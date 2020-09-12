|
McCloud, Johnson help short-handed USF beat The Citadel
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Jordan McCloud threw for a touchdown, Noah Johnson ran for another, and South Florida beat The Citadel 27-6 on Saturday night to give Jeff Scott a win in his first game as a head coach.
Scott, who had served as Clemson's co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach since 2015, replaced the fired Charlie Strong in December 2019.
McCloud hit DeVontres Dukes for a 10-yard touchdown to make it 7-3 with 49 seconds left in the first quarter and USF (1-0) led the rest of the way.
Colby Kinter, who opened the scoring with a 45-yard field goal, made a 41-yarder to pull The Citadel (0-1) within a point with 11:08 left in the second quarter but Omarion Dollison recovered a botched punt for a touchdown before Johnson's 9-yard scoring run made it 20-3 at halftime.
McCloud and Johnson split time at quarterback for USF. McCloud was 11-of-16 passing for 68 yards, and Johnson completed 3 of 4 for 24 yards and had 49 yards rushing on seven carries.
Kelly Joiner added eight carries for 87 yards for the Bulls, including a 3-yard TD to cap the scoring midway through the fourth quarter.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|20
|Rushing
|10
|13
|Passing
|4
|7
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|8-19
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|278
|389
|Total Plays
|72
|64
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|200
|302
|Rush Attempts
|54
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|7.7
|Net Yards Passing
|78
|87
|Comp. - Att.
|4-18
|18-25
|Yards Per Pass
|4.3
|3.5
|Penalties - Yards
|7-63
|5-50
|Touchdowns
|0
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-31.7
|4-34.3
|Return Yards
|68
|30
|Punts - Returns
|2-8
|3-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-60
|1-12
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-18
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|78
|PASS YDS
|87
|
|
|200
|RUSH YDS
|302
|
|
|278
|TOTAL YDS
|389
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Rainey 16 QB
|B. Rainey
|4/18
|84
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Rainey 16 QB
|B. Rainey
|20
|65
|0
|15
|
R. Webb 22 WR
|R. Webb
|2
|50
|0
|41
|
K. White 23 RB
|K. White
|9
|41
|0
|12
|
L. Braucht 43 LB
|L. Braucht
|13
|35
|0
|6
|
C. Wallace 27 QB
|C. Wallace
|5
|11
|0
|8
|
C. Harris 5 RB
|C. Harris
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Hampton 40 RB
|D. Hampton
|4
|-3
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. McCarthy 12 WR
|R. McCarthy
|5
|2
|44
|0
|34
|
K. White 23 RB
|K. White
|5
|2
|40
|0
|23
|
R. Webb 22 WR
|R. Webb
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Braucht 43 LB
|L. Braucht
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Wallace 27 QB
|C. Wallace
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
W. Eubanks III 9 LB
|W. Eubanks III
|12-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Faulkner 25 DB
|S. Faulkner
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Howard 4 DB
|J. Howard
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Beverly 17 DB
|C. Beverly
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Blount 49 LB
|M. Blount
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Britton Jr. 39 LB
|A. Britton Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Gordon 11 DB
|P. Gordon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith 98 DL
|J. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Davis 2 LB
|A. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mack 7 DB
|D. Mack
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Owens 72 DL
|D. Owens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Black 6 DL
|H. Black
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Horn 45 LB
|B. Horn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Greene IV 44 DL
|D. Greene IV
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Kintner 86 K
|C. Kintner
|2/3
|45
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Campbell 90 P
|M. Campbell
|6
|31.7
|3
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Poole 31 DB
|D. Poole
|2
|4.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. McCloud 3 QB
|J. McCloud
|11/16
|68
|1
|0
|
N. Johnson 0 QB
|N. Johnson
|3/4
|24
|0
|0
|
K. Marsh 12 QB
|K. Marsh
|4/5
|10
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Joiner 10 RB
|K. Joiner
|8
|87
|1
|41
|
J. Ford 1 RB
|J. Ford
|9
|71
|0
|43
|
N. Johnson 0 QB
|N. Johnson
|7
|49
|1
|20
|
B. Battie 21 RB
|B. Battie
|3
|43
|0
|24
|
O. Seriki 33 RB
|O. Seriki
|2
|24
|0
|21
|
O. Dollison 4 WR
|O. Dollison
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
D. Felix 2 RB
|D. Felix
|3
|11
|0
|8
|
B. Miller 19 WR
|B. Miller
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. McCloud 3 QB
|J. McCloud
|3
|3
|0
|7
|
N. Roberts 2 DB
|N. Roberts
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
K. Marsh 12 QB
|K. Marsh
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Miller 19 WR
|B. Miller
|5
|3
|36
|0
|14
|
S. Brown 7 WR
|S. Brown
|2
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
D. Dukes 18 S
|D. Dukes
|3
|2
|17
|1
|10
|
J. Ford 1 RB
|J. Ford
|2
|2
|15
|0
|11
|
M. Brinkman 89 TE
|M. Brinkman
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
R. St. Felix 5 WR
|R. St. Felix
|4
|4
|7
|0
|8
|
X. Weaver 84 WR
|X. Weaver
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
S. Atkins 38 WR
|S. Atkins
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Joiner 10 RB
|K. Joiner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
O. Dollison 4 WR
|O. Dollison
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Williams 8 WR
|L. Williams
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
J. Mathis 85 TE
|J. Mathis
|1
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|
T. Horne 80 WR
|T. Horne
|1
|1
|-9
|0
|-9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Mangum 23 DT
|T. Mangum
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Roberts 2 DB
|N. Roberts
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Davis 3 DB
|V. Davis
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Grier 44 LB
|A. Grier
|6-3
|1.0
|0
|
R. Yates 91 DL
|R. Yates
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Boyles 11 LB
|D. Boyles
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Green 98 DT
|B. Green
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Sanders 20 DB
|B. Sanders
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mims 59 LB
|A. Mims
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. LaPointe 22 DB
|M. LaPointe
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
K. Pinkney 96 DL
|K. Pinkney
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Sails 9 DB
|K. Sails
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCloud 3 QB
|J. McCloud
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harris 24 S
|M. Harris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Evans 0 DB
|D. Evans
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Nichols 16 DB
|B. Nichols
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Townsel 8 DB
|C. Townsel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ford 1 RB
|J. Ford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Shrader 32 K
|S. Shrader
|0/1
|0
|3/4
|3
|
C. Weiss 24 K
|C. Weiss
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Schneider 39 P
|T. Schneider
|4
|34.3
|3
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Brinkman 89 TE
|M. Brinkman
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Sails 9 DB
|K. Sails
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Dollison 4 WR
|O. Dollison
|1
|0.0
|0
|1
CIT
Bulldogs
- Fumble (7 plays, 36 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 32-S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to CIT End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIT 25(15:00 - 1st) 27-C.Wallace to CIT 29 for 4 yards (11-D.Boyles).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - CIT 29(14:40 - 1st) 27-C.Wallace to CIT 33 for 4 yards (2-N.Roberts1-J.Ford).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 2 - CIT 33(14:20 - 1st) 23-K.White to CIT 45 for 12 yards (2-N.Roberts5-T.Grier).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIT 45(14:00 - 1st) 16-B.Rainey to CIT 49 for 4 yards (5-T.Grier59-A.Mims).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - CIT 49(13:50 - 1st) 16-B.Rainey to USF 46 for 5 yards (5-T.Grier59-A.Mims).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - CIT 46(13:35 - 1st) 16-B.Rainey to USF 45 for 1 yard (5-T.Grier17-B.Green).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIT 45(13:00 - 1st) 43-L.Braucht to USF 39 FUMBLES (91-R.Yates). 7-M.Hampton to USF 39 for no gain.
SFLA
Bulls
- Downs (11 plays, 27 yards, 3:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 39(12:07 - 1st) 10-K.Joiner to USF 47 for 8 yards (11-P.Gordon).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - SFLA 47(11:40 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud complete to 5-R.St. Felix. 5-R.St. Felix to USF 48 for 1 yard (25-S.Faulkner).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - SFLA 48(11:15 - 1st) 10-K.Joiner to USF 49 for 1 yard (98-J.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 49(10:50 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud to CIT 49 for 2 yards (49-M.Blount).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - SFLA 49(10:30 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud complete to 18-D.Dukes. 18-D.Dukes to CIT 42 for 7 yards (4-J.Howard).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - SFLA 42(10:00 - 1st) Penalty on USF 75-J.Marcellus False start 5 yards enforced at CIT 42. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - SFLA 47(9:50 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud to CIT 40 for 7 yards (4-J.Howard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 40(9:30 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 4-O.Dollison.
|-5 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 40(9:10 - 1st) 1-J.Ford to CIT 45 for -5 yards (9-W.Eubanks III).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 15 - SFLA 45(8:50 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud complete to 1-J.Ford. 1-J.Ford to CIT 34 for 11 yards (25-S.Faulkner).
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - SFLA 34(8:30 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Joiner.
CIT
Bulldogs
- FG (10 plays, 38 yards, 4:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIT 34(8:23 - 1st) 23-K.White to CIT 45 for 11 yards (22-M.LaPointe).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIT 45(8:00 - 1st) 40-D.Hampton to CIT 46 for 1 yard (22-M.LaPointe).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 9 - CIT 46(7:40 - 1st) 16-B.Rainey complete to 23-K.White. 23-K.White to USF 31 for 23 yards (2-N.Roberts). Team penalty on USF Holding declined.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIT 31(7:40 - 1st) 16-B.Rainey to USF 25 for 6 yards (22-M.LaPointe).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - CIT 25(7:20 - 1st) 16-B.Rainey incomplete. Intended for 43-L.Braucht.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - CIT 25(7:10 - 1st) 16-B.Rainey to USF 21 for 4 yards (3-J.McCloud22-M.LaPointe).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIT 21(6:50 - 1st) 43-L.Braucht to USF 19 for 2 yards (96-K.Pinkney).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - CIT 19(6:30 - 1st) 40-D.Hampton pushed ob at USF 20 for -1 yard (9-K.Sails).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 9 - CIT 20(6:10 - 1st) 23-K.White to USF 23 FUMBLES. 23-K.White to USF 23 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
4 & 12 - CIT 23(4:30 - 1st) Penalty on CIT 45-B.Horn False start 5 yards enforced at USF 23. No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 17 - CIT 28(4:10 - 1st) 86-C.Kintner 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
SFLA
Bulls
- TD (8 plays, 62 yards, 3:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:07 - 1st) 90-M.Campbell kicks 39 yards from CIT 35. 89-M.Brinkman to USF 38 for 12 yards (25-S.Faulkner58-J.Watson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 38(4:07 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud complete to 1-J.Ford. 1-J.Ford pushed ob at USF 42 for 4 yards (4-J.Howard).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - SFLA 42(3:30 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller to CIT 46 for 12 yards (17-C.Beverly).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 46(3:30 - 1st) 10-K.Joiner to CIT 41 for 5 yards (45-B.Horn).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - SFLA 41(3:00 - 1st) 10-K.Joiner to CIT 38 for 3 yards (9-W.Eubanks III).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 2 - SFLA 38(2:30 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman to CIT 26 for 12 yards (25-S.Faulkner).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 26(2:00 - 1st) 1-J.Ford to CIT 22 for 4 yards (9-W.Eubanks III).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - SFLA 22(1:30 - 1st) 1-J.Ford to CIT 10 for 12 yards (4-J.Howard).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 10(1:00 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud complete to 18-D.Dukes. 18-D.Dukes runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:49 - 1st) 32-S.Shrader extra point is good. Team penalty on CIT 12 players declined.
CIT
Bulldogs
- FG (9 plays, 69 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:49 - 1st) 32-S.Shrader kicks 58 yards from USF 35. 1-J.Adams to CIT 22 for 15 yards (15-J.Curry).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIT 22(0:49 - 1st) 43-L.Braucht to CIT 26 for 4 yards (17-B.Green).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CIT 26(0:10 - 1st) 16-B.Rainey to CIT 26 for no gain (59-A.Mims).
|+41 YD
|
3 & 6 - CIT 26(15:00 - 2nd) 22-R.Webb pushed ob at USF 33 for 41 yards (2-N.Roberts).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIT 33(14:30 - 2nd) 43-L.Braucht to USF 29 for 4 yards (17-B.Green2-N.Roberts).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - CIT 29(14:00 - 2nd) 27-C.Wallace to USF 31 for -2 yards (20-B.Sanders).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - CIT 31(13:30 - 2nd) 16-B.Rainey complete to 12-R.McCarthy. 12-R.McCarthy to USF 21 for 10 yards (2-N.Roberts).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIT 21(13:00 - 2nd) 43-L.Braucht to USF 16 for 5 yards (5-T.Grier).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - CIT 16(12:30 - 2nd) Penalty on CIT 22-R.Webb Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at USF 16. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 20 - CIT 31(12:30 - 2nd) 43-L.Braucht to USF 26 for 5 yards (96-K.Pinkney5-T.Grier).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 15 - CIT 26(12:00 - 2nd) 43-L.Braucht to USF 24 for 2 yards (23-T.Mangum).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - CIT 24(11:15 - 2nd) 86-C.Kintner 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (7 plays, 31 yards, 2:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:08 - 2nd) 90-M.Campbell kicks 40 yards from CIT 35 to USF 25 fair catch by 89-M.Brinkman.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(11:08 - 2nd) 2-D.Felix to USF 24 for -1 yard (25-S.Faulkner).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 11 - SFLA 24(10:45 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller to USF 38 for 14 yards (25-S.Faulkner).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 38(10:20 - 2nd) 2-D.Felix to USF 46 for 8 yards (17-C.Beverly).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - SFLA 46(9:52 - 2nd) 2-D.Felix to USF 50 for 4 yards (39-A.Britton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 50(9:26 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 4-O.Dollison.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 50(9:14 - 2nd) 1-J.Ford to CIT 44 for 6 yards (9-W.Eubanks III).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - SFLA 44(8:40 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Miller.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - SFLA 44(8:31 - 2nd) 39-T.Schneider punts 28 yards from CIT 44 to CIT 16 fair catch by 31-D.Poole.
CIT
Bulldogs
- TD (4 plays, -6 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIT 16(8:23 - 2nd) 16-B.Rainey to CIT 18 for 2 yards (59-A.Mims5-T.Grier).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 8 - CIT 18(7:46 - 2nd) 40-D.Hampton to CIT 15 for -3 yards (8-C.Townsel).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - CIT 15(7:08 - 2nd) 16-B.Rainey incomplete. Intended for 22-R.Webb.
|Penalty
|
4 & 11 - CIT 15(7:03 - 2nd) Team penalty on CIT Delay of game 5 yards enforced at CIT 15. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - CIT 10(7:03 - 2nd) 90-M.Campbell punts -10 yards from CIT 10. 4-O.Dollison runs no gain for a touchdown.
CIT
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:52 - 2nd) 32-S.Shrader kicks 54 yards from USF 35. 1-J.Adams to CIT 34 for 23 yards (16-B.Nichols).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIT 34(6:52 - 2nd) 43-L.Braucht to CIT 36 for 2 yards (2-N.Roberts23-T.Mangum).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CIT 36(6:09 - 2nd) 16-B.Rainey incomplete. Intended for 23-K.White.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 8 - CIT 36(6:05 - 2nd) 23-K.White to CIT 34 for -2 yards (11-D.Boyles).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - CIT 34(5:35 - 2nd) 90-M.Campbell punts 41 yards from CIT 34. 9-K.Sails to USF 25 for no gain (45-B.Horn). Penalty on CIT 45-B.Horn Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at USF 25.
SFLA
Bulls
- TD (6 plays, 60 yards, 2:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 40(5:25 - 2nd) 1-J.Ford to USF 43 for 3 yards (17-C.Beverly).
|+43 YD
|
2 & 7 - SFLA 43(5:00 - 2nd) 1-J.Ford pushed ob at CIT 14 for 43 yards (7-D.Mack).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 14(4:17 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud scrambles to CIT 13 for 1 yard (72-D.Owens). Penalty on USF 75-J.Marcellus Holding 10 yards enforced at CIT 14. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 20 - SFLA 24(4:06 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson to CIT 10 for 14 yards (6-H.Black).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - SFLA 10(3:27 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson to CIT 9 for 1 yard (49-M.Blount).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - SFLA 9(2:52 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:43 - 2nd) 32-S.Shrader extra point is good.
CIT
Bulldogs
- Halftime (11 plays, 56 yards, 2:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:43 - 2nd) 32-S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to CIT End Zone. touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIT 25(2:41 - 2nd) 43-L.Braucht to CIT 23 for -2 yards (11-D.Boyles20-B.Sanders).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 12 - CIT 23(2:06 - 2nd) 16-B.Rainey scrambles to CIT 38 for 15 yards (20-B.Sanders).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIT 38(1:41 - 2nd) 16-B.Rainey incomplete. Intended for 22-R.Webb.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CIT 38(1:35 - 2nd) 43-L.Braucht to CIT 41 for 3 yards (23-T.Mangum24-M.Harris).
|+34 YD
|
3 & 7 - CIT 41(1:07 - 2nd) 16-B.Rainey complete to 12-R.McCarthy. 12-R.McCarthy to USF 25 for 34 yards (9-K.Sails).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIT 25(1:00 - 2nd) 16-B.Rainey incomplete. Intended for 12-R.McCarthy.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - CIT 25(0:53 - 2nd) 16-B.Rainey to USF 23 for 2 yards (91-R.Yates).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - CIT 23(0:45 - 2nd) 16-B.Rainey to USF 18 for 5 yards (5-T.Grier3-V.Davis).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 3 - CIT 18(0:30 - 2nd) 16-B.Rainey to USF 13 for 5 yards (2-N.Roberts).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIT 13(0:15 - 2nd) 16-B.Rainey incomplete. Intended for 22-R.Webb.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - CIT 13(0:08 - 2nd) 16-B.Rainey sacked at USF 17 for -4 yards FUMBLES (5-T.Grier). 16-B.Rainey to USF 19 for no gain.
|No Good
|
3 & 16 - CIT 19(0:02 - 2nd) 86-C.Kintner 36 yards Field Goal is No Good.
SFLA
Bulls
- Missed FG (4 plays, 39 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 90-M.Campbell kicks 30 yards from CIT 35 to USF 35 fair catch by 5-R.St. Felix.
|+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 35(15:00 - 3rd) 10-K.Joiner pushed ob at CIT 24 for 41 yards (25-S.Faulkner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 24(14:37 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Miller.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 24(14:08 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 5-R.St. Felix. 5-R.St. Felix to CIT 25 for -1 yard (9-W.Eubanks III).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 11 - SFLA 25(13:59 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 5-R.St. Felix. 5-R.St. Felix to CIT 26 for -1 yard (25-S.Faulkner).
|No Good
|
4 & 12 - SFLA 26(13:20 - 3rd) 32-S.Shrader 43 yards Field Goal is No Good.
CIT
Bulldogs
- Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 3:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIT 26(13:19 - 3rd) 23-K.White to CIT 33 for 7 yards (3-V.Davis).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - CIT 33(12:58 - 3rd) 43-L.Braucht to CIT 34 for 1 yard (23-T.Mangum).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - CIT 34(12:20 - 3rd) 16-B.Rainey to CIT 37 for 3 yards (17-B.Green).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIT 37(11:50 - 3rd) 16-B.Rainey to CIT 35 for -2 yards (3-V.Davis).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - CIT 35(11:14 - 3rd) 23-K.White to CIT 38 for 3 yards (3-V.Davis).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 9 - CIT 38(10:31 - 3rd) 16-B.Rainey to CIT 39 for 1 yard (11-D.Boyles).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - CIT 39(9:59 - 3rd) 90-M.Campbell punts 46 yards from CIT 39 to USF 15 fair catch by 9-K.Sails.
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (10 plays, 42 yards, 4:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 15(9:52 - 3rd) 0-N.Johnson to USF 19 for 4 yards (49-M.Blount).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - SFLA 19(9:30 - 3rd) 0-N.Johnson complete to 84-X.Weaver. 84-X.Weaver to USF 25 for 6 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(9:08 - 3rd) 1-J.Ford to USF 29 for 4 yards (39-A.Britton).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - SFLA 29(8:33 - 3rd) 0-N.Johnson complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller to USF 39 for 10 yards (39-A.Britton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 39(8:07 - 3rd) 0-N.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 18-D.Dukes.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 39(8:05 - 3rd) 1-J.Ford pushed ob at USF 43 for 4 yards (9-W.Eubanks III).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - SFLA 43(7:30 - 3rd) 0-N.Johnson complete to 5-R.St. Felix. 5-R.St. Felix to CIT 49 for 8 yards (2-A.Davis).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 49(7:06 - 3rd) 19-B.Miller pushed ob at CIT 45 for 4 yards (4-J.Howard).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - SFLA 45(6:42 - 3rd) 0-N.Johnson scrambles to CIT 42 for 3 yards (9-W.Eubanks III).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 3 - SFLA 42(6:13 - 3rd) 10-K.Joiner to CIT 43 for -1 yard (11-P.Gordon49-M.Blount).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - SFLA 43(5:30 - 3rd) 39-T.Schneider punts 33 yards from CIT 43 to CIT 10 fair catch by 31-D.Poole.
CIT
Bulldogs
- Punt (9 plays, 6 yards, 4:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIT 10(5:22 - 3rd) 16-B.Rainey to CIT 19 for 9 yards (91-R.Yates).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - CIT 19(4:47 - 3rd) 16-B.Rainey incomplete. Intended for 27-C.Wallace.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - CIT 19(4:40 - 3rd) 16-B.Rainey to CIT 19 for no gain (91-R.Yates).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - CIT 19(4:08 - 3rd) 23-K.White to CIT 21 for 2 yards (20-B.Sanders).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIT 21(3:27 - 3rd) 16-B.Rainey to CIT 28 for 7 yards (17-B.Green).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - CIT 28(2:38 - 3rd) Penalty on CIT 73-B.Brockington False start 5 yards enforced at CIT 28. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - CIT 23(2:38 - 3rd) 23-K.White to CIT 26 for 3 yards (20-B.Sanders). Penalty on CIT 22-R.Webb Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at CIT 23.
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - CIT 13(1:57 - 3rd) 40-D.Hampton to CIT 13 for no gain (3-V.Davis20-B.Sanders).
|No Gain
|
3 & 18 - CIT 13(0:43 - 3rd) 16-B.Rainey incomplete. Intended for 23-K.White.
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - CIT 13(0:38 - 3rd) 90-M.Campbell punts 42 yards from CIT 13 to USF 45 fair catch by 9-K.Sails.
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 45(0:32 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 8-L.Williams. 8-L.Williams to USF 44 for -1 yard (72-D.Owens).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - SFLA 44(15:00 - 4th) 1-J.Ford to USF 44 for no gain (49-M.Blount).
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - SFLA 44(14:19 - 4th) 3-J.McCloud sacked at USF 38 for -6 yards (9-W.Eubanks III).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - SFLA 38(13:44 - 4th) 39-T.Schneider punts 43 yards from USF 38. 31-D.Poole to CIT 21 for 2 yards (20-B.Sanders).
CIT
Bulldogs
- Punt (10 plays, 32 yards, 3:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIT 21(13:44 - 4th) 5-C.Harris to CIT 22 for 1 yard (23-T.Mangum).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - CIT 22(13:20 - 4th) 23-K.White to CIT 30 for 8 yards (3-V.Davis).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - CIT 30(12:43 - 4th) 16-B.Rainey to CIT 33 for 3 yards (24-M.Harris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIT 33(12:20 - 4th) 43-L.Braucht to CIT 33 for no gain (23-T.Mangum59-A.Mims).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CIT 33(11:40 - 4th) 16-B.Rainey incomplete. Intended for 23-K.White.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - CIT 33(11:34 - 4th) 22-R.Webb to CIT 42 for 9 yards (23-T.Mangum). Penalty on USF 17-B.Green Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at CIT 42.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIT 43(11:10 - 4th) 16-B.Rainey to USF 42 for 1 yard (23-T.Mangum).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - CIT 42(10:43 - 4th) Penalty on CIT 67-P.Howard-Whitaker False start 5 yards enforced at USF 42. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - CIT 47(10:38 - 4th) 16-B.Rainey incomplete. Intended for 12-R.McCarthy.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - CIT 47(10:08 - 4th) 16-B.Rainey incomplete. Intended for 12-R.McCarthy.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - CIT 47(10:02 - 4th) 90-M.Campbell punts 33 yards from USF 47. 9-K.Sails to USF 14 for no gain (25-S.Faulkner).
SFLA
Bulls
- TD (7 plays, 86 yards, 3:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 14(9:54 - 4th) 10-K.Joiner to USF 41 for 27 yards (4-J.Howard).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 41(9:25 - 4th) 21-B.Battie to CIT 49 for 10 yards (17-C.Beverly).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 49(9:04 - 4th) 0-N.Johnson sacked at USF 49 for -2 yards (49-M.Blount).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 12 - SFLA 49(8:23 - 4th) 0-N.Johnson to CIT 31 for 20 yards (9-W.Eubanks III).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 31(7:45 - 4th) 4-O.Dollison to CIT 12 for 19 yards (39-A.Britton).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 12(7:15 - 4th) 21-B.Battie to CIT 3 for 9 yards (9-W.Eubanks III).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - SFLA 3(7:00 - 4th) 10-K.Joiner runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:53 - 4th) 32-S.Shrader extra point is good.
CIT
Bulldogs
- Punt (5 plays, 23 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:53 - 4th) 32-S.Shrader kicks 48 yards from USF 35. 23-K.White to CIT 29 for 12 yards (24-M.Harris).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIT 29(6:53 - 4th) 27-C.Wallace to CIT 37 for 8 yards (3-V.Davis).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - CIT 37(6:17 - 4th) 16-B.Rainey incomplete. Intended for 40-D.Hampton. Penalty on USF 13-T.Logan Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at CIT 37. No Play.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIT 48(6:12 - 4th) 27-C.Wallace to CIT 49 for -3 yards (0-D.Evans).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - CIT 49(5:45 - 4th) 16-B.Rainey incomplete. Intended for 22-R.Webb.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 13 - CIT 49(5:36 - 4th) 43-L.Braucht to USF 48 for 3 yards (59-A.Mims).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - CIT 48(4:52 - 4th) 90-M.Campbell punts 38 yards from USF 48 out of bounds at the USF 10.
SFLA
Bulls
- Fumble (5 plays, 43 yards, 2:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 10(4:43 - 4th) 12-K.Marsh complete to 7-S.Brown. 7-S.Brown to USF 29 for 19 yards.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 29(4:30 - 4th) 33-O.Seriki to USF 50 for 21 yards (9-W.Eubanks III).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 50(4:00 - 4th) 12-K.Marsh complete to 38-S.Atkins. 38-S.Atkins to CIT 46 for 4 yards (25-S.Faulkner).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - SFLA 46(3:45 - 4th) 33-O.Seriki to CIT 43 for 3 yards (9-W.Eubanks III).
|-4 YD
|
3 & 3 - SFLA 43(3:05 - 4th) 12-K.Marsh complete to 85-J.Mathis. 85-J.Mathis to CIT 47 for -4 yards (17-C.Beverly).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - SFLA 47(2:24 - 4th) 39-T.Schneider punts 33 yards from CIT 47 to the CIT 14 31-D.Poole muffs the ball. 16-B.Nichols recovers at the CIT 20. 16-B.Nichols to CIT 20 for no gain.
SFLA
Bulls
- Downs (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 20(2:12 - 4th) 12-K.Marsh complete to 80-T.Horne. 80-T.Horne to CIT 29 for -9 yards (49-M.Blount).
|Sack
|
2 & 19 - SFLA 29(1:30 - 4th) 12-K.Marsh sacked at CIT 36 for -7 yards (44-D.Greene).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 26 - SFLA 36(1:00 - 4th) 21-B.Battie to CIT 12 for 24 yards (17-C.Beverly).
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - SFLA 12(0:39 - 4th) 0-N.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 7-S.Brown. Team penalty on CIT Illegal block in the back declined.
CIT
Bulldogs
- Interception (3 plays, 49 yards, 0:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIT 12(0:34 - 4th) 16-B.Rainey incomplete. Intended for 22-R.Webb.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - CIT 12(0:29 - 4th) 16-B.Rainey complete to 23-K.White. 23-K.White pushed ob at CIT 29 for 17 yards (16-B.Nichols).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - CIT 29(0:23 - 4th) 16-B.Rainey incomplete. Intended for 22-R.Webb INTERCEPTED by 22-M.LaPointe at USF 43. 22-M.LaPointe to CIT 39 for 18 yards.
