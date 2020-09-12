|
|
|LAMON
|ARMY
Anderson, Buchanan lead Army over Louisiana-Monroe 37-7
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) Christian Anderson and Jakobi Buchanan ran for two touchdowns apiece and Army beat Louisiana-Monroe 37-7 on Saturday.
Sandon McCoy, who scored three touchdowns in a season-opening 42-0 victory over Middle Tennessee State last weekend, added the 14th of his career with a 2-yard dive for a 14-0 first-quarter lead.
Anderson scored on a 5-yard keeper for the game's first score. He added a 6-yarder for a 24-7 third-quarter lead. Buchanan scored on a 25-yard run in the third quarter and added a 40-yarder in the fourth quarter.
The Warhawks' lone TD came on Colby Suits' 6-yard pass to Malik Jackson with 2:12 left in the first half before Landon Salyers made it a 17-7 halftime lead with a 40-yard field with two seconds left.
The Black Knights (1-1) rushed for 436 yards, led by Buchanan with 106 yards on 11 carries. Anderson had 95 on 21 carries.
Suits thew for 148 yards and a score. The Warhawks (0-1) had only 200 yards offense, 163 through the air.
As was the case in Army's 42-0 season-opening victory over Middle Tennessee State last weekend, attendance at Michie Stadium was limited to just Cadets.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|24
|Rushing
|2
|22
|Passing
|5
|1
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|7-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|3-4
|Total Net Yards
|187
|465
|Total Plays
|44
|70
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|37
|436
|Rush Attempts
|20
|65
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.9
|6.7
|Net Yards Passing
|150
|29
|Comp. - Att.
|16-24
|1-5
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|4-30
|4-37
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|5
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-30.7
|2-45.5
|Return Yards
|126
|8
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|6-122
|1-8
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|150
|PASS YDS
|29
|
|
|37
|RUSH YDS
|436
|
|
|187
|TOTAL YDS
|465
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Jo. Johnson 8 RB
|Jo. Johnson
|12
|38
|0
|25
|
J. Hunt 10 QB
|J. Hunt
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
C. Suits 16 QB
|C. Suits
|5
|-5
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Pederson 86 TE
|J. Pederson
|7
|5
|56
|0
|17
|
J. Bloomfield 17 WR
|J. Bloomfield
|2
|1
|54
|0
|54
|
J. Hodoh 18 WR
|J. Hodoh
|4
|2
|20
|0
|12
|
M. Jackson 2 WR
|M. Jackson
|2
|2
|13
|1
|7
|
C. Whitfield 19 WR
|C. Whitfield
|4
|3
|8
|0
|6
|
J. Frett 15 WR
|J. Frett
|1
|1
|8
|0
|0
|
Jo. Johnson 8 RB
|Jo. Johnson
|2
|2
|4
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Johnson 7 LB
|K. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Swinney 6 S
|K. Swinney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Porter 37 P
|J. Porter
|6
|30.7
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Phillips 3 RB
|I. Phillips
|5
|21.6
|35
|0
|
C. Whitfield 19 WR
|C. Whitfield
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Jones 7 QB
|J. Jones
|1/2
|29
|0
|0
|
C. Anderson 4 QB
|C. Anderson
|0/3
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Buchanan 33 RB
|J. Buchanan
|11
|106
|2
|40
|
C. Anderson 4 QB
|C. Anderson
|21
|95
|2
|20
|
S. McCoy 3 RB
|S. McCoy
|10
|47
|1
|16
|
W. Catoe 42 LB
|W. Catoe
|1
|47
|0
|47
|
C. Barnard 40 RB
|C. Barnard
|4
|44
|0
|36
|
T. Robinson 21 RB
|T. Robinson
|3
|26
|0
|24
|
A. Adkins 23 RB
|A. Adkins
|5
|20
|0
|5
|
A. Hobbs IV 32 RB
|A. Hobbs IV
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
J. Jones 7 QB
|J. Jones
|5
|17
|0
|6
|
A. Howard 5 RB
|A. Howard
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
A. Marshall 20 DB
|A. Marshall
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Bellan 9 QB
|M. Bellan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Alston 86 WR
|I. Alston
|2
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
B. Walters 11 RB
|B. Walters
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Cockrill 95 DL
|N. Cockrill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rhattigan 47 LB
|J. Rhattigan
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
M. Broughton 20 DB
|M. Broughton
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Bonsu 97 DL
|K. Bonsu
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Jones 27 DB
|C. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Salyers 1 K
|L. Salyers
|1/1
|40
|3/4
|6
|
Q. Maretzki 29 K
|Q. Maretzki
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Harding 46 P
|Z. Harding
|2
|45.5
|0
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Robinson 21 RB
|T. Robinson
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
LAMON
Warhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 1-L.Salyers kicks 65 yards from ARM 35. 3-I.Phillips to ULM 35 for 35 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 35(14:54 - 1st) 16-C.Suits complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh to ULM 43 for 8 yards.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 2 - LAMON 43(14:10 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 40 for -3 yards.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - LAMON 40(13:51 - 1st) 16-C.Suits to ULM 43 for 3 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - LAMON 43(12:54 - 1st) 37-J.Porter punts 17 yards from ULM 43 Downed at the ARM 40.
ARMY
Black Knights
- TD (15 plays, 59 yards, 8:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 40(12:40 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 44 for 4 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARMY 44(12:10 - 1st) 32-A.Hobbs to ULM 49 for 7 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 49(11:48 - 1st) 4-C.Anderson to ULM 48 for 1 yard.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARMY 48(11:15 - 1st) 4-C.Anderson to ULM 40 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - ARMY 40(10:40 - 1st) 40-C.Barnard to ULM 40 for no gain.
|+7 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARMY 40(10:10 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to ULM 33 for 7 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 33(9:30 - 1st) 4-C.Anderson to ULM 28 for 5 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARMY 28(8:55 - 1st) 33-J.Buchanan to ULM 24 for 4 yards.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARMY 24(8:13 - 1st) 33-J.Buchanan to ULM 23 for 1 yard.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 23(7:44 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to ULM 21 for 2 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 21(7:08 - 1st) 4-C.Anderson to ULM 22 FUMBLES. 4-C.Anderson to ULM 22 for no gain.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 9 - ARMY 22(6:33 - 1st) 4-C.Anderson to ULM 8 for 14 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 8 - ARMY 8(6:02 - 1st) 4-C.Anderson to ULM 6 for 2 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARMY 6(5:44 - 1st) 4-C.Anderson to ULM 5 for 1 yard.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARMY 5(4:27 - 1st) 4-C.Anderson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:27 - 1st) 1-L.Salyers extra point is good.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:27 - 1st) 1-L.Salyers kicks 62 yards from ARM 35. 3-I.Phillips to ULM 23 for 20 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 23(4:22 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 26 for 3 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAMON 26(3:45 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 24 for -2 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - LAMON 24(3:18 - 1st) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pederson.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - LAMON 24(3:14 - 1st) 37-J.Porter punts 54 yards from ULM 24 Downed at the ARM 22. Team penalty on ARM Roughing the kicker offsetting. Team penalty on ULM Fair catch interference offsetting.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Missed FG (7 plays, 59 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - ARMY 24(3:00 - 1st) 37-J.Porter punts 37 yards from ULM 24 to ARM 39 fair catch by 21-T.Robinson.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 39(2:48 - 1st) 32-A.Hobbs to ARM 50 for 11 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 50(2:48 - 1st) Penalty on ULM 15-A.Hawley Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ARM 50. No Play.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 35(2:05 - 1st) 21-T.Robinson to ULM 11 for 24 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 11(1:33 - 1st) 4-C.Anderson to ULM 2 for 9 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAMON 2(1:47 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:47 - 1st) 1-L.Salyers extra point is good.
ARMY
Black Knights
- Fumble (6 plays, 50 yards, 2:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:47 - 1st) 1-L.Salyers kicks 63 yards from ARM 35. 3-I.Phillips to ULM 22 for 20 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 22(1:40 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 29 for 7 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARMY 29(1:20 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 30 for 1 yard.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARMY 30(0:40 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 32 for 2 yards.
|+54 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 32(15:00 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits complete to 10-J.Bloomfield. 10-J.Bloomfield to ARM 14 for 54 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 14(14:25 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits complete to 19-C.Whitfield. 19-C.Whitfield to ARM 8 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - ARMY 8(13:40 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to ARM 8 for no gain.
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - ARMY 8(13:05 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits sacked at ARM 19 for -11 yards (47-J.Rhattigan).
|No Good
|
4 & 15 - ARMY 19(12:26 - 2nd) 19-D.Hughes 37 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 95-N.Cockrill. to ARM 20 for no gain.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 20(12:20 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 36 for 16 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 36(11:45 - 2nd) 4-C.Anderson to ARM 38 for 2 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - LAMON 38(11:30 - 2nd) Team penalty on ARM Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at ARM 38. No Play.
|+36 YD
|
2 & 13 - LAMON 33(11:00 - 2nd) 40-C.Barnard to ULM 31 for 36 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 31(10:25 - 2nd) 4-C.Anderson to ULM 27 for 4 yards.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAMON 27(10:03 - 2nd) 4-C.Anderson to ULM 27 FUMBLES (6-K.Swinney). 93-M.Husmann to ULM 30 for no gain.
ARMY
Black Knights
- Downs (6 plays, 43 yards, 2:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 30(10:03 - 2nd) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pederson.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARMY 30(9:57 - 2nd) 10-J.Hunt to ULM 35 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ARMY 35(9:15 - 2nd) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Bloomfield.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - ARMY 35(9:08 - 2nd) 37-J.Porter punts 44 yards from ULM 35 Downed at the ARM 21.
LAMON
Warhawks
- TD (8 plays, 64 yards, 3:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 21(8:55 - 2nd) 4-C.Anderson to ARM 41 for 20 yards.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 41(8:15 - 2nd) 4-C.Anderson to ULM 43 for 16 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 43(7:40 - 2nd) 4-C.Anderson to ULM 40 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LAMON 40(7:11 - 2nd) 4-C.Anderson incomplete. Intended for 86-I.Alston.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - LAMON 40(7:07 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy to ULM 37 for 3 yards.
|+1 YD
|
4 & 4 - LAMON 37(6:14 - 2nd) 21-T.Robinson to ULM 36 for 1 yard.
ARMY
Black Knights
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 36(6:08 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson to ULM 47 for 11 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 47(5:30 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 48 for 1 yard.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARMY 48(5:00 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits complete to 8-J.Johnson. 8-J.Johnson to ARM 45 for 7 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - ARMY 45(4:30 - 2nd) Penalty on ULM 88-T.Lamm False start 5 yards enforced at ARM 45. No Play.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARMY 50(4:20 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson to ARM 34 for 16 yards.
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 34(3:50 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to ARM 9 for 25 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 9 - ARMY 9(3:20 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to ARM 6 for 3 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARMY 6(2:12 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits complete to 2-M.Jackson. 2-M.Jackson runs 6 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on ARM Illegal substitution declined.
|PAT Good
|(2:12 - 2nd) 19-D.Hughes extra point is good.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:12 - 2nd) 83-D.Sparks kicks 51 yards from ULM 35. 21-T.Robinson to ARM 22 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 22(2:05 - 2nd) 4-C.Anderson incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Walters.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 22(2:00 - 2nd) 4-C.Anderson to ARM 26 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - LAMON 26(1:30 - 2nd) 4-C.Anderson incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Walters.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - LAMON 26(1:24 - 2nd) 46-Z.Harding punts 54 yards from ARM 26. 14-P.Carter to ULM 24 for 4 yards.
ARMY
Black Knights
- FG (3 plays, 24 yards, 0:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 24(1:16 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits complete to 19-C.Whitfield. 19-C.Whitfield to ULM 25 for 1 yard.
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - ARMY 25(0:43 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits sacked at ULM 20 for -5 yards (47-J.Rhattigan97-K.Bonsu).
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - ARMY 20(0:37 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Hodoh.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - ARMY 20(0:33 - 2nd) 37-J.Porter punts 27 yards from ULM 20 out of bounds at the ULM 47.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 47(0:27 - 2nd) Penalty on ARM 76-P.Reeder False start 5 yards enforced at ULM 47. No Play.
|+29 YD
|
1 & 15 - LAMON 48(0:27 - 2nd) 7-J.Jones complete to 86-I.Alston. 86-I.Alston to ULM 23 for 29 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 23(0:16 - 2nd) 7-J.Jones incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Walters.
|Field Goal
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 23(0:07 - 2nd) 1-L.Salyers 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
ARMY
Black Knights
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:02 - 2nd) 1-L.Salyers kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(0:02 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits kneels at ULM 23 for -2 yards.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 83-D.Sparks kicks 40 yards from ULM 35 to ARM 25 fair catch by 21-T.Robinson.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(15:00 - 3rd) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 28 for 3 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAMON 28(14:30 - 3rd) 4-C.Anderson to ARM 27 FUMBLES. 21-T.Robinson to ARM 27 for no gain.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 8 - LAMON 27(14:00 - 3rd) 4-C.Anderson to ARM 28 for 1 yard.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - LAMON 28(13:10 - 3rd) 46-Z.Harding punts 37 yards from ARM 28 to ULM 35 fair catch by 14-P.Carter.
ARMY
Black Knights
- TD (8 plays, 65 yards, 4:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 35(12:57 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 14-P.Carter.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARMY 35(12:51 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits complete to 8-J.Johnson. 8-J.Johnson to ULM 32 for -3 yards.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 13 - ARMY 32(12:15 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh to ULM 44 for 12 yards.
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - ARMY 44(11:40 - 3rd) Penalty on ULM 51-Z.Breaux Illegal Procedure 5 yards enforced at ULM 44. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - ARMY 39(11:11 - 3rd) 37-J.Porter punts 26 yards from ULM 39 Downed at the ARM 35.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 2:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 35(11:03 - 3rd) 4-C.Anderson to ARM 36 for 1 yard.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - LAMON 36(10:30 - 3rd) 21-T.Robinson to ARM 37 for 1 yard.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 8 - LAMON 37(10:00 - 3rd) 4-C.Anderson to ARM 35 for -2 yards.
|+47 YD
|
4 & 10 - LAMON 35(9:30 - 3rd) 42-W.Catoe to ULM 18 for 47 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 18(9:00 - 3rd) 33-J.Buchanan to ULM 11 for 7 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - LAMON 11(8:30 - 3rd) 33-J.Buchanan to ULM 7 for 4 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 7 - LAMON 7(8:00 - 3rd) 40-C.Barnard to ULM 6 for 1 yard.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAMON 6(6:22 - 3rd) 4-C.Anderson runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:22 - 3rd) 1-L.Salyers extra point is good.
ARMY
Black Knights
- TD (7 plays, 54 yards, 3:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:22 - 3rd) 1-L.Salyers kicks 60 yards from ARM 35. 3-I.Phillips to ULM 5 FUMBLES. 3-I.Phillips to ULM 18 for 13 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 18(6:15 - 3rd) 10-J.Hunt complete to 1-M.Jackson. 1-M.Jackson to ULM 25 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - ARMY 25(5:40 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 25 for no gain.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARMY 25(5:10 - 3rd) 10-J.Hunt to ULM 26 for 1 yard.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - ARMY 26(4:40 - 3rd) 37-J.Porter punts 0 yards from ULM 26 blocked by 11-B.Walters. 91-R.Duran to ULM 40 for -14 yards. Team penalty on ULM Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at ULM 26. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - ARMY 21(4:10 - 3rd) 37-J.Porter punts 33 yards from ULM 21 to ARM 46 fair catch by 21-T.Robinson.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Fumble (10 plays, 51 yards, 0:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 46(4:03 - 3rd) 3-S.McCoy to ULM 48 for 6 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - LAMON 48(3:20 - 3rd) 3-S.McCoy to ULM 47 for 1 yard.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - LAMON 47(2:45 - 3rd) 33-J.Buchanan to ULM 44 for 3 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 44(2:05 - 3rd) 33-J.Buchanan to ULM 35 for 9 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAMON 35(1:10 - 3rd) 3-S.McCoy to ULM 32 for 3 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 32(1:10 - 3rd) 40-C.Barnard to ULM 25 for 7 yards.
|+25 YD
|
2 & 3 - LAMON 25(0:25 - 3rd) 33-J.Buchanan runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(0:25 - 3rd) 1-L.Salyers extra point is no good.
ARMY
Black Knights
- TD (9 plays, 72 yards, 5:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:25 - 3rd) 1-L.Salyers kicks 61 yards from ARM 35. 3-I.Phillips to ULM 4 FUMBLES. 3-I.Phillips to ULM 24 for 20 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 24(0:16 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Whitfield. Penalty on ARM 22-C.Cunningham Pass interference 12 yards enforced at ULM 24. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 36(0:10 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Hodoh.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARMY 36(0:06 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits complete to 19-C.Whitfield. 19-C.Whitfield to ULM 37 for 1 yard.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 9 - ARMY 37(15:00 - 4th) 16-C.Suits complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson to ARM 46 for 17 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 46(14:20 - 4th) 8-J.Johnson to ARM 45 for 1 yard.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARMY 45(13:50 - 4th) 16-C.Suits complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson to ARM 39 for 6 yards.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARMY 39(13:10 - 4th) 16-C.Suits complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson to ARM 33 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 33(12:50 - 4th) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Whitfield.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARMY 33(12:45 - 4th) 16-C.Suits to ARM 29 for 4 yards.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARMY 29(11:45 - 4th) 16-C.Suits to ARM 25 FUMBLES (95-N.Cockrill). 20-M.Broughton to ARM 28 for 3 yards.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Interception (3 plays, 18 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 28(11:36 - 4th) 7-J.Jones to ARM 31 for 3 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAMON 31(11:00 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 35 for 4 yards.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - LAMON 35(10:15 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 39 for 4 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 39(9:30 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 44 for 5 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAMON 44(8:45 - 4th) 23-A.Adkins to ARM 48 for 4 yards.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAMON 48(8:00 - 4th) 23-A.Adkins to ULM 49 for 3 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 49(7:20 - 4th) 7-J.Jones to ULM 50 for -1 yard.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - LAMON 50(6:40 - 4th) 6-A.Howard to ULM 40 for 10 yards.
|+40 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAMON 40(5:58 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:58 - 4th) 29-Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
ARMY
Black Knights
- End of Game (8 plays, 34 yards, 4:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:58 - 4th) 29-Q.Maretzki kicks 62 yards from ARM 35. 19-C.Whitfield to ULM 17 for 14 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 17(5:51 - 4th) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Penalty on ARM 6-C.John Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ULM 17. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 32(5:44 - 4th) 10-J.Hunt complete to 19-J.Frett. 19-J.Frett to ULM 40 for 8 yards.
|Int
|
2 & 2 - ARMY 40(5:10 - 4th) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 20-M.Broughton at ARM 35. 20-M.Broughton to ARM 35 for no gain.
ARMY
Black Knights
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 35(5:02 - 4th) 7-J.Jones to ARM 41 for 6 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARMY 41(4:20 - 4th) 7-J.Jones to ARM 45 for 4 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 45(3:40 - 4th) 7-J.Jones to ARM 50 for 5 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARMY 50(3:00 - 4th) 23-A.Adkins to ULM 47 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - ARMY 47(2:20 - 4th) 9-M.Bellan to ULM 47 for no gain.
|+6 YD
|
4 & 2 - ARMY 47(1:45 - 4th) 20-A.Marshall to ULM 41 for 6 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 41(1:10 - 4th) 23-A.Adkins to ULM 36 for 5 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARMY 36(0:35 - 4th) 23-A.Adkins to ULM 31 for 5 yards.
