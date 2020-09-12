|
Cunningham has 4 TDs, Louisville tops Western Kentucky 35-21
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Micale Cunningham accounted for four touchdowns and passed for a career-high 343 yards, helping Louisville overcome a mistake-prone start to roll past Western Kentucky 35-21 in Saturday night's season opener for both schools.
Cunningham completed 19 of 34 passes with TDs of 28, 2 and 70 yards to surpass his previous yardage best of 288 last season against Boston College. The junior quarterback also rushed for a 14-yard score after hitting tight end Ean Pfeifer with his first TD pass that tied the game at 7.
A fumbled punt snap on Louisville's opening possession resulted in Gaej Walker's 1-yard TD run for WKU. Louisville regrouped to score on four of the next five drives as Javian Hawkins rushed for a 19-yard TD and Marshon Ford caught a TD pass to make it 28-7. The Cardinals outgained the Hilltoppers 487-248, including 337-120 by halftime on the way to winning their 12th consecutive series meeting.
Tyrrell Pigrome tossed a 12-yard TD to Mitchell Tinsley and finished with 129 yards passing in his WKU debut after transferring from Maryland. Omari Alexander blocked a Logan Lupo punt to set up Malik Staples' 1-yard TD for another Hilltoppers score.
The game was played before 11,179 physically distanced fans at Cardinal Stadium.
THE TAKEAWAY
Western Kentucky: Short touchdowns set up from punt coverage helped the Hilltoppers avoid a shutout, and they managed another score late in the game. They had other opportunities that came up empty, as Jahcour Pearson was stripped after a 50-yard reception before they later turned it over on downs near the goal line. The defense struggled to contain Cunningham.
Louisville: After looking rusty on an opening drive that began with a holding penalty and ended with Lupo's fumbled snap to set up WKU's first score, the Cardinals dialed in on both sides of the ball. Cunningham's 63-yard strike to Braden Smith quickly awakened the offense, which continued to show its knack for rolling up big yardage. Most encouraging for Louisville was a defense that registered 10 tackles for loss and with three sacks.
UP NEXT
Western Kentucky hosts Liberty on Saturday, seeking its first series win in three meetings. The schools are meeting for the first time since 1996.
Louisville hosts Miami (Florida) in an ACC opener Saturday night, looking to avenge last year's 55-27 road loss to the Hurricanes.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|22
|Rushing
|8
|10
|Passing
|3
|12
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|9-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|226
|484
|Total Plays
|58
|72
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|119
|144
|Rush Attempts
|35
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|3.8
|Net Yards Passing
|107
|340
|Comp. - Att.
|10-23
|19-34
|Yards Per Pass
|4.7
|10.0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-23
|4-36
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-46.2
|3-37.3
|Return Yards
|62
|24
|Punts - Returns
|1-23
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-39
|2-17
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|107
|PASS YDS
|340
|
|
|119
|RUSH YDS
|144
|
|
|226
|TOTAL YDS
|484
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Pigrome 1 QB
|T. Pigrome
|10/23
|129
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Pigrome 1 QB
|T. Pigrome
|17
|68
|0
|25
|
G. Walker 5 RB
|G. Walker
|9
|19
|1
|9
|
N. Whittington 20 RB
|N. Whittington
|5
|16
|0
|15
|
J. Moses 3 RB
|J. Moses
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Staples 10 RB
|M. Staples
|3
|8
|1
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Pearson 7 WR
|J. Pearson
|9
|5
|67
|0
|50
|
M. Tinsley 4 WR
|M. Tinsley
|5
|3
|38
|1
|19
|
C. Burt Jr. 11 WR
|C. Burt Jr.
|4
|2
|24
|0
|16
|
J. Simon 6 TE
|J. Simon
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Walker 5 RB
|G. Walker
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Wade 19 WR
|D. Wade
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Brown 32 LB
|E. Brown
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Malone 10 DE
|D. Malone
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Meadows 7 DB
|T. Meadows
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Kincade 31 DB
|A. Kincade
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
O. Alexander 27 DB
|O. Alexander
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Bailey 36 LB
|K. Bailey
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Darvin 53 DT
|J. Darvin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Barber 50 DT
|R. Barber
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cray 24 DB
|R. Cray
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lowe Jr. 52 LB
|D. Lowe Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bishop 29 DB
|B. Bishop
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Staples 10 RB
|M. Staples
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Key 2 DB
|D. Key
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ruffin 26 DB
|D. Ruffin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hunter 11 DE
|J. Hunter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Key 42 LB
|A. Key
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Shipp 97 DT
|D. Shipp
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 34 DE
|J. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Madden 99 DT
|J. Madden
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brathwaite Jr. 12 DB
|A. Brathwaite Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Narveson 44 K
|B. Narveson
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|
C. Munson 46 K
|C. Munson
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|
D. Ndukwe 44 DT
|D. Ndukwe
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Haggerty 47 P
|J. Haggerty
|5
|46.2
|3
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
O. Alexander 27 DB
|O. Alexander
|1
|23.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|19/34
|343
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hawkins 10 RB
|J. Hawkins
|19
|71
|1
|19
|
H. Hall 19 RB
|H. Hall
|6
|66
|0
|41
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|12
|24
|1
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Fitzpatrick 7 WR
|D. Fitzpatrick
|8
|4
|110
|1
|70
|
B. Smith 81 WR
|B. Smith
|4
|4
|110
|0
|63
|
T. Atwell 1 WR
|T. Atwell
|8
|7
|78
|0
|17
|
E. Pfeifer 14 TE
|E. Pfeifer
|1
|1
|28
|1
|28
|
J. Marshall 18 WR
|J. Marshall
|4
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
M. Ford 83 TE
|M. Ford
|3
|2
|3
|1
|2
|
C. Reed 86 WR
|C. Reed
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Hawkins 10 RB
|J. Hawkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
H. Hall 19 RB
|H. Hall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Etheridge 17 LB
|D. Etheridge
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Burns 10 LB
|R. Burns
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
I. Hayes 33 DB
|I. Hayes
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Montgomery 7 LB
|M. Montgomery
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Goldwire 90 DL
|J. Goldwire
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 2 DB
|C. Jones
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Avery 9 LB
|C. Avery
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fagot 38 DB
|J. Fagot
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Okeke 11 LB
|N. Okeke
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Diaby 6 DL
|Y. Diaby
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Clark 13 CB
|K. Clark
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 27 DB
|A. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Abdullah 22 LB
|Y. Abdullah
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Character 12 DB
|M. Character
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Yeast 3 DB
|R. Yeast
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Turner 32 K
|J. Turner
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Lupo 43 K
|L. Lupo
|3
|37.3
|0
|46
|
B. Travelstead 40 K
|B. Travelstead
|1
|31.0
|0
|31
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Hall 19 RB
|H. Hall
|2
|8.5
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Burns 10 LB
|R. Burns
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Fumble (5 plays, -24 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(15:00 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 29 for 4 yards (36-K.Bailey). Penalty on LOU 66-C.Bentley Holding 10 yards enforced at LOU 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - LVILLE 15(14:32 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 20 - LVILLE 15(14:26 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 17 for 2 yards (50-R.Barber).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 18 - LVILLE 17(13:46 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 18 for 1 yard (32-E.Brown).
|-17 YD
|
4 & 17 - LVILLE 18(13:07 - 1st) to LOU 1 FUMBLES. 27-O.Alexander to LOU 1 for no gain.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- TD (1 plays, 1 yards, 0:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - WKY 1(12:58 - 1st) 5-G.Walker runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:53 - 1st) 44-D.Ndukwe extra point is good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- TD (4 plays, 92 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:53 - 1st) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35. 19-H.Hall to LOU 8 for 8 yards (29-B.Bishop).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 8(12:45 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 12 for 4 yards (36-K.Bailey).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 6 - LVILLE 12(12:12 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 9 for -3 yards (36-K.Bailey99-J.Madden).
|+63 YD
|
3 & 9 - LVILLE 9(11:35 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 81-B.Smith. 81-B.Smith to WKY 28 for 63 yards (7-T.Meadows).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 28(11:03 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 14-E.Pfeifer. 14-E.Pfeifer runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:57 - 1st) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 3:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:57 - 1st) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to WKY End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 25(10:57 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 24 for -1 yard (10-R.Burns).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 11 - WKY 24(10:23 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 33 for 9 yards (10-R.Burns).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - WKY 33(9:41 - 1st) 10-M.Staples to WKY 38 for 5 yards (6-Y.Diaby12-M.Character).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 38(8:55 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome to WKY 33 for -5 yards (6-Y.Diaby).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 15 - WKY 33(8:15 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome to WKY 44 for 11 yards (33-I.Hayes).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - WKY 44(7:38 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Pearson.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - WKY 44(7:34 - 1st) 47-J.Haggerty punts 45 yards from WKY 44 to LOU 11 fair catch by 10-R.Burns.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 11(7:24 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell to LOU 19 for 8 yards (29-B.Bishop).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - LVILLE 19(6:58 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 25 for 6 yards (10-M.Staples).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(6:30 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Marshall.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 25(6:23 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 25 for no gain (53-J.Darvin).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LVILLE 25(5:51 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - LVILLE 25(5:46 - 1st) 43-L.Lupo punts 46 yards from LOU 25 to WKY 29 fair catch by 19-D.Wade.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Fumble (4 plays, 56 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 29(5:37 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Burt.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 29(5:31 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 30 for 1 yard (33-I.Hayes).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - WKY 30(5:51 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to WKY 41 for 11 yards (12-M.Character).
|+50 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 41(4:20 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to LOU 9 FUMBLES (3-R.Yeast). 3-R.Yeast to LOU 13 for 4 yards. Team penalty on LOU Illegal block in the back 6 yards enforced at LOU 13.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- TD (10 plays, 93 yards, 3:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 7(4:08 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham sacked at LOU 3 for -4 yards FUMBLES (10-D.Malone). 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 3 for no gain.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 14 - LVILLE 3(3:15 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 1 for -2 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|+48 YD
|
3 & 16 - LVILLE 1(2:38 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 81-B.Smith. 81-B.Smith to LOU 49 for 48 yards (42-A.Key).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 49(2:06 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell to WKY 35 for 16 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 35(1:40 - 1st) 19-H.Hall to WKY 34 for 1 yard (50-R.Barber).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - LVILLE 34(1:04 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 19-H.Hall.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 9 - LVILLE 34(0:57 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to WKY 16 for 18 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 16(0:18 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Hawkins.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 16(0:12 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to WKY 14 for 2 yards (26-D.Ruffin).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 8 - LVILLE 14(15:00 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:54 - 2nd) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:54 - 2nd) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35. 19-D.Wade to WKY 18 for 18 yards. Penalty on WKY 81-O.Parker Holding 9 yards enforced at WKY 18.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 9(14:54 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 6 for -3 yards (7-M.Montgomery).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 13 - WKY 6(14:14 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 4-M.Tinsley. 4-M.Tinsley to WKY 13 for 7 yards (13-K.Clark).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - WKY 13(13:28 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome scrambles to WKY 17 for 4 yards (90-J.Goldwire).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - WKY 17(12:39 - 2nd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 55 yards from WKY 17. 10-R.Burns to LOU 35 for 7 yards (36-K.Bailey).
LVILLE
Cardinals
- TD (7 plays, 65 yards, 3:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 35(12:25 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell to WKY 48 for 17 yards (7-T.Meadows).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 48(11:51 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to WKY 44 for 4 yards (32-E.Brown34-J.Jones).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - LVILLE 44(11:11 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to WKY 34 for 10 yards (32-E.Brown).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 34(10:44 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles to WKY 33 for 1 yard (52-D.Lowe).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - LVILLE 33(10:05 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 9 - LVILLE 33(9:59 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell to WKY 19 for 14 yards (7-T.Meadows).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 19(9:28 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:21 - 2nd) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Punt (6 plays, 27 yards, 2:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:21 - 2nd) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 40 yards from LOU 35 to WKY 25 fair catch by 19-D.Wade.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 25(9:21 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 27 for 2 yards (11-N.Okeke).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WKY 27(8:47 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Simon.
|+25 YD
|
3 & 8 - WKY 27(8:42 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome scrambles to LOU 48 for 25 yards (27-A.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 48(8:10 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to LOU 46 for 2 yards (33-I.Hayes).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - WKY 46(7:33 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome scrambles to LOU 48 for -2 yards (17-D.Etheridge).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WKY 48(6:52 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Pearson.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - WKY 48(6:43 - 2nd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 35 yards from LOU 48 to LOU 13 fair catch by 10-R.Burns.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- TD (13 plays, 87 yards, 5:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 13(6:34 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 13(6:28 - 2nd) 19-H.Hall to LOU 16 for 3 yards (10-D.Malone).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - LVILLE 16(5:36 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell to LOU 24 for 8 yards (7-T.Meadows).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 24(5:05 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell to LOU 27 for 3 yards (27-O.Alexander).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - LVILLE 27(4:39 - 2nd) 19-H.Hall to LOU 41 for 14 yards (36-K.Bailey).
|+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 41(4:05 - 2nd) 19-H.Hall to WKY 18 for 41 yards (27-O.Alexander31-A.Kincade).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 18(3:34 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 81-B.Smith. 81-B.Smith to WKY 15 for 3 yards (32-E.Brown).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - LVILLE 15(2:58 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to WKY 10 for 5 yards (7-T.Meadows).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - LVILLE 10(2:13 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford to WKY 9 for 1 yard (2-D.Key).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - LVILLE 9(1:26 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham to WKY 8 for 1 yard (31-A.Kincade).
|No Gain
|
1 & 8 - LVILLE 8(1:03 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - LVILLE 8(0:58 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to WKY 2 for 6 yards (32-E.Brown).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - LVILLE 2(0:46 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:42 - 2nd) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Halftime (1 plays, 3 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:42 - 2nd) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 40 yards from LOU 35 to WKY 25 fair catch by 19-D.Wade.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 25(0:42 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 28 for 3 yards (10-R.Burns90-J.Goldwire).
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Punt (7 plays, 12 yards, 2:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 59 yards from LOU 35. 19-D.Wade to WKY 27 for 21 yards (12-M.Character).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 27(14:55 - 3rd) 20-N.Whittington to WKY 22 for -5 yards (17-D.Etheridge).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 15 - WKY 22(14:16 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to WKY 21 for -1 yard (17-D.Etheridge).
|Penalty
|
3 & 16 - WKY 21(13:39 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Burt. Penalty on LOU 27-A.Johnson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at WKY 21. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WKY 36(13:30 - 3rd) Penalty on WKY 70-C.Spencer False start 5 yards enforced at WKY 36. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - WKY 31(13:30 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Tinsley.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 15 - WKY 31(13:26 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 11-C.Burt. 11-C.Burt to WKY 39 for 8 yards (2-C.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WKY 39(12:48 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Pearson.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - WKY 39(12:43 - 3rd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 49 yards from WKY 39 to the LOU 12 downed by 26-D.Ruffin.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 12(12:30 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell to LOU 24 for 12 yards (27-O.Alexander).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 24(12:03 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 83-M.Ford.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 24(11:57 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 27 for 3 yards (36-K.Bailey).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - LVILLE 27(11:15 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Atwell.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - LVILLE 27(11:11 - 3rd) punts 0 yards from LOU 27 blocked by 27-O.Alexander. 43-L.Lupo to LOU 4 for no gain.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- TD (2 plays, 4 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - WKY 4(11:02 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to LOU 1 for 3 yards (7-M.Montgomery).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - WKY 1(10:27 - 3rd) 10-M.Staples runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:23 - 3rd) 44-B.Narveson extra point is good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- TD (3 plays, 85 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:23 - 3rd) 46-C.Munson kicks 59 yards from WKY 35. 19-H.Hall to LOU 15 for 9 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 15(10:15 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to LOU 21 for 6 yards (27-O.Alexander31-A.Kincade).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - LVILLE 21(9:44 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 30 for 9 yards (10-D.Malone).
|+70 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 30(9:09 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:58 - 3rd) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Downs (8 plays, 26 yards, 3:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:58 - 3rd) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to WKY End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 25(8:58 - 3rd) 3-J.Moses to WKY 33 for 8 yards (17-D.Etheridge).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 2 - WKY 33(8:31 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome to WKY 44 for 11 yards (2-C.Jones3-R.Yeast).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 44(8:00 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Wade.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 44(7:52 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 4-M.Tinsley. 4-M.Tinsley to LOU 37 for 19 yards (33-I.Hayes).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - WKY 37(7:16 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome sacked at LOU 40 for -3 yards (7-M.Montgomery).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 13 - WKY 40(6:45 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome to LOU 37 for 3 yards (2-C.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WKY 37(6:05 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Walker.
|Sack
|
4 & 10 - WKY 37(5:58 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome sacked at WKY 49 for -14 yards (7-M.Montgomery).
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Interception (5 plays, -28 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 49(5:53 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to WKY 33 for 16 yards (24-R.Cray).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 33(5:20 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham to WKY 32 for 1 yard (53-J.Darvin).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 9 - LVILLE 32(4:45 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to WKY 34 for -2 yards (53-J.Darvin). Team penalty on LOU Illegal formation declined.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - LVILLE 34(4:25 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Marshall.
|Int
|
4 & 11 - LVILLE 34(4:20 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Marshall INTERCEPTED by 27-O.Alexander at WKY 23. 27-O.Alexander to WKY 23 for no gain (18-J.Marshall).
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - WKY 23(4:10 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome sacked at WKY 18 for -5 yards (10-R.Burns).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 15 - WKY 18(3:31 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome scrambles to WKY 28 for 10 yards (11-N.Okeke).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - WKY 28(2:51 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Pearson.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - WKY 28(2:44 - 3rd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 47 yards from WKY 28 to LOU 25 fair catch by 10-R.Burns.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(2:38 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 28 for 3 yards (24-R.Cray12-A.Brathwaite).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LVILLE 28(1:51 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete.
|-4 YD
|
3 & 7 - LVILLE 28(1:44 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 81-B.Smith. 81-B.Smith to LOU 24 for -4 yards (27-O.Alexander).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - LVILLE 24(1:15 - 3rd) 40-B.Travelstead punts 35 yards from LOU 24 to the WKY 41 downed by 17-D.Etheridge.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Downs (10 plays, 56 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 41(1:05 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 11-C.Burt. 11-C.Burt to LOU 43 for 16 yards (13-K.Clark).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 43(0:33 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to LOU 38 for 5 yards (33-I.Hayes).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - WKY 38(0:01 - 3rd) 20-N.Whittington to LOU 32 for 6 yards (17-D.Etheridge).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 32(15:00 - 4th) 20-N.Whittington to LOU 31 for 1 yard (90-J.Goldwire17-D.Etheridge).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - WKY 31(14:19 - 4th) 20-N.Whittington to LOU 16 for 15 yards (22-Y.Abdullah2-C.Jones).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 16(13:45 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome to LOU 5 for 11 yards (9-C.Avery).
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - WKY 5(13:10 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Tinsley.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - WKY 5(13:05 - 4th) 10-M.Staples to LOU 3 for 2 yards (90-J.Goldwire22-Y.Abdullah).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - WKY 3(12:22 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Simon.
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - WKY 3(12:16 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Walker.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Punt (4 plays, 3 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 3(12:05 - 4th) 19-H.Hall to LOU 6 for 3 yards (50-R.Barber).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LVILLE 6(11:29 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 86-C.Reed.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - LVILLE 6(11:23 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles to LOU 11 for 5 yards (10-D.Malone).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - LVILLE 11(10:28 - 4th) Team penalty on LOU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at LOU 11. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - LVILLE 6(10:28 - 4th) 40-B.Travelstead punts 31 yards from LOU 6 to LOU 37 fair catch by 19-D.Wade.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- TD (9 plays, 37 yards, 4:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 37(10:16 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Burt.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 37(10:11 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to LOU 33 for 4 yards (10-R.Burns).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - WKY 33(9:32 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome to LOU 20 for 13 yards (38-J.Fagot).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 20(8:52 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome to LOU 16 for 4 yards (17-D.Etheridge3-R.Yeast).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - WKY 16(8:20 - 4th) 20-N.Whittington to LOU 17 for -1 yard (17-D.Etheridge).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - WKY 17(7:33 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome scrambles to LOU 11 for 6 yards (38-J.Fagot).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - WKY 11(6:50 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome scrambles to LOU 8 for 3 yards (9-C.Avery).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 8 - WKY 8(6:21 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome scrambles to LOU 12 for -4 yards.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 12 - WKY 12(5:45 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 4-M.Tinsley. 4-M.Tinsley runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:40 - 4th) 44-B.Narveson extra point is good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- End of Game (12 plays, 37 yards, 5:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:40 - 4th) 46-C.Munson kicks 9 yards from WKY 35 Downed at the WKY 44.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 44(5:40 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to WKY 46 for -2 yards (10-D.Malone).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 12 - LVILLE 46(5:08 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles to WKY 47 for -1 yard (10-D.Malone).
|Penalty
|
3 & 13 - LVILLE 47(4:39 - 4th) Penalty on WKY 11-C.Burt Offside 5 yards enforced at WKY 47. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 8 - LVILLE 42(4:39 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 18-J.Marshall. 18-J.Marshall to WKY 28 for 14 yards (97-D.Shipp).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 28(3:25 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to WKY 19 for 9 yards (11-J.Hunter).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - LVILLE 19(3:02 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to WKY 14 for 5 yards (52-D.Lowe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 14(2:23 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 86-C.Reed.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 14(2:17 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles to WKY 5 for 9 yards (32-E.Brown36-K.Bailey).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - LVILLE 5(1:32 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to WKY 3 for 2 yards (32-E.Brown31-A.Kincade).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 3 - LVILLE 3(0:58 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham to WKY 8 for -5 yards (29-B.Bishop). Penalty on WKY 29-B.Bishop Personal Foul 4 yards enforced at WKY 8.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 4 - LVILLE 4(0:42 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham to WKY 5 for -1 yard (31-A.Kincade52-D.Lowe).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - LVILLE 5(0:09 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to WKY 7 for -2 yards (32-E.Brown).
