|
|
|TULANE
|SALA
Carroll runs for 2 TDs, Tulane rallies, beats S. Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) Cameron Carroll ran for two of Tulane's four rushing touchdowns and the Green Wave scored the final 21 points to beat South Alabama 27-24 on Saturday night.
Amare Jones scored on a 16-yard run to cap the scoring with 3:18 to play. After the Jaguars went three-and-out, Tulane (1-0) took possession near midfield and three plays later brought out the punt team on fourth-and-14. South Alabama, however, was called for a personal foul when a defender tried to leap a blocker, giving the Green Wave a fresh set of downs with about 90 seconds left.
Diego Guajardo's 49-yard field goal midway through the third quarter gave South Alabama (1-1) a 24-6 lead.
Carroll scored on a 12-yard run about 2 1/2 minutes later and Keon Howard's 1-yard TD run on the second play of the fourth quarter trimmed Tulane's deficit to 24-19.
Chance Lovertich passed for 249 yards and two touchdowns for the Jaguars. Kawaan Baker had seven receptions for 129 yards and a score.
It was the first game played at South Alabama's new Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|21
|Rushing
|9
|6
|Passing
|11
|12
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|2-12
|8-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|400
|335
|Total Plays
|70
|73
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|219
|64
|Rush Attempts
|40
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.5
|1.8
|Net Yards Passing
|181
|271
|Comp. - Att.
|14-30
|22-37
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|5-60
|8-64
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|4
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-44.6
|7-38.0
|Return Yards
|88
|-1
|Punts - Returns
|2-23
|1--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-65
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|181
|PASS YDS
|271
|
|
|219
|RUSH YDS
|64
|
|
|400
|TOTAL YDS
|335
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Howard 9 QB
|K. Howard
|14/30
|191
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Spears 22 RB
|T. Spears
|11
|105
|0
|41
|
K. Howard 9 QB
|K. Howard
|8
|46
|1
|27
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|5
|34
|1
|16
|
C. Carroll 20 RB
|C. Carroll
|10
|26
|2
|12
|
S. Huderson 5 RB
|S. Huderson
|3
|11
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|3
|3
|44
|0
|21
|
C. Daniels 14 TE
|C. Daniels
|2
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
T. Spears 22 RB
|T. Spears
|2
|2
|30
|0
|16
|
T. James 80 TE
|T. James
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
M. Jones 1 WR
|M. Jones
|5
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
P. Watts 3 WR
|P. Watts
|4
|2
|15
|0
|11
|
S. Brown 86 WR
|S. Brown
|3
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|5
|2
|7
|0
|8
|
S. Huderson 5 RB
|S. Huderson
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Robertson Jr. 15 WR
|J. Robertson Jr.
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Toles 82 WR
|J. Toles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Carroll 20 RB
|C. Carroll
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Sample 5 DE
|C. Sample
|8-1
|2.0
|0
|
Do. Williams 24 LB
|Do. Williams
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Meyers 10 DB
|K. Meyers
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kuerschen 36 S
|C. Kuerschen
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Monroe 9 CB
|J. Monroe
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Henry 33 LB
|K. Henry
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brooks 31 S
|L. Brooks
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Johnson 7 DE
|P. Johnson
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
A. Kerr 21 DB
|A. Kerr
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Moody 28 LB
|M. Moody
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Anderson 40 LB
|N. Anderson
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
De. Williams 48 NT
|De. Williams
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hatcher 54 DE
|C. Hatcher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 37 S
|M. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Seiden 91 DE
|N. Seiden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Langham 8 CB
|W. Langham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Machado 35 LB
|J. Machado
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Rattan 43 CB
|R. Rattan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Laister 26 DB
|S. Laister
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 77 NT
|J. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|2
|32.5
|40
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|2
|11.5
|19
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Lovertich 5 QB
|C. Lovertich
|18/29
|248
|2
|0
|
D. Trotter 1 QB
|D. Trotter
|4/8
|74
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Davis 26 RB
|C. Davis
|16
|81
|1
|25
|
C. Lacy 19 WR
|C. Lacy
|4
|18
|0
|14
|
A. Phillips 22 RB
|A. Phillips
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
K. Baker 15 WR
|K. Baker
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Trotter 1 QB
|D. Trotter
|4
|4
|0
|5
|
J. Wilson 21 RB
|J. Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Miller 33 RB
|J. Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Lovertich 5 QB
|C. Lovertich
|7
|-43
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Baker 15 WR
|K. Baker
|11
|7
|129
|1
|34
|
J. Tolbert 8 WR
|J. Tolbert
|11
|6
|100
|0
|27
|
C. Davis 26 RB
|C. Davis
|5
|4
|46
|0
|32
|
J. Wayne 4 WR
|J. Wayne
|5
|3
|33
|1
|13
|
B. Crum 20 TE
|B. Crum
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
C. Sutherland 12 WR
|C. Sutherland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Thomas 7 WR
|J. Thomas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Avery 25 RB
|T. Avery
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Gallmon 33 S
|K. Gallmon
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Young 5 S
|T. Young
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Mobley 46 LB
|N. Mobley
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. DeShazor 3 LB
|A. DeShazor
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Luter Jr. 18 CB
|D. Luter Jr.
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Littles 12 DL
|J. Littles
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rockette 6 CB
|D. Rockette
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Flenord 1 CB
|D. Flenord
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cole 4 LB
|R. Cole
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coleman III 30 DL
|C. Coleman III
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Sheriff 11 DL
|J. Sheriff
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Betts Jr. 27 S
|D. Betts Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sullivan 31 LB
|D. Sullivan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Strong Jr. 55 DL
|M. Strong Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bell 49 LB
|C. Bell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Rosette 8 S
|P. Rosette
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Melton 17 CB
|R. Melton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 9 LB
|K. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Chapman 98 DL
|Z. Chapman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Wilfawn 10 LB
|Q. Wilfawn
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wilson 21 RB
|J. Wilson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Guajardo 36 K
|D. Guajardo
|1/1
|49
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Brooks 92 P
|J. Brooks
|7
|38.0
|2
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Wayne 4 WR
|J. Wayne
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
TULANE
Green Wave
- Fumble (8 plays, 35 yards, 3:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(15:00 - 1st) 22-T.Spears to TUL 28 for 3 yards (17-R.Melton).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULANE 28(14:37 - 1st) 9-K.Howard complete to 11-A.Jones. 11-A.Jones to TUL 27 for -1 yard (5-T.Young).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 8 - TULANE 27(14:01 - 1st) 9-K.Howard complete to 22-T.Spears. 22-T.Spears to TUL 41 for 14 yards (9-K.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 41(13:41 - 1st) 22-T.Spears to TUL 42 for 1 yard (33-K.Gallmon).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULANE 42(13:25 - 1st) 9-K.Howard complete to 5-S.Huderson. 5-S.Huderson to TUL 46 for 4 yards (6-D.Rockette).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - TULANE 46(12:46 - 1st) 22-T.Spears to SAB 50 for 4 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - TULANE 50(12:13 - 1st) 9-K.Howard to SAB 49 for 1 yard (46-N.Mobley).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 49(11:41 - 1st) 9-K.Howard sacked at TUL 40 for -11 yards FUMBLES (30-C.Coleman). 55-M.Strong to TUL 40 for no gain.
SALA
Jaguars
- Fumble (2 plays, 39 yards, 0:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 40(11:33 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to TUL 6 for 34 yards (9-J.Monroe).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 6 - SALA 6(11:16 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter scrambles to TUL 1 FUMBLES (5-C.Sample). 48-D.Williams to TUL 1 for no gain.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Downs (9 plays, 62 yards, 3:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 1(11:09 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 3 for 2 yards (33-K.Gallmon5-T.Young).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - TULANE 3(10:40 - 1st) 22-T.Spears to TUL 15 for 12 yards (18-D.Luter).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 15(10:04 - 1st) 9-K.Howard complete to 4-J.Jackson. 4-J.Jackson to TUL 27 for 12 yards (5-T.Young).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 27(9:37 - 1st) 11-A.Jones to TUL 27 for no gain (30-C.Coleman46-N.Mobley).
|+33 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 27(9:21 - 1st) 9-K.Howard complete to 14-C.Daniels. 14-C.Daniels to SAB 40 FUMBLES (1-D.Flenord). 46-K.Jones to SAB 40 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 40(8:53 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll to SAB 37 for 3 yards (12-J.Littles46-N.Mobley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TULANE 37(8:26 - 1st) 9-K.Howard scrambles to SAB 37 for no gain (12-J.Littles).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TULANE 37(7:56 - 1st) 9-K.Howard incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Jones.
|No Gain
|
4 & 7 - TULANE 37(7:16 - 1st) 9-K.Howard incomplete. Intended for 86-S.Brown.
SALA
Jaguars
- Downs (6 plays, 22 yards, 2:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 37(7:11 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 41 for 4 yards (24-D.Williams).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - SALA 41(6:53 - 1st) 19-C.Lacy to TUL 45 for 14 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 45(6:09 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter to TUL 44 for 1 yard (5-C.Sample).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - SALA 44(5:42 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to TUL 39 for 5 yards (31-L.Brooks).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 4 - SALA 39(5:00 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to TUL 41 for -2 yards (10-K.Meyers).
|No Gain
|
4 & 6 - SALA 41(4:31 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 41(4:25 - 1st) 9-K.Howard incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Jones.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 41(4:21 - 1st) 9-K.Howard incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Watts.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TULANE 41(4:18 - 1st) 9-K.Howard incomplete. Intended for 86-S.Brown.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - TULANE 41(4:13 - 1st) 96-C.Glover punts 50 yards from TUL 41. 4-J.Wayne to SAB 8 for -1 yard (40-N.Anderson).
SALA
Jaguars
- Punt (8 plays, 47 yards, 3:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 8(4:04 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to SAB 17 for 9 yards (10-K.Meyers).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - SALA 17(3:49 - 1st) 19-C.Lacy to SAB 25 for 8 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(3:24 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter to SAB 23 for -2 yards (9-J.Monroe).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 12 - SALA 23(2:50 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 25-T.Avery. 25-T.Avery to SAB 22 for -1 yard (10-K.Meyers).
|+32 YD
|
3 & 13 - SALA 22(2:11 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 26-C.Davis. 26-C.Davis to TUL 46 for 32 yards (8-W.Langham).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 46(1:36 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to TUL 45 for 1 yard (54-C.Hatcher77-J.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SALA 45(0:55 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Thomas.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - SALA 45(0:50 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - SALA 45(0:45 - 1st) 92-J.Brooks punts 37 yards from TUL 45 to TUL 8 fair catch by.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (7 plays, 38 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 8(0:39 - 1st) 11-A.Jones to TUL 16 for 8 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - TULANE 16(0:25 - 1st) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 40 for 24 yards. Penalty on TUL 79-J.Claybrook Holding 10 yards enforced at TUL 20. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - TULANE 10(0:08 - 1st) 9-K.Howard complete to 86-S.Brown. 86-S.Brown to TUL 24 for 14 yards (18-D.Luter).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 24(15:00 - 2nd) 9-K.Howard complete to 86-S.Brown. 86-S.Brown to TUL 47 FUMBLES (18-D.Luter). 86-S.Brown to TUL 47 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 47(14:30 - 2nd) 5-S.Huderson to SAB 50 for 3 yards (12-J.Littles98-Z.Chapman).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TULANE 50(13:54 - 2nd) 9-K.Howard incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Toles.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TULANE 50(13:49 - 2nd) 9-K.Howard incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Jones.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TULANE 50(13:46 - 2nd) 96-C.Glover punts 50 yards from SAB 50 to SAB End Zone. touchback.
SALA
Jaguars
- TD (11 plays, 99 yards, 2:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 20(13:37 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 20(13:32 - 2nd) 19-C.Lacy to SAB 21 for 1 yard (5-C.Sample9-J.Monroe).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - SALA 21(13:01 - 2nd) Team penalty on SAB False start 5 yards enforced at SAB 21. No Play.
|+23 YD
|
3 & 14 - SALA 16(13:01 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to SAB 39 for 23 yards (9-J.Monroe).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 39(12:43 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne to SAB 42 FUMBLES (10-K.Meyers). to SAB 42 for no gain.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 39(12:43 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne to SAB 48 for 9 yards (10-K.Meyers).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - SALA 48(12:19 - 2nd) 21-J.Wilson to SAB 48 for no gain (91-N.Seiden).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 1 - SALA 48(11:47 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to TUL 34 for 18 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 34(11:10 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SALA 34(11:04 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich incomplete. Intended for 12-C.Sutherland.
|+34 YD
|
3 & 10 - SALA 34(10:59 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:51 - 2nd) 36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:51 - 2nd) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
|+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(10:51 - 2nd) 22-T.Spears to SAB 34 for 41 yards (8-P.Rosette).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 34(10:19 - 2nd) 22-T.Spears to SAB 30 for 4 yards (5-T.Young10-Q.Wilfawn).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 6 - TULANE 30(9:41 - 2nd) 9-K.Howard scrambles to SAB 6 for 24 yards (6-D.Rockette).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - TULANE 6(9:32 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(9:27 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover extra point is no good.
SALA
Jaguars
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:27 - 2nd) 96-C.Glover kicks 64 yards from TUL 35 to SAB 1. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(9:27 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 29 for 4 yards (28-M.Moody48-D.Williams).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 6 - SALA 29(8:48 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to SAB 44 for 15 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 44(8:19 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 45 for 1 yard (48-D.Williams).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - SALA 45(7:35 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Wayne. Penalty on TUL 9-J.Monroe Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SAB 45. No Play.
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 40(7:24 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to TUL 13 for 27 yards (37-M.Clark).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 13(6:49 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:46 - 2nd) 36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (6 plays, 35 yards, 2:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:46 - 2nd) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(6:46 - 2nd) 11-A.Jones to TUL 30 for 5 yards (49-C.Bell33-K.Gallmon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TULANE 30(6:16 - 2nd) 9-K.Howard incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Jones.
|+27 YD
|
3 & 5 - TULANE 30(6:12 - 2nd) 9-K.Howard scrambles to SAB 43 for 27 yards (46-N.Mobley5-T.Young).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 43(5:24 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to SAB 41 for 2 yards (18-D.Luter).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - TULANE 41(4:56 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to SAB 40 for 1 yard (46-N.Mobley55-M.Strong).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TULANE 40(4:10 - 2nd) 9-K.Howard incomplete. Intended for 3-P.Watts.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TULANE 40(4:06 - 2nd) 96-C.Glover punts 35 yards from TUL 40 Downed at the SAB 25.
SALA
Jaguars
- Halftime (8 plays, 20 yards, 3:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(3:55 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to SAB 31 for 6 yards (10-K.Meyers).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - SALA 31(3:34 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich incomplete. Intended for 26-C.Davis. Penalty on SAB 66-Brian Holding 10 yards enforced at SAB 31. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 14 - SALA 21(3:29 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to SAB 30 for 9 yards (43-R.Rattan).
|+27 YD
|
3 & 5 - SALA 30(2:48 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to TUL 43 for 27 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SALA 43(2:08 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to TUL 43 for no gain (24-D.Williams31-L.Brooks). Penalty on SAB 66-Brian Holding 10 yards enforced at TUL 47. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 24 - SALA 43(1:40 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich sacked at SAB 39 for -4 yards (40-N.Anderson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 28 - SALA 39(1:02 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 26-C.Davis. 26-C.Davis to SAB 41 for 2 yards (24-D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 26 - SALA 41(0:11 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|Punt
|
4 & 26 - SALA 41(0:05 - 2nd) 92-J.Brooks punts 58 yards from SAB 41 Downed at the TUL 1.
SALA
Jaguars
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 2:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to SAB End Zone. touchback.
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 50 for 25 yards (31-L.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 50(14:27 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to TUL 50 for no gain (31-L.Brooks28-M.Moody).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - SALA 50(13:44 - 3rd) 5-C.Lovertich incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker. Penalty on TUL 10-K.Meyers Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TUL 50. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 35(13:39 - 3rd) 22-A.Phillips to TUL 30 for 5 yards (33-K.Henry).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - SALA 30(13:16 - 3rd) 22-A.Phillips to TUL 24 for 6 yards (9-J.Monroe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 24(12:42 - 3rd) 5-C.Lovertich incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Wayne.
|+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 24(12:36 - 3rd) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to TUL 2 for 22 yards (10-K.Meyers).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - SALA 2(12:20 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:15 - 3rd) 36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Downs (5 plays, 30 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:15 - 3rd) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 25 for 25 yards (33-K.Gallmon11-N.Dickerson).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(12:07 - 3rd) 22-T.Spears to TUL 47 for 22 yards (5-T.Young).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 47(11:46 - 3rd) 22-T.Spears to SAB 49 for 4 yards (11-J.Sheriff).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TULANE 49(11:19 - 3rd) 9-K.Howard incomplete. Intended for 20-C.Carroll.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - TULANE 49(11:11 - 3rd) 9-K.Howard complete to 3-P.Watts. 3-P.Watts to SAB 45 for 4 yards (3-A.DeShazor).
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - TULANE 45(10:36 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to SAB 45 for no gain (46-N.Mobley).
SALA
Jaguars
- FG (7 plays, 24 yards, 2:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 45(10:32 - 3rd) 19-C.Lacy to SAB 40 for -5 yards (5-C.Sample40-N.Anderson).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 15 - SALA 40(9:55 - 3rd) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne to TUL 49 for 11 yards (24-D.Williams).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - SALA 49(9:41 - 3rd) Penalty on TUL 7-P.Johnson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TUL 49. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 34(9:41 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to TUL 22 for 12 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 22(9:05 - 3rd) 5-C.Lovertich scrambles to TUL 25 for -3 yards (24-D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - SALA 25(8:27 - 3rd) 5-C.Lovertich incomplete. Intended for 20-B.Crum.
|Sack
|
3 & 13 - SALA 25(8:23 - 3rd) 5-C.Lovertich sacked at TUL 31 for -6 yards (5-C.Sample).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 19 - SALA 31(7:43 - 3rd) 36-D.Guajardo 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- TD (6 plays, 60 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:38 - 3rd) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 40 for 40 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 40(7:38 - 3rd) 9-K.Howard complete to 1-M.Jones. 1-M.Jones to SAB 39 for 21 yards.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 39(6:57 - 3rd) 9-K.Howard complete to 22-T.Spears. 22-T.Spears to SAB 23 for 16 yards (4-R.Cole).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 23(6:29 - 3rd) 9-K.Howard incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Jones.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 23(6:24 - 3rd) 22-T.Spears to SAB 9 for 14 yards (31-D.Sullivan).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 9 - TULANE 9(5:58 - 3rd) 22-T.Spears to SAB 12 for -3 yards (27-D.Betts).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 12 - TULANE 12(5:14 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:07 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
SALA
Jaguars
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:07 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to SAB End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(5:07 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 30 for 5 yards (33-K.Henry).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - SALA 30(4:40 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 33 for 3 yards (5-C.Sample).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 2 - SALA 33(4:22 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 31 for -2 yards (28-M.Moody).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - SALA 31(3:40 - 3rd) 92-J.Brooks punts 35 yards from SAB 31 to TUL 34 fair catch by.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 34(3:34 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 34 for no gain (33-K.Gallmon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 34(3:09 - 3rd) 9-K.Howard incomplete. Intended for 20-C.Carroll.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TULANE 34(3:01 - 3rd) 9-K.Howard incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Jones.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - TULANE 34(2:57 - 3rd) 96-C.Glover punts 39 yards from TUL 34 out of bounds at the SAB 27.
SALA
Jaguars
- Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 27(2:50 - 3rd) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to SAB 31 for 4 yards (21-A.Kerr26-S.Laister).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - SALA 31(2:23 - 3rd) 5-C.Lovertich incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - SALA 31(2:17 - 3rd) 5-C.Lovertich sacked at SAB 20 for -11 yards (7-P.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - SALA 20(1:36 - 3rd) 92-J.Brooks punts 22 yards from SAB 20 out of bounds at the SAB 42.
TULANE
Green Wave
- TD (6 plays, 42 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 42(1:30 - 3rd) 11-A.Jones to SAB 37 for 5 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - TULANE 37(0:50 - 3rd) 9-K.Howard complete to 11-A.Jones. 11-A.Jones to SAB 29 for 8 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 29(0:16 - 3rd) 9-K.Howard incomplete. Intended for 86-S.Brown. Penalty on SAB 18-D.Luter Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SAB 29. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 14(0:09 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to SAB 9 for 5 yards (3-A.DeShazor).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - TULANE 9(15:00 - 4th) 9-K.Howard scrambles to SAB 1 for 8 yards (11-J.Sheriff).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - TULANE 1(14:47 - 4th) 9-K.Howard scrambles runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(14:42 - 4th) 9-K.Howard incomplete.
SALA
Jaguars
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:42 - 4th) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to SAB End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(14:42 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter scrambles to SAB 25 for no gain (26-S.Laister48-D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SALA 25(13:58 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Wayne.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - SALA 25(13:53 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - SALA 25(13:49 - 4th) 92-J.Brooks punts 33 yards from SAB 25 Downed at the TUL 42.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 42(13:40 - 4th) 9-K.Howard incomplete. Intended for 3-P.Watts.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 42(13:37 - 4th) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 45 for 3 yards (46-N.Mobley4-R.Cole).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TULANE 45(13:06 - 4th) 9-K.Howard incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Jones.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TULANE 45(12:58 - 4th) 96-C.Glover punts 49 yards from TUL 45 Downed at the SAB 6.
SALA
Jaguars
- Punt (14 plays, 41 yards, 7:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SALA 6(12:48 - 4th) Penalty on SAB 16-D.Exilhomme Holding 3 yards enforced at SAB 6. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 13 - SALA 3(12:48 - 4th) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 26-C.Davis. 26-C.Davis to SAB 5 for 2 yards (24-D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - SALA 5(12:16 - 4th) 5-C.Lovertich incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 11 - SALA 5(12:09 - 4th) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to SAB 17 for 12 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 17(11:12 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to SAB 10 for -7 yards (5-C.Sample).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 17 - SALA 10(10:43 - 4th) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to SAB 17 for 7 yards (24-D.Williams).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - SALA 17(10:10 - 4th) Penalty on TUL 48-D.Williams Offside 5 yards enforced at SAB 17. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - SALA 22(10:06 - 4th) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 26-C.Davis. 26-C.Davis to SAB 32 for 10 yards (7-P.Johnson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 32(9:11 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to SAB 39 for 7 yards (36-C.Kuerschen31-L.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - SALA 39(8:32 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to SAB 39 for no gain (40-N.Anderson5-C.Sample).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 3 - SALA 39(7:47 - 4th) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 20-B.Crum. 20-B.Crum to TUL 46 for 15 yards (35-J.Machado).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 46(7:23 - 4th) 5-C.Lovertich scrambles to TUL 41 for 5 yards (21-A.Kerr).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - SALA 41(6:39 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to TUL 43 for -2 yards (33-K.Henry10-K.Meyers).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - SALA 43(5:57 - 4th) 5-C.Lovertich sacked at SAB 47 for -10 yards (7-P.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - SALA 47(5:18 - 4th) 92-J.Brooks punts 39 yards from SAB 47. 11-A.Jones to TUL 33 for 19 yards (7-C.Henderson55-M.Strong).
TULANE
Green Wave
- TD (7 plays, 67 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 33(5:06 - 4th) 22-T.Spears to TUL 36 for 3 yards (3-A.DeShazor).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULANE 36(4:43 - 4th) 9-K.Howard complete to 4-J.Jackson. 4-J.Jackson to TUL 47 for 11 yards (4-R.Cole).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 47(4:18 - 4th) 9-K.Howard complete to 4-J.Jackson. 4-J.Jackson to SAB 32 for 21 yards (3-A.DeShazor18-D.Luter).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 32(3:57 - 4th) 9-K.Howard complete to 3-P.Watts. 3-P.Watts to SAB 21 for 11 yards (5-T.Young).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 21(3:30 - 4th) Penalty on SAB 49-C.Bell Offside 5 yards enforced at SAB 21. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - TULANE 16(3:33 - 4th) 9-K.Howard incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Daniels.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 5 - TULANE 16(3:23 - 4th) 11-A.Jones runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|(3:18 - 4th) 9-K.Howard incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jackson. Penalty on SAB 3-A.DeShazor Personal Foul 1 yards enforced at SAB 2. No Play.
|+2 YD
|(3:18 - 4th) 9-K.Howard complete to 80-T.James. 80-T.James to SAB End Zone for 1 yard. Conversion is good.
SALA
Jaguars
- Punt (3 plays, -11 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:18 - 4th) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to SAB End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(3:18 - 4th) 5-C.Lovertich incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - SALA 25(3:10 - 4th) 5-C.Lovertich sacked at SAB 14 for -11 yards (5-C.Sample).
|No Gain
|
3 & 21 - SALA 14(2:42 - 4th) 5-C.Lovertich incomplete. Intended for 26-C.Davis.
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - SALA 14(2:39 - 4th) 92-J.Brooks punts 43 yards from SAB 14. 11-A.Jones to TUL 47 for 4 yards.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 47(2:33 - 4th) 20-C.Carroll to SAB 50 for 3 yards (3-A.DeShazor33-K.Gallmon).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULANE 50(2:28 - 4th) 9-K.Howard scrambles to TUL 46 for -4 yards (55-M.Strong).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 11 - TULANE 46(1:46 - 4th) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 43 for -3 yards (1-D.Flenord).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - TULANE 43(1:38 - 4th) 96-C.Glover punts 26 yards from TUL 43 Downed at the SAB 31. Team penalty on SAB Leaping 15 yards enforced at TUL 43. No Play.
TULANE
Green Wave
- End of Game (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 42(1:38 - 4th) kneels at SAB 43 for -1 yard.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - TULANE 43(0:49 - 4th) kneels at SAB 44 for -1 yard.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 12 - TULANE 44(0:22 - 4th) kneels at SAB 45 for -1 yard.
-
CSTCAR
KANSAS
28
3
3rd 6:03 FS1
-
UAB
MIAMI
14
31
Final ACCN
-
LALAF
23IOWAST
31
14
Final ESPN
-
EKY
WVU
10
56
Final FS1
-
CUSE
18UNC
6
31
Final ACCN
-
CHARLO
APLST
20
35
Final ESP2
-
ARKST
KSTATE
35
31
Final FOX
-
LAMON
ARMY
7
37
Final CBSSN
-
DUKE
10ND
13
27
Final NBC
-
TXSA
TXSTSM
51
48
Final/2OT ESP2
-
AP
PITT
0
55
Final ACCN
-
GATECH
FSU
16
13
Final ABC
-
CAMP
GAS
26
27
Final ESPU
-
MOST
5OKLA
0
48
Final
-
CIT
SFLA
6
27
Final ESPU
-
1CLEM
WAKE
37
13
Final ABC
-
TULANE
SALA
27
24
Final ESP2
-
WKY
LVILLE
21
35
Final ACCN
-
UTEP
14TEXAS
3
59
Final
-
HOUBP
TXTECH
33
35
Final ESP+
-
SMU
TCU
0
0
PPD FS1
-
LATECH
BAYLOR
0
0
PPD FOX