final NBC
-
TXSA
TXSTSM
51
48
Final/2OT ESP2
-
AP
PITT
0
55
Final ACCN
-
CAMP
GAS
26
27
Final ESPU
-
CSTCAR
KANSAS
0
056.5 O/U
-6
Sat 10:00pm FS1
-
SMU
TCU
0
0
PPD FS1
-
LATECH
BAYLOR
0
0
PPD FOX