Pitt races away from Austin Peay, 55-0
PITTSBURGH (AP) Kenny Pickett threw a touchdown pass and ran for another as Pittsburgh scored on each of its first six offensive possessions and raced to a 55-0 victory over Austin Peay at Heinz Field on Saturday.
With Pittsburgh up 42-0 halftime, the teams agreed to play 10-minute quarters in the second half. Seven Panthers players were held out of the game due to COVID-19 protocol.
Pickett and offensive coordinator Mark Whipple spread the love around as Pickett threw to seven receivers and six players scored touchdowns during the Panthers' offensive explosion.
A Paris Ford interception set up Pitt's first score, a 1-yard Daniel Carter plunge. Pickett connected with Shocky Jaques-Louis on a 68-yard strike before scrambling into the end zone from six yards out to score on Pitt's second drive. He then connected with wide-open Maryland transfer DJ Turner for a 51-yard score.
Pickett finished 14 of 20 for 277 yards through the air. Freshman Jordan Addison was his most frequent target, hauling in seven catches for 35 yards.
''I think we've got more speed,'' Pickett said. ''Guys (were) running by people, getting some separation. Obviously, I think that'll be a huge asset to our game.''
After that, Whipple turned over the offense to the running game, with Vincent Davis scoring on a one-yard rush, Israel Abanikanda scampering to pay dirt on a 10-yard draw, and Todd Sibley, Jr. plunging in from one yard out on Pitt's three second-quarter possessions.
''I thought it was as clean as we have looked,'' Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said. ''I wanted to make a statement and I thought our run game looked solid.''
The Pitt defense pitched its first shutout since 2014, holding the Governors to 146 yards of total offense and 10 yards rushing.
Sibley blocked a punt and returned it for an 11-yard touchdown. Davis scored again on a short rush after a second botched Austin Peay punt in the fourth quarter.
THE TAKEAWAY
Pitt has generally played things close to the vest on offense in openers against FCS teams under Pat Narduzzi, which has resulted in some closer-than-expected final scores. But the Panthers' offense was anything but conservative in the first half, with Pickett repeatedly connecting on deep passes. The result was Pitt's highest first-half offensive output since 2014, the year before Narduzzi took the reins.
''When we play up to our level, that's what an opener should look like,'' Narduzzi said. ''Probably one of our biggest margins of victory since I've been here. . I wanted to prove that this 2020 team was a different team and they really are.''
Austin Peay is now 1-25 against FBS teams since 1980. The Governors' last win against a higher-level team came against Kansas State in 1987. Despite that, Austin Peay coach Marquase Lovings said it's important for his team to play these games.
''It's really important from a competition standpoint of letting guys know that there's better people out there,'' he said. We've got to go to work. . That's just in our DNA. It really is. We have a compete drill every single day in practice. The competition is real in our program.''
MISSING MEN
Starting defensive linemen Keyshon Camp and Rashad Weaver were two of the seven who were not in attendance due to COVID-19 protocols. Starting tight end Lucas Krull and wide receiver Taysir Mack were on the sideline but did not dress.
Narduzzi said he expects to have the seven players in COVID-19 protocol back for next Saturday's game and that Krull could have played, but was less than 100%. Defensive end Habakkuk Baldonado left the game with an undisclosed injury late in the fist quarter and did not return.
UP NEXT
Pitt (1-0) will host Syracuse (0-1) to begin Atlantic Coast Conference play on Sept. 19. The ACC teams are playing just one non-conference game as part of an 11-game schedule this season.
Austin Peay (0-2) visits No. 20 Cincinnati, in the Bearcats' season opener. That game will be the finale of a three-game fall non-conference schedule for the Governors. The Ohio Valley Conference has postponed its conference games until the spring.
--
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|20
|Rushing
|4
|9
|Passing
|3
|10
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-16
|6-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|124
|456
|Total Plays
|55
|63
|Avg Gain
|2.3
|7.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|3
|147
|Rush Attempts
|22
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.1
|4.2
|Net Yards Passing
|121
|309
|Comp. - Att.
|16-33
|19-28
|Yards Per Pass
|3.7
|11.0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-28
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|0
|8
|Rushing TDs
|0
|6
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|3-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-32.4
|3-49.3
|Return Yards
|101
|48
|Punts - Returns
|1-8
|2-39
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-93
|1-9
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|121
|PASS YDS
|309
|
|
|3
|RUSH YDS
|147
|
|
|124
|TOTAL YDS
|456
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Oatsvall 6 QB
|J. Oatsvall
|7/18
|96
|0
|1
|
K. Williams 15 QB
|K. Williams
|9/15
|40
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Snead 4 RB
|B. Snead
|8
|9
|0
|5
|
C. Evans Jr. 23 RB
|C. Evans Jr.
|4
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Oatsvall 6 QB
|J. Oatsvall
|4
|3
|0
|6
|
B. Harley 2 WR
|B. Harley
|2
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Williams 15 QB
|K. Williams
|3
|-11
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Harley 2 WR
|B. Harley
|7
|5
|83
|0
|57
|
G. Pollard 7 WR
|G. Pollard
|3
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
D. Wilson 11 WR
|D. Wilson
|9
|3
|13
|0
|9
|
C. Evans Jr. 23 RB
|C. Evans Jr.
|3
|3
|9
|0
|4
|
B. Lanier 85 TE
|B. Lanier
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
E. Minter 3
|E. Minter
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. McDonald 18 LB
|J. McDonald
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Gibbs 8 WR
|J. Gibbs
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Parker 1 WR
|J. Parker
|2
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Vassel 11 S
|T. Vassel
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Perry 4 CB
|K. Perry
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jackson 13 DB
|K. Jackson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Norman 8 S
|I. Norman
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McDonald 18 LB
|J. McDonald
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Martin 15 DE
|J. Martin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith 44 DT
|J. Smith
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Gayle 91 DE
|M. Gayle
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Page 12 CB
|N. Page
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Barber 90 DT
|D. Barber
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jackson 19 S
|C. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Henderson Jr. 0 LB
|T. Henderson Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Scholato 36 LB
|H. Scholato
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ruffin 1 S
|K. Ruffin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Lopes 32 LB
|B. Lopes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Edwards 3 S
|J. Edwards
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Culp 21 CB
|E. Culp
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Leggs 96 DT
|T. Leggs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Allen 99 DT
|T. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Young 93 DE
|J. Young
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Betten 43 LS
|L. Betten
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lucas 10 DE
|T. Lucas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Martin 97 DT
|K. Martin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Paulette 35 K
|G. Paulette
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Deeds 25 K
|C. Deeds
|7
|32.4
|0
|43
|
C. Petersen 31 P
|C. Petersen
|1
|39.0
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Parker 1 WR
|J. Parker
|5
|18.6
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Parker 1 WR
|J. Parker
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
|K. Pickett
|14/20
|277
|1
|0
|
J. Yellen 16 QB
|J. Yellen
|2/3
|19
|0
|0
|
D. Beville 17 QB
|D. Beville
|3/5
|13
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|11
|43
|2
|11
|
I. Abanikanda 2 RB
|I. Abanikanda
|5
|26
|1
|10
|
A. Davis 21 RB
|A. Davis
|5
|24
|0
|9
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
|K. Pickett
|2
|23
|1
|17
|
D. Carter 4 RB
|D. Carter
|4
|18
|1
|7
|
J. Addison 3 WR
|J. Addison
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
D. Turner 9 WR
|D. Turner
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Sibley Jr. 23 RB
|T. Sibley Jr.
|4
|2
|1
|6
|
J. Yellen 16 QB
|J. Yellen
|2
|-13
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Turner 9 WR
|D. Turner
|2
|2
|76
|1
|51
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|3
|1
|68
|0
|68
|
J. Barden 10 WR
|J. Barden
|1
|1
|68
|0
|68
|
J. Addison 3 WR
|J. Addison
|8
|7
|35
|0
|8
|
K. Wright 28 TE
|K. Wright
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
R. Battle 28 DB
|R. Battle
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
G. Bickhart 85 WR
|G. Bickhart
|5
|2
|16
|0
|10
|
G. Thomson 27 WR
|G. Thomson
|2
|2
|12
|0
|13
|
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Carter 4 RB
|D. Carter
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Mimes 25 TE
|K. Mimes
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Vardzel 83 WR
|J. Vardzel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. DelGaudio 82 WR
|L. DelGaudio
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Kamara 11 LB
|B. Kamara
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pinnock 15 DB
|J. Pinnock
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Turner 9 WR
|D. Turner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Jones II 91 DL
|P. Jones II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kancey 8 DL
|C. Kancey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Woods 25 DB
|A. Woods
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Ford 12 DB
|P. Ford
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
N. Temple 16 DL
|N. Temple
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hayes 50 DL
|D. Hayes
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
S. Dennis 32 LB
|S. Dennis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Campbell III 24 LB
|P. Campbell III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morgan 6 DL
|J. Morgan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 14 DB
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bright 38 LB
|C. Bright
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Petrishen 0 LB
|J. Petrishen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hamlin 3 DB
|D. Hamlin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hallett 31 DB
|E. Hallett
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
H. Baldonado 87 DL
|H. Baldonado
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Smith 23 LB
|L. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Danielson 95 DL
|D. Danielson
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
N. Palmer 45 DL
|N. Palmer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brima 57 DL
|B. Brima
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Davis 20 LB
|W. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tallandier 26 DB
|J. Tallandier
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Roberts 44 LB
|A. Roberts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Battle 28 DB
|R. Battle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jules 90 DL
|D. Jules
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. George 30 LB
|B. George
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bentley 92 DL
|T. Bentley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Kessman 97 K
|A. Kessman
|0/1
|0
|6/6
|6
|
B. Sauls 90 K
|B. Sauls
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Christodoulou 98 P
|K. Christodoulou
|3
|49.3
|1
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Turner 9 WR
|D. Turner
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Sibley Jr. 23 RB
|T. Sibley Jr.
|1
|25.0
|25
|1
|
B. George 30 LB
|B. George
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
AP
Governors
- Interception (5 plays, 17 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to APY End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 25(15:00 - 1st) 6-J.Oatsvall complete to 11-D.Wilson. 11-D.Wilson to APY 34 for 9 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - AP 34(14:31 - 1st) 4-B.Snead to APY 39 for 5 yards (20-W.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AP 39(13:58 - 1st) 6-J.Oatsvall incomplete.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - AP 39(13:52 - 1st) 4-B.Snead to APY 36 for -3 yards (12-P.Ford).
|Int
|
3 & 13 - AP 36(13:11 - 1st) 6-J.Oatsvall incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Wilson INTERCEPTED by 12-P.Ford at PIT 40. 12-P.Ford to PIT 41 for 1 yard.
PITT
Panthers
- TD (13 plays, 59 yards, 3:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 41(13:01 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to PIT 45 for 4 yards (44-J.Smith).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - PITT 45(12:44 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to APY 49 for 6 yards (1-K.Ruffin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 49(12:22 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Addison.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 49(12:17 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett scrambles to APY 32 for 17 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PITT 32(11:49 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 21-A.Davis. 21-A.Davis to APY 26 for 6 yards (8-I.Norman). Team penalty on PIT False start 5 yards enforced at APY 32. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 15 - PITT 37(11:39 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to APY 26 for 11 yards (10-T.Lucas). Penalty on APY 93-J.Young Offside 5 yards enforced at APY 37. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 32(11:26 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to APY 24 for 8 yards (18-J.McDonald).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - PITT 24(11:05 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to APY 15 for 9 yards (91-M.Gayle).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 15(10:42 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to APY 9 for 6 yards (11-T.Vassel8-I.Norman).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - PITT 9(10:26 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to APY 6 for 3 yards (44-J.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - PITT 6(9:56 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to APY 4 for 2 yards (11-T.Vassel).
|Penalty
|
1 & 4 - PITT 4(9:32 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to APY 3 for 1 yard (15-J.Martin). Penalty on APY 15-J.Martin Offside 2 yards enforced at APY 4. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - PITT 2(9:24 - 1st) 4-D.Carter runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:18 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
AP
Governors
- Punt (6 plays, 10 yards, 2:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:18 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to APY End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 25(9:18 - 1st) 6-J.Oatsvall complete to 2-B.Harley. 2-B.Harley to APY 28 for 3 yards (14-M.Williams).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - AP 28(8:41 - 1st) 6-J.Oatsvall scrambles to APY 34 for 6 yards.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - AP 34(7:59 - 1st) 4-B.Snead to APY 35 for 1 yard (32-S.Dennis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AP 35(7:39 - 1st) 4-B.Snead to APY 35 for no gain (8-C.Kancey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AP 35(7:02 - 1st) 2-B.Harley to APY 35 for no gain (91-P.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - AP 35(6:25 - 1st) 6-J.Oatsvall incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Wilson.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - AP 35(6:20 - 1st) 81-C.Deeds punts 39 yards from APY 35 Downed at the PIT 26.
PITT
Panthers
- TD (2 plays, 74 yards, 0:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+68 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 26(6:07 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to APY 6 for 68 yards (8-I.Norman).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - PITT 6(5:44 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:37 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
AP
Governors
- Missed FG (4 plays, 57 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:37 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to APY End Zone. touchback.
|+57 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 25(5:37 - 1st) 6-J.Oatsvall complete to 2-B.Harley. 2-B.Harley to PIT 18 for 57 yards (25-A.Woods).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AP 18(4:49 - 1st) 6-J.Oatsvall incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Wilson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AP 18(4:45 - 1st) 23-C.Evans to PIT 18 for no gain (6-J.Morgan95-D.Danielson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - AP 18(4:04 - 1st) 6-J.Oatsvall incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Harley.
|No Good
|
4 & 10 - AP 18(3:59 - 1st) 35-G.Paulette 35 yards Field Goal is No Good.
PITT
Panthers
- TD (7 plays, 80 yards, 2:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 20(3:54 - 1st) 9-D.Turner to PIT 29 for 9 yards (13-K.Jackson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - PITT 29(3:32 - 1st) 4-D.Carter to PIT 36 for 7 yards (15-J.Martin).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 36(3:00 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 4-D.Carter. 4-D.Carter to PIT 41 for 5 yards (12-N.Page13-K.Jackson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - PITT 41(2:37 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to PIT 46 for 5 yards (13-K.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 46(2:15 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Vardzel.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 46(2:09 - 1st) 4-D.Carter to PIT 49 for 3 yards (0-T.Henderson).
|+51 YD
|
3 & 7 - PITT 49(1:44 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 9-D.Turner. 9-D.Turner runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:36 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
AP
Governors
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:36 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to APY End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 25(1:36 - 1st) 6-J.Oatsvall complete to 85-B.Lanier. 85-B.Lanier to APY 32 for 7 yards (38-C.Bright12-P.Ford).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - AP 32(0:59 - 1st) 6-J.Oatsvall incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Parker.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - AP 32(0:53 - 1st) 4-B.Snead to APY 32 for no gain (8-C.Kancey92-T.Bentley).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - AP 32(15:00 - 2nd) 81-C.Deeds punts 33 yards from APY 32 to PIT 35 fair catch by 3-J.Addison.
PITT
Panthers
- TD (9 plays, 73 yards, 2:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 35(14:51 - 2nd) 3-J.Addison to APY 50 for 15 yards (3-J.Edwards).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 50(14:25 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to APY 48 for 2 yards (4-K.Perry3-J.Edwards).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 8 - PITT 48(13:47 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 9-D.Turner. 9-D.Turner to APY 23 for 25 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 23(13:19 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to APY 17 for 6 yards (4-K.Perry3-J.Edwards).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - PITT 17(12:55 - 2nd) 22-V.Davis to APY 10 for 7 yards (90-D.Barber3-J.Edwards).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 10(12:28 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 10(12:24 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 22-V.Davis. 22-V.Davis runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 10(12:15 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 22-V.Davis. 22-V.Davis out of bounds at the APY 1.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - PITT 1(11:59 - 2nd) 22-V.Davis runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:56 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
AP
Governors
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 2:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:56 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35. 1-J.Parker to APY 23 for 23 yards (32-S.Dennis).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 23(11:49 - 2nd) 4-B.Snead to APY 24 for 1 yard (95-D.Danielson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - AP 24(11:07 - 2nd) 6-J.Oatsvall complete to 2-B.Harley. 2-B.Harley to APY 32 for 8 yards (12-P.Ford).
|Sack
|
3 & 1 - AP 32(10:36 - 2nd) 6-J.Oatsvall sacked at APY 27 for -5 yards (95-D.Danielson38-C.Bright).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - AP 27(9:48 - 2nd) 81-C.Deeds punts 43 yards from APY 27 to PIT 30 fair catch by 3-J.Addison.
PITT
Panthers
- TD (13 plays, 70 yards, 4:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 30(9:40 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 28-K.Wright. 28-K.Wright to PIT 46 for 16 yards (11-T.Vassel).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 46(9:13 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 46(9:06 - 2nd) 22-V.Davis to APY 43 for 11 yards (21-E.Culp).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 43(8:37 - 2nd) 22-V.Davis to APY 34 for 9 yards (8-I.Norman10-T.Lucas).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - PITT 34(8:08 - 2nd) 22-V.Davis to APY 30 for 4 yards (32-B.Lopes15-J.Martin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 30(7:39 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 28-K.Wright.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 30(7:32 - 2nd) 2-I.Abanikanda to APY 25 for 5 yards (96-T.Leggs).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - PITT 25(7:04 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis. Penalty on APY 8-I.Norman Holding 10 yards enforced at APY 25. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 15(6:58 - 2nd) 2-I.Abanikanda to APY 13 for 2 yards (11-T.Vassel).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - PITT 13(6:34 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to APY 12 for 1 yard (8-I.Norman).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - PITT 12(6:07 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to APY 5 for 7 yards (11-T.Vassel).
|Penalty
|
1 & 5 - PITT 5(5:47 - 2nd) 2-I.Abanikanda runs 5 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on PIT Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at APY 5. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 10(5:41 - 2nd) 2-I.Abanikanda runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:35 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
AP
Governors
- Punt (4 plays, 5 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:35 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 59 yards from PIT 35. 1-J.Parker to APY 27 for 21 yards (20-W.Davis26-J.Tallandier).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AP 27(5:27 - 2nd) 6-J.Oatsvall incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Wilson.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - AP 27(5:23 - 2nd) 2-B.Harley to APY 30 for 3 yards (32-S.Dennis).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - AP 30(4:32 - 2nd) Team penalty on APY Delay of game 5 yards enforced at APY 30. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 12 - AP 25(4:16 - 2nd) 6-J.Oatsvall complete to 2-B.Harley. 2-B.Harley to APY 32 for 7 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - AP 32(3:35 - 2nd) 81-C.Deeds punts 37 yards from APY 32 to PIT 31 fair catch by 3-J.Addison.
PITT
Panthers
- TD (2 plays, 69 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+68 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 31(3:29 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 10-J.Barden. 10-J.Barden to APY 1 for 68 yards (19-C.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - PITT 1(2:39 - 2nd) 23-T.Sibley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:35 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
AP
Governors
- Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:35 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 60 yards from PIT 35. 1-J.Parker to APY 21 for 16 yards (14-M.Williams).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 21(2:28 - 2nd) to APY 16 for -5 yards. Team penalty on APY Illegal formation declined.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 15 - AP 16(2:08 - 2nd) 23-C.Evans to APY 13 for -3 yards (15-J.Pinnock).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 18 - AP 13(1:22 - 2nd) 6-J.Oatsvall scrambles to APY 14 for 1 yard (91-P.Jones).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - AP 14(0:39 - 2nd) 81-C.Deeds punts 20 yards from APY 14 out of bounds at the APY 34.
PITT
Panthers
- Halftime (3 plays, 10 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 34(0:32 - 2nd) 23-T.Sibley to APY 28 for 6 yards (91-M.Gayle).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - PITT 28(0:13 - 2nd) 17-D.Beville incomplete. Intended for 85-G.Bickhart.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - PITT 28(0:07 - 2nd) 17-D.Beville complete to 25-K.Mimes. 25-K.Mimes to APY 24 for 4 yards (18-J.McDonald).
|No Good
|
1 & 10 - PITT 24(0:01 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 3rd) 81-C.Deeds kicks 54 yards from APY 35. 9-D.Turner to PIT 20 for 9 yards (3-E.Minter).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 20(9:55 - 3rd) 4-D.Carter to PIT 26 for 6 yards (18-J.McDonald).
|Sack
|
2 & 4 - PITT 26(9:31 - 3rd) 16-J.Yellen sacked at PIT 15 for -11 yards FUMBLES (16-J.Yellen). 68-B.Zubovic recovers at the PIT 15. 68-B.Zubovic to PIT 15 for no gain.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 15 - PITT 15(8:56 - 3rd) 16-J.Yellen complete to 85-G.Bickhart. 85-G.Bickhart to PIT 21 for 6 yards (11-T.Vassel).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - PITT 21(8:20 - 3rd) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 59 yards from PIT 21. 1-J.Parker to APY 28 for 8 yards (94-C.Adomitis).
AP
Governors
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 28(8:08 - 3rd) 6-J.Oatsvall scrambles to APY 29 for 1 yard (15-J.Pinnock).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - AP 29(7:21 - 3rd) 6-J.Oatsvall incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Harley.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - AP 29(7:16 - 3rd) 6-J.Oatsvall incomplete. Intended for 7-G.Pollard.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - AP 29(7:11 - 3rd) 81-C.Deeds punts 32 yards from APY 29 Downed at the PIT 39.
PITT
Panthers
- Downs (6 plays, 17 yards, 3:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 39(7:01 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 43 for 4 yards (11-T.Vassel).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - PITT 43(6:29 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 50 for 7 yards (13-K.Jackson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 50(5:51 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 49 for -1 yard (12-N.Page).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 11 - PITT 49(5:09 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 46 for -3 yards (13-K.Jackson).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 14 - PITT 46(4:35 - 3rd) 17-D.Beville complete to 85-G.Bickhart. 85-G.Bickhart to APY 44 for 10 yards (33-C.Miller).
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - PITT 44(3:51 - 3rd) 17-D.Beville incomplete. Intended for 85-G.Bickhart.
AP
Governors
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AP 44(3:47 - 3rd) 6-J.Oatsvall incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Wilson.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - AP 44(3:42 - 3rd) 6-J.Oatsvall complete to 11-D.Wilson. 11-D.Wilson to APY 49 for 5 yards (31-E.Hallett).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - AP 49(3:00 - 3rd) 6-J.Oatsvall incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Wilson.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - AP 49(2:54 - 3rd) 81-C.Deeds punts 23 yards from APY 49 Downed at the PIT 28.
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 28(2:43 - 3rd) 16-J.Yellen complete to 27-G.Thomson. 27-G.Thomson to PIT 41 for 13 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 41(2:04 - 3rd) 2-I.Abanikanda to PIT 46 for 5 yards (91-M.Gayle44-J.Smith).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - PITT 46(1:48 - 3rd) Penalty on PIT 68-B.Zubovic False start 5 yards enforced at PIT 46. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 41(1:35 - 3rd) 2-I.Abanikanda to PIT 45 for 4 yards (4-K.Perry97-K.Martin).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - PITT 45(1:08 - 3rd) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 85-G.Bickhart.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - PITT 45(1:02 - 3rd) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 42 yards from PIT 45 Downed at the APY 13.
AP
Governors
- Interception (2 plays, 31 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 13(0:51 - 3rd) 15-K.Williams complete to 11-D.Wilson. 11-D.Wilson to APY 12 for -1 yard (9-D.Turner).
|Int
|
2 & 11 - AP 12(0:16 - 3rd) 15-K.Williams incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 31-E.Hallett at APY 25. 31-E.Hallett to APY 26 for -1 yard (7-G.Pollard). Penalty on PIT 90-D.Jules Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at APY 26.
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 41(0:02 - 3rd) 17-D.Beville complete to 27-G.Thomson. 27-G.Thomson to APY 42 for -1 yard (4-K.Perry).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 11 - PITT 42(10:00 - 4th) 23-T.Sibley to APY 46 for -4 yards (15-J.Martin).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 15 - PITT 46(9:18 - 4th) 23-T.Sibley to APY 47 for -1 yard (15-J.Martin93-J.Young).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - PITT 47(8:38 - 4th) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 47 yards from APY 47 to APY End Zone. touchback.
AP
Governors
- TD (7 plays, 5 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 20(8:29 - 4th) 15-K.Williams complete to 23-C.Evans. 23-C.Evans to APY 24 for 4 yards (15-J.Pinnock90-D.Jules).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - AP 24(8:07 - 4th) 15-K.Williams complete to 23-C.Evans. 23-C.Evans to APY 27 for 3 yards (11-B.Kamara90-D.Jules).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - AP 27(7:40 - 4th) 15-K.Williams scrambles to APY 31 for 4 yards (11-B.Kamara).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AP 31(7:15 - 4th) 15-K.Williams incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Minter.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AP 31(7:11 - 4th) 15-K.Williams incomplete.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - AP 31(7:07 - 4th) 15-K.Williams incomplete.
|Penalty
|
4 & 10 - AP 31(7:01 - 4th) Team penalty on APY Delay of game 6 yards enforced at APY 31. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - AP 25(6:53 - 4th) punts 0 yards from APY 25 blocked by 23-T.Sibley. 23-T.Sibley runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
PITT
Panthers
- TD (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(6:45 - 4th) 90-B.Sauls extra point is no good.
|Kickoff
|(6:45 - 4th) 97-A.Kessman kicks 58 yards from PIT 35. 1-J.Parker to APY 19 for 12 yards (27-B.Mack).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - PITT 19(6:38 - 4th) 15-K.Williams sacked at APY 11 for -8 yards (50-D.Hayes).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 18 - PITT 11(6:00 - 4th) 4-B.Snead to APY 13 for 2 yards (16-N.Temple).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 16 - PITT 13(5:19 - 4th) 4-B.Snead to APY 16 for 3 yards (16-N.Temple30-B.George).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - PITT 16(4:36 - 4th) punts 0 yards from APY 16. 30-B.George to APY 2 for 14 yards (2-B.Harley).
AP
Governors
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - AP 2(4:25 - 4th) 22-V.Davis to APY 2 for no gain (36-H.Scholato).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - AP 2(3:54 - 4th) 16-J.Yellen to APY 3 FUMBLES (16-J.Yellen). 16-J.Yellen recovers at the APY 4. 16-J.Yellen to APY 4 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - AP 4(3:15 - 4th) 22-V.Davis runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:10 - 4th) 90-B.Sauls extra point is good.
PITT
Panthers
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:10 - 4th) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35. 1-J.Parker to APY 21 for 21 yards (27-B.Mack).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 21(3:03 - 4th) 23-C.Evans to APY 25 for 4 yards (57-B.Brima).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - PITT 25(2:36 - 4th) 15-K.Williams complete to 23-C.Evans. 23-C.Evans to APY 27 for 2 yards (11-B.Kamara).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - PITT 27(2:09 - 4th) 15-K.Williams complete to 3-E.Minter. 3-E.Minter to APY 31 for 4 yards (44-A.Roberts).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 31(1:38 - 4th) 15-K.Williams complete to 1-J.Parker. 1-J.Parker to APY 30 for -1 yard (9-D.Turner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - PITT 30(1:07 - 4th) 15-K.Williams incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Gibbs.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 11 - PITT 30(1:02 - 4th) 15-K.Williams complete to 7-G.Pollard. 7-G.Pollard to APY 50 for 20 yards (28-R.Battle).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 50(0:57 - 4th) 15-K.Williams incomplete. Intended for 7-G.Pollard.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 50(0:53 - 4th) 15-K.Williams complete to 2-B.Harley. 2-B.Harley to PIT 42 for 8 yards (26-J.Tallandier).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - PITT 42(0:46 - 4th) 15-K.Williams complete to 18-J.McDonald. 18-J.McDonald to PIT 41 for 1 yard (25-A.Woods).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - PITT 41(0:28 - 4th) 23-C.Evans to PIT 38 for 3 yards (45-N.Palmer).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - PITT 38(0:04 - 4th) 15-K.Williams sacked at PIT 33 for 5 yards FUMBLES (50-D.Hayes). to PIT 22 for -11 yards.
