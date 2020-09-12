|
|
|GATECH
|FSU
Georgia Tech edges Florida State 16-13
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) True freshman Jeff Sims, who was once a Florida State commitment, threw for 277 yards and a touchdown as Georgia Tech defeated the Seminoles 16-13 in both teams' season opener on Saturday night.
Sims completed 24 of 35 passes and had two costly interceptions but the Jacksonville, Florida, native also ran for 64 yards and helped guide Georgia Tech to the season-opening win.
Jordan Mason also ran 14 times for 55 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown run.
The Seminoles used defense and special teams to stay in the game. Cornerback Asante Samuel had two interceptions and two pass break-ups for Florida State. Marvin Wilson blocked a pair of field-goal attempts, while Janarius Robinson blocked an extra-point attempt.
James Blackman completed 23 of 43 passes for 198 yards but he was largely ineffective after the Seminoles scored a touchdown and a field goal on their first two drives. Blackman connected with Keyshawn Helton for a 3-yard touchdown on Florida State's opening drive.
The Seminoles had a pair of fourth-down chances on their last two drives but fell short. Blackman looked for Tamorrion Terry on the last fourth-down play but the pass was into the ground in front of the Seminoles' top receiver.
A NEW-LOOK OFFENSE
Jeff Sims' 24 completions are the most by a Georgia Tech quarterback since Reggie Ball had 27 vs. Duke on Nov. 8, 2003. The Yellow Jackets, who are in Year Two under coach Geoff Collins, are making a transition from the option to a spread offense.
DISTANCED ATTENDANCE
The announced attendance was 17,538, with chair-back seating placed in the bleachers around the bowl in an effort to keep fans separated from other groups. Florida State officials had expected between 19,000-20,000, roughly 25 percent of the capacity at Doak Campbell Stadium.
UP NEXT
Florida State plays at Miami on Sept. 26.
Georgia Tech plays host to UCF on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|21
|Rushing
|12
|10
|Passing
|12
|11
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|8-16
|6-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|3-5
|Total Net Yards
|438
|298
|Total Plays
|75
|80
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|3.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|161
|109
|Rush Attempts
|40
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|3.1
|Net Yards Passing
|277
|189
|Comp. - Att.
|24-35
|23-45
|Yards Per Pass
|7.9
|4.2
|Penalties - Yards
|10-80
|7-50
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-41.7
|3-48.3
|Return Yards
|98
|160
|Punts - Returns
|2-21
|1-16
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-60
|3-75
|Int. - Returns
|1-17
|2-69
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|277
|PASS YDS
|189
|
|
|161
|RUSH YDS
|109
|
|
|438
|TOTAL YDS
|298
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Sims 10 QB
|J. Sims
|24/35
|277
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Sims 10 QB
|J. Sims
|13
|64
|0
|18
|
J. Mason 27 RB
|J. Mason
|14
|55
|1
|19
|
Ja. Griffin 22 RB
|Ja. Griffin
|9
|42
|0
|11
|
Do. Smith 28 RB
|Do. Smith
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
A. Brown 2 WR
|A. Brown
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Carter 15 WR
|M. Carter
|8
|6
|66
|1
|15
|
Ja. Camp 1 WR
|Ja. Camp
|6
|5
|57
|0
|23
|
M. Ezzard 11 WR
|M. Ezzard
|1
|1
|45
|0
|45
|
Do. Smith 28 RB
|Do. Smith
|2
|2
|32
|0
|20
|
A. Brown 2 WR
|A. Brown
|6
|3
|25
|0
|12
|
J. Mason 27 RB
|J. Mason
|2
|2
|18
|0
|18
|
D. Deveney 83 TE
|D. Deveney
|4
|2
|15
|0
|8
|
Ja. Griffin 22 RB
|Ja. Griffin
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
P. Harris 18 WR
|P. Harris
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Sanders 12 WR
|A. Sanders
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Q. Jackson 44 LB
|Q. Jackson
|8-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Curry 6 LB
|D. Curry
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Walton 21 DB
|Z. Walton
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brooks 0 DL
|D. Brooks
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Carpenter 2 DB
|T. Carpenter
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ryans 98 DL
|C. Ryans
|3-1
|2.0
|0
|
J. Domineck 42 DL
|J. Domineck
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sims 16 DB
|M. Sims
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Showell 13 DB
|A. Showell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Knight II 17 LB
|D. Knight II
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 1 DB
|J. Thomas
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 24 DB
|K. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oliver 22 DB
|K. Oliver
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bennett Jr. 15 DE
|C. Bennett Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Camp 1 WR
|Ja. Camp
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lee 95 DL
|J. Lee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Yates 13 QB
|J. Yates
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Yondjouen 32 DL
|S. Yondjouen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Walker 39 DB
|W. Walker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lockhart 94 DL
|M. Lockhart
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lawson 12 QB
|T. Lawson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Clayton 11 DL
|A. Clayton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Kelley 87 K
|J. Kelley
|1/3
|32
|1/2
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Harvin III 27 P
|P. Harvin III
|3
|41.7
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Blancato 26 WR
|J. Blancato
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|
M. Ezzard 11 WR
|M. Ezzard
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|23/43
|198
|1
|1
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|6
|39
|0
|10
|
L. Webb 8 RB
|L. Webb
|13
|39
|0
|9
|
J. Corbin 0 RB
|J. Corbin
|6
|18
|0
|6
|
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|9
|13
|0
|16
|
K. Helton 6 WR
|K. Helton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Corbin 0 RB
|J. Corbin
|9
|8
|55
|0
|18
|
T. Terry 5 WR
|T. Terry
|13
|6
|52
|0
|15
|
C. McDonald 87 TE
|C. McDonald
|5
|4
|41
|0
|27
|
W. Thompson 11 WR
|W. Thompson
|7
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
L. Toafili 9 RB
|L. Toafili
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
O. Wilson 80 WR
|O. Wilson
|4
|2
|11
|0
|9
|
K. Helton 6 WR
|K. Helton
|2
|1
|3
|1
|3
|
L. Webb 8 RB
|L. Webb
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Gainer 33 LB
|A. Gainer
|6-3
|0.5
|0
|
R. Green 8 DB
|R. Green
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Warner III 35 LB
|L. Warner III
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Samuel Jr. 26 DB
|A. Samuel Jr.
|4-1
|0.0
|2
|
J. Lars-Woodbey 6 DB
|J. Lars-Woodbey
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cooper 91 DT
|R. Cooper
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. DeLoach 20 LB
|K. DeLoach
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McRae 14 LB
|J. McRae
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 21 DT
|M. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rice 1 LB
|E. Rice
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Griffis 39 DE
|J. Griffis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dix Jr. 32 LB
|S. Dix Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Woodie III 31 DB
|R. Woodie III
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
K. Helton 6 WR
|K. Helton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jay 18 DB
|T. Jay
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 11 DE
|J. Robinson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kaindoh 13 DE
|J. Kaindoh
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 7 DB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brooks 28 LB
|D. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Becker III 15 DB
|C. Becker III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 90 DT
|T. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. McLendon II 55 DE
|D. McLendon II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ak. Dent 27 DB
|Ak. Dent
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Grothaus 37 K
|P. Grothaus
|2/3
|53
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Mastromanno 49 P
|A. Mastromanno
|3
|48.3
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Jay 18 DB
|T. Jay
|3
|25.0
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Jay 18 DB
|T. Jay
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Interception (12 plays, 38 yards, 3:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 59 yards from FSU 35. 1-J.Thomas to GT 10 for 4 yards (8-R.Green).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 10(14:51 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 15-M.Carter. 15-M.Carter to GT 18 for 8 yards (15-C.Becker).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 2 - GATECH 18(14:30 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 2-A.Brown. 2-A.Brown to GT 30 for 12 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 30(14:08 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to GT 31 for 1 yard (91-R.Cooper).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - GATECH 31(13:39 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to GT 31 for no gain (91-R.Cooper).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - GATECH 31(13:11 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 83-D.Deveney. 83-D.Deveney to GT 39 for 8 yards (20-K.DeLoach).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - GATECH 39(12:50 - 1st) 22-J.Griffin to GT 41 for 2 yards (20-K.DeLoach).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 41(12:25 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 83-D.Deveney. 83-D.Deveney to GT 48 for 7 yards (6-J.Lars-Woodbey).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 3 - GATECH 48(11:55 - 1st) 10-J.Sims to FSU 34 for 18 yards (26-A.Samuel).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 34(11:33 - 1st) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 34(11:26 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 27-J.Mason. 27-J.Mason to FSU 12 for 22 yards (39-J.Griffis). Penalty on GT 73-Z.Quinney Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at FSU 34. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 15 - GATECH 39(11:18 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to FSU 37 for 2 yards (39-J.Griffis1-E.Rice).
|Int
|
3 & 13 - GATECH 37(11:02 - 1st) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Brown INTERCEPTED by 26-A.Samuel at FSU 10. 26-A.Samuel to FSU 48 for 38 yards (78-J.DeFoor).
FSU
Seminoles
- TD (7 plays, 52 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 48(10:12 - 1st) 8-L.Webb to GT 49 for 3 yards (42-J.Domineck).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - FSU 49(9:51 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman complete to 87-C.McDonald. 87-C.McDonald to GT 45 for 4 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - FSU 45(9:28 - 1st) 0-J.Corbin to GT 42 for 3 yards (2-T.Carpenter6-D.Curry).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 42(9:01 - 1st) 8-L.Webb to GT 33 for 9 yards (22-K.Oliver).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 1 - FSU 33(8:36 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman complete to 87-C.McDonald. 87-C.McDonald to GT 6 for 27 yards (6-D.Curry).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 6 - FSU 6(8:15 - 1st) 8-L.Webb pushed ob at GT 3 for 3 yards (6-D.Curry).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - FSU 3(8:10 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman complete to 6-K.Helton. 6-K.Helton runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:05 - 1st) 37-P.Grothaus extra point is good.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (6 plays, 27 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:05 - 1st) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 62 yards from FSU 35. 1-J.Thomas to GT 16 for 13 yards (32-S.Dix).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 16(8:00 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 2-A.Brown. 2-A.Brown to GT 23 for 7 yards (35-L.Warner).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 3 - GATECH 23(7:34 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 1-J.Camp. 1-J.Camp to GT 46 for 23 yards (27-A.Dent).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 46(7:11 - 1st) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Camp.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 46(7:02 - 1st) Penalty on GT 70-R.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at GT 46. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - GATECH 41(7:05 - 1st) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 27-J.Mason.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 15 - GATECH 41(7:01 - 1st) 10-J.Sims to GT 43 for 2 yards (1-E.Rice35-L.Warner).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - GATECH 43(6:40 - 1st) 27-P.Harvin punts 53 yards from GT 43. 18-T.Jay to FSU 20 for 16 yards (21-Z.Walton1-J.Thomas).
FSU
Seminoles
- FG (12 plays, 70 yards, 4:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 20(6:25 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman complete to 9-L.Toafili. 9-L.Toafili to FSU 32 for 12 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 32(5:51 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman to FSU 39 for 7 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - FSU 39(5:23 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman complete to 0-J.Corbin. 0-J.Corbin to FSU 44 for 5 yards (39-W.Walker).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 44(4:51 - 1st) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 46 for 2 yards (1-J.Thomas94-M.Lockhart).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - FSU 46(4:16 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Terry.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 8 - FSU 46(4:10 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman complete to 0-J.Corbin. 0-J.Corbin to GT 37 for 17 yards (16-M.Sims).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 37(3:47 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman to GT 21 for 16 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 21(3:20 - 1st) 8-L.Webb to GT 22 for -1 yard (32-S.Yondjouen15-C.Bennett).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - FSU 22(2:50 - 1st) Penalty on FSU 76-D.Washington False start 5 yards enforced at GT 22. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 16 - FSU 27(2:12 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman complete to 5-T.Terry. 5-T.Terry to GT 19 for 8 yards (21-Z.Walton).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - FSU 19(1:43 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman complete to 11-W.Thompson. 11-W.Thompson to GT 10 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - FSU 19(1:40 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 11-W.Thompson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - FSU 19(1:40 - 1st) 37-P.Grothaus 37 yards Field Goal is Good. Team penalty on GT Illegal formation declined.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Missed FG (12 plays, 74 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:36 - 1st) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from FSU 35. 28-D.Smith to GT 21 for 21 yards (33-A.Gainer6-J.Lars-Woodbey).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 21(1:29 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to GT 31 for 10 yards (39-J.Griffis8-R.Green).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 31(1:09 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to GT 28 for -3 yards (33-A.Gainer).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 13 - GATECH 28(0:43 - 1st) 10-J.Sims to GT 37 for 9 yards (33-A.Gainer).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - GATECH 37(0:16 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 18-P.Harris. 18-P.Harris to GT 44 for 7 yards (31-R.Woodie).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 44(15:00 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 15-M.Carter. 15-M.Carter to FSU 42 for 14 yards (14-J.McRae).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 42(14:32 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 1-J.Camp. 1-J.Camp to FSU 35 for 7 yards (26-A.Samuel).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - GATECH 35(14:22 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to FSU 34 for 1 yard (14-J.McRae13-J.Kaindoh). Penalty on GT 83-D.Deveney Illegal low block 15 yards enforced at FSU 35. No Play.
|+45 YD
|
2 & 18 - GATECH 50(14:17 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 11-M.Ezzard. 11-M.Ezzard to FSU 5 for 45 yards (8-R.Green).
|Penalty
|
1 & 5 - GATECH 5(13:48 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to FSU 3 for 2 yards (11-J.Robinson32-S.Dix). Penalty on GT 70-R.Johnson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FSU 5. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 20 - GATECH 20(13:20 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to FSU 14 for 6 yards (91-R.Cooper11-J.Robinson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 14 - GATECH 14(12:43 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to FSU 12 for 2 yards (21-M.Wilson).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 12 - GATECH 12(12:13 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 15-M.Carter. 15-M.Carter to FSU 5 for 7 yards (8-R.Green).
|No Good
|
4 & 5 - GATECH 5(11:52 - 2nd) 87-J.Kelley 22 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 21-M.Wilson.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 20(11:48 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Terry.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 20(11:42 - 2nd) 8-L.Webb to FSU 22 for 2 yards (94-M.Lockhart98-C.Ryans).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - FSU 22(11:09 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 11-W.Thompson.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - FSU 22(11:04 - 2nd) 49-A.Mastromanno punts 46 yards from FSU 22. 26-J.Blancato to GT 39 for 7 yards (8-R.Green42-D.Williams).
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Interception (9 plays, 20 yards, 2:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 39(10:53 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to GT 39 for no gain (20-K.DeLoach). Penalty on FSU 11-J.Robinson Offside 5 yards enforced at GT 39. No Play.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 5 - GATECH 44(10:28 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims to FSU 35 for 21 yards. Penalty on GT 27-J.Mason Illegal low block 15 yards enforced at FSU 47.
|No Gain
|
1 & 11 - GATECH 38(10:07 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Brown.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - GATECH 38(10:02 - 2nd) 22-J.Griffin to GT 45 for 7 yards (55-D.McLendon).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - GATECH 45(9:39 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims to GT 49 for 4 yards (33-A.Gainer).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 49(9:05 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 27-J.Mason. 27-J.Mason pushed ob at FSU 33 for 18 yards (13-J.Kaindoh).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 33(8:45 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 12-A.Sanders. 12-A.Sanders to FSU 28 for 5 yards (14-J.McRae).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 5 - GATECH 28(8:20 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 1-J.Camp. 1-J.Camp to FSU 15 for 13 yards (26-A.Samuel).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 15(8:06 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 18-P.Harris INTERCEPTED by 26-A.Samuel at FSU 11. 26-A.Samuel to FSU 47 for 36 yards (27-J.Mason).
FSU
Seminoles
- Interception (5 plays, 14 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FSU 47(7:55 - 2nd) Penalty on FSU 51-B.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at FSU 47. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - FSU 42(7:55 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 11-W.Thompson.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 15 - FSU 42(7:47 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 0-J.Corbin. 0-J.Corbin to FSU 46 for 4 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - FSU 46(7:06 - 2nd) Team penalty on FSU False start 5 yards enforced at FSU 46. No Play.
|Int
|
3 & 16 - FSU 41(6:46 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 44-Q.Jackson at FSU 46. 44-Q.Jackson to FSU 37 for 9 yards (55-D.Lucas).
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Missed FG (4 plays, 16 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 37(6:35 - 2nd) Penalty on FSU 55-D.Lucas Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FSU 37. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 22(6:35 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims sacked at FSU 27 for -5 yards (33-A.Gainer31-R.Woodie).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - GATECH 27(6:02 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to FSU 27 for no gain (32-S.Dix91-R.Cooper).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 15 - GATECH 27(5:30 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims to FSU 21 for 6 yards (32-S.Dix).
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
4 & 9 - FSU 21(4:58 - 2nd) 87-J.Kelley 38 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 21-M.Wilson. 11-J.Robinson to FSU 29 for 2 yards.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 29(4:53 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 0-J.Corbin. 0-J.Corbin to FSU 27 for -2 yards (0-D.Brooks).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - FSU 27(4:20 - 2nd) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 33 for 6 yards (17-T.Lawson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - FSU 33(3:46 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Terry.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - FSU 33(3:39 - 2nd) 49-A.Mastromanno punts 49 yards from FSU 33. 11-M.Ezzard to GT 32 for 14 yards (14-J.McRae0-J.Corbin).
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 32(3:28 - 2nd) 22-J.Griffin to GT 32 for no gain (35-L.Warner).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 32(2:56 - 2nd) 22-J.Griffin to GT 41 for 9 yards (33-A.Gainer).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - GATECH 41(2:32 - 2nd) 22-J.Griffin to GT 43 for 2 yards (11-J.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 43(2:13 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Brown.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 43(2:08 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims to GT 50 for 7 yards (90-T.Thompson33-A.Gainer).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - GATECH 50(1:59 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Deveney.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - GATECH 50(1:56 - 2nd) 27-P.Harvin punts 26 yards from GT 50 out of bounds at the FSU 24.
FSU
Seminoles
- Halftime (9 plays, 48 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 24(1:48 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Terry.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 24(1:42 - 2nd) 8-L.Webb to FSU 31 for 7 yards (92-J.Griffin).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - FSU 31(1:09 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 87-C.McDonald. 87-C.McDonald to FSU 35 for 4 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 35(0:52 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 11-W.Thompson. 11-W.Thompson to GT 41 for 24 yards (21-Z.Walton).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 41(0:39 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 0-J.Corbin. 0-J.Corbin to GT 38 for 3 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - FSU 38(0:29 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Webb.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - FSU 38(0:25 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Terry.
|+10 YD
|
4 & 7 - FSU 38(0:19 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman to GT 28 for 10 yards (13-A.Showell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 28(0:02 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete.
|No Good
|
2 & 10 - FSU 28(0:01 - 2nd) 37-P.Grothaus 46 yards Field Goal is No Good.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (13 plays, 31 yards, 4:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 48-A.Kent kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to FSU End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 8-L.Webb to FSU 31 for 6 yards (0-D.Brooks1-J.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - FSU 31(14:28 - 3rd) 8-L.Webb to FSU 31 for no gain (22-K.Oliver).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - FSU 31(14:08 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 5-T.Terry. 5-T.Terry to FSU 38 for 7 yards (21-Z.Walton).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 38(13:55 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 5-T.Terry. 5-T.Terry to GT 47 for 15 yards (13-A.Showell16-M.Sims).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 47(13:24 - 3rd) 8-L.Webb to GT 43 for 4 yards (95-J.Lee).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - FSU 43(13:05 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 80-O.Wilson.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - FSU 43(12:56 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman to GT 37 for 6 yards (16-M.Sims).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - FSU 43(12:41 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman to GT 38 for 5 yards.
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - FSU 38(12:32 - 3rd) 0-J.Corbin to GT 36 for 2 yards (0-D.Brooks39-W.Walker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 36(12:00 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Corbin.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - FSU 36(11:54 - 3rd) 8-L.Webb to GT 37 for -1 yard. Penalty on FSU 87-C.McDonald Holding 10 yards enforced at GT 36. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - FSU 46(11:38 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Helton.
|Sack
|
3 & 20 - FSU 46(11:33 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman sacked at GT 50 for -4 yards (6-D.Curry).
|Punt
|
4 & 24 - FSU 50(10:56 - 3rd) 49-A.Mastromanno punts 50 yards from GT 50 to GT End Zone. touchback.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- TD (14 plays, 80 yards, 4:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 20(10:48 - 3rd) 22-J.Griffin to GT 25 for 5 yards (6-J.Lars-Woodbey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - GATECH 25(10:26 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Deveney.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - GATECH 25(10:20 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims to GT 32 for 7 yards (8-R.Green).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 32(9:59 - 3rd) 2-A.Brown to GT 29 for -3 yards (8-R.Green32-S.Dix).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - GATECH 29(9:24 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter.
|+19 YD
|
3 & 13 - GATECH 29(9:21 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims complete to 1-J.Camp. 1-J.Camp to GT 48 for 19 yards (7-J.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 48(8:59 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims complete to 2-A.Brown. 2-A.Brown to FSU 46 for 6 yards (8-R.Green).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - GATECH 46(8:32 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to FSU 44 for 2 yards (20-K.DeLoach).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - GATECH 44(8:06 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to FSU 41 for 3 yards (14-J.McRae).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 41(7:49 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Sanders.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 41(7:43 - 3rd) 22-J.Griffin to FSU 37 for 4 yards (35-L.Warner).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - GATECH 37(7:16 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims complete to 22-J.Griffin. 22-J.Griffin to FSU 30 for 7 yards (26-A.Samuel).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 30(6:50 - 3rd) 22-J.Griffin to FSU 19 for 11 yards (8-R.Green).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 19(6:22 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:13 - 3rd) 87-J.Kelley extra point is good.
FSU
Seminoles
- FG (13 plays, 35 yards, 5:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:13 - 3rd) 48-A.Kent kicks 65 yards from GT 35. 18-T.Jay to FSU 31 for 31 yards (26-J.Blancato).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 31(6:07 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis to FSU 40 for 9 yards (1-J.Thomas).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - FSU 40(5:40 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis to FSU 44 for 4 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 44(5:29 - 3rd) 8-L.Webb to FSU 39 for -5 yards (6-D.Curry).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - FSU 39(4:45 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman to FSU 39 for no gain (0-D.Brooks).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 15 - FSU 39(4:01 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 0-J.Corbin. 0-J.Corbin to GT 43 for 18 yards (24-K.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 43(3:38 - 3rd) 6-K.Helton to GT 43 for no gain (42-J.Domineck).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 43(3:20 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson to GT 34 FUMBLES (42-J.Domineck). 8-L.Webb to GT 34 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - FSU 34(2:49 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 11-W.Thompson.
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - FSU 34(2:42 - 3rd) 0-J.Corbin to GT 30 for 4 yards (15-C.Bennett44-Q.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 30(2:15 - 3rd) 0-J.Corbin to GT 29 for 1 yard (15-C.Bennett).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - FSU 29(2:01 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 8-L.Webb. 8-L.Webb to GT 29 for no gain. Team penalty on FSU Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at GT 29. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - FSU 34(1:22 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 11-W.Thompson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - FSU 34(1:17 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Webb.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - FSU 34(1:09 - 3rd) 37-P.Grothaus 53 yards Field Goal is Good.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- TD (9 plays, 72 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:04 - 3rd) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 59 yards from FSU 35. 28-D.Smith to GT 28 for 22 yards (20-K.DeLoach).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 28(0:57 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims complete to 28-D.Smith. 28-D.Smith to GT 48 for 20 yards (31-R.Woodie).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 48(0:25 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims complete to 1-J.Camp. 1-J.Camp to GT 43 for -5 yards (33-A.Gainer).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 15 - GATECH 43(15:00 - 4th) 10-J.Sims complete to 28-D.Smith. 28-D.Smith to FSU 45 for 12 yards.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - GATECH 45(14:40 - 4th) 10-J.Sims to FSU 41 for 4 yards (35-L.Warner31-R.Woodie).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 41(14:17 - 4th) 10-J.Sims complete to 15-M.Carter. 15-M.Carter to FSU 30 for 11 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 30(13:55 - 4th) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 18-P.Harris. Penalty on GT 54-J.Williams Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at FSU 30. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 15 - GATECH 35(13:50 - 4th) 10-J.Sims complete to 15-M.Carter. 15-M.Carter to FSU 24 for 11 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - GATECH 24(13:38 - 4th) 28-D.Smith to FSU 15 for 9 yards (33-A.Gainer11-J.Robinson). Penalty on FSU 55-D.McLendon Offside declined.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 15(13:23 - 4th) 10-J.Sims complete to 15-M.Carter. 15-M.Carter runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(13:23 - 4th) 87-J.Kelley extra point is no good. blocked by 11-J.Robinson. 39-J.Griffis to FSU 7 for no gain.
FSU
Seminoles
- Fumble (6 plays, 55 yards, 2:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:17 - 4th) 48-A.Kent kicks 62 yards from GT 35. 18-T.Jay to FSU 34 for 31 yards (22-K.Oliver26-J.Blancato).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 34(13:09 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman complete to 5-T.Terry. 5-T.Terry to FSU 43 for 9 yards (21-Z.Walton).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - FSU 43(12:49 - 4th) 8-L.Webb to FSU 44 for 1 yard (44-Q.Jackson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 44(12:25 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman complete to 5-T.Terry. 5-T.Terry to GT 48 for 8 yards (44-Q.Jackson21-Z.Walton).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - FSU 48(11:35 - 4th) 8-L.Webb to GT 46 for 2 yards (16-M.Sims).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - FSU 46(11:25 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman sacked at FSU 45 for -9 yards (98-C.Ryans).
|Sack
|
2 & 19 - FSU 45(10:55 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman sacked at FSU 30 for -15 yards FUMBLES (98-C.Ryans). 6-D.Curry to FSU 11 for 19 yards (51-B.Johnson).
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- FG (4 plays, -4 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 11(10:46 - 4th) 10-J.Sims to FSU 14 for -3 yards (6-J.Lars-Woodbey).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 13 - GATECH 14(9:59 - 4th) 22-J.Griffin to FSU 12 for 2 yards (35-L.Warner33-A.Gainer).
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - GATECH 12(9:46 - 4th) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 22-J.Griffin. Penalty on GT 2-A.Brown False start 5 yards enforced at FSU 12. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 16 - GATECH 17(9:45 - 4th) 10-J.Sims to FSU 15 for 2 yards (6-J.Lars-Woodbey).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - GATECH 15(9:01 - 4th) 87-J.Kelley 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
FSU
Seminoles
- Fumble (13 plays, 47 yards, 4:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:56 - 4th) 48-A.Kent kicks 60 yards from GT 35. 18-T.Jay to FSU 18 for 13 yards (26-J.Blancato18-P.Harris).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 18(8:50 - 4th) 13-J.Travis to FSU 20 for 2 yards (17-D.Knight32-S.Yondjouen).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - FSU 20(8:18 - 4th) 13-J.Travis to FSU 29 for 9 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 29(7:40 - 4th) 13-J.Travis to FSU 39 for 10 yards (17-D.Knight21-Z.Walton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 39(7:07 - 4th) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 87-C.McDonald.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 39(7:03 - 4th) 13-J.Travis to FSU 44 for 5 yards (17-D.Knight).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - FSU 44(6:33 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman complete to 87-C.McDonald. 87-C.McDonald to FSU 50 for 6 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 50(6:26 - 4th) 8-L.Webb to GT 42 for 8 yards (6-D.Curry24-K.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - FSU 42(5:35 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson to GT 40 for 2 yards (13-A.Showell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 40(5:20 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 80-O.Wilson.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 40(5:14 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman complete to 0-J.Corbin. 0-J.Corbin to GT 38 for 2 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - FSU 38(4:42 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman complete to 5-T.Terry. 5-T.Terry to GT 33 for 5 yards (16-M.Sims).
|Penalty
|
4 & 3 - FSU 33(3:58 - 4th) Penalty on FSU 59-B.Scott False start 5 yards enforced at GT 33. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
4 & 8 - FSU 38(3:58 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman to GT 35 FUMBLES (98-C.Ryans). 0-D.Brooks to GT 35 for no gain.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (6 plays, 7 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 35(3:50 - 4th) 27-J.Mason to GT 48 for 13 yards (18-T.Jay).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 48(3:08 - 4th) 27-J.Mason to FSU 47 for 5 yards (21-M.Wilson26-A.Samuel).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 5 - GATECH 47(3:02 - 4th) 27-J.Mason to GT 48 for -5 yards (35-L.Warner).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - GATECH 48(2:57 - 4th) Penalty on GT 73-Z.Quinney False start 5 yards enforced at GT 48. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 15 - GATECH 43(2:57 - 4th) 10-J.Sims to GT 47 for 4 yards (1-E.Rice).
|Penalty
|
4 & 11 - GATECH 47(2:06 - 4th) Team penalty on GT Delay of game 5 yards enforced at GT 47. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - GATECH 42(2:06 - 4th) 27-P.Harvin punts 37 yards from GT 42 out of bounds at the FSU 21. Team penalty on GT Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at GT 42. No Play.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - FSU 37(1:58 - 4th) 27-P.Harvin punts 46 yards from GT 37 to FSU 17 fair catch by 18-T.Jay.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 17(1:51 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 11-W.Thompson.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 17(1:45 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman complete to 0-J.Corbin. 0-J.Corbin to FSU 25 for 8 yards (24-K.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - GATECH 25(1:20 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Terry.
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - GATECH 25(1:16 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Terry.
