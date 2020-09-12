|
|EKY
|WVU
Doege, RBs shine, West Virginia beats E. Kentucky 56-10
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) Jarrett Doege threw three touchdown passes, Leddie Brown and Alec Sinkfield gave West Virginia's running game a lift it hadn't seen in quite some time, and the Mountaineers beat Eastern Kentucky 56-10 Saturday.
Brown and Sinkfield both finished with career highs of 123 yards and two rushing TDs in the Mountaineers' season opener. It marked the first time that two West Virginia players went over 100 yards in the same game since the 2017 season.
West Virginia did not have a single 100-yard rusher last season and averaged just 73 yards per game as a team, the third worst in the Bowl Subdivision.
West Virginia overcame the suspension earlier in the day of 11 players for reasons that were undisclosed and not related to the coronavirus pandemic. Ten of those players were on offense, including starters at wide receiver and on the offensive line.
With only family members of the players and essential staff allowed in the stadium due to the pandemic, West Virginia's players fed off of their own energy. The Mountaineers compiled 624 yards of offense against the Championship Subdivision Colonels (0-2).
Brown scored on first-half runs of 10 and 8 yards and caught a 15-yard scoring pass from Doege as the Mountaineers jumped ahead 42-7 at halftime.
Sinkfield's second touchdown run, a 17-yarder in the third quarter, came after his fumble inside the Eastern Kentucky 30 was overturned upon review.
Doege also had TD tosses of 32 yards to Sam James and 8 yards to Bryce Ford-Wheaton. Doege finished 19 of 25 for 228 yards and sat out the second half.
Eastern Kentucky's Parker McKinney went 9 of 17 for 131 yards and one score.
THE TAKEAWAY
Eastern Kentucky: The Colonels will be glad to have a week off to figure out what's gone wrong after being outscored 108-10 in their first two games.
West Virginia: The Mountaineers saw an offensive balance that was missing a year ago. But there are no more chances to work the kinks out or get sorely needed experience for a young roster with the start of the Big 12 season already in view.
UP NEXT
Eastern Kentucky plays its third straight road contest Sept. 26 at The Citadel.
West Virginia has next weekend off before its scheduled Big 12 opener at No. 15 Oklahoma State on Sept. 26.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|31
|Rushing
|3
|17
|Passing
|5
|11
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|1-11
|9-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|185
|624
|Total Plays
|49
|86
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|7.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|75
|329
|Rush Attempts
|32
|51
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.3
|6.5
|Net Yards Passing
|110
|295
|Comp. - Att.
|9-17
|25-35
|Yards Per Pass
|6.5
|8.4
|Penalties - Yards
|8-65
|8-85
|Touchdowns
|1
|8
|Rushing TDs
|0
|5
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-40.0
|2-55.0
|Return Yards
|101
|66
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|6-21
|Kickoffs - Returns
|6-101
|2-45
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|110
|PASS YDS
|295
|
|
|75
|RUSH YDS
|329
|
|
|185
|TOTAL YDS
|624
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Pa. McKinney 18 QB
|Pa. McKinney
|9/17
|131
|1
|1
|
D. Allen 13 QB
|D. Allen
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Booth 34 RB
|A. Booth
|7
|45
|0
|21
|
K. Cureton 1 QB
|K. Cureton
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
T. Dickerson 25 RB
|T. Dickerson
|4
|12
|0
|5
|
J. Hightower 29 RB
|J. Hightower
|4
|7
|0
|3
|
K. Magloire 4 RB
|K. Magloire
|3
|4
|0
|4
|
Pa. McKinney 18 QB
|Pa. McKinney
|10
|0
|0
|6
|
J. Jones 3 WR
|J. Jones
|2
|-2
|0
|0
|
D. Allen 13 QB
|D. Allen
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Dixon 16 WR
|K. Dixon
|3
|3
|53
|1
|28
|
J. Jones 3 WR
|J. Jones
|2
|1
|47
|0
|47
|
J. Sloan 89 TE
|J. Sloan
|2
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
T. Dickerson 25 RB
|T. Dickerson
|4
|3
|8
|0
|5
|
M. Wilcox Jr. 6 WR
|M. Wilcox Jr.
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Booth 34 RB
|A. Booth
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Lundy 15 LB
|K. Lundy
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Leapheart 21 DB
|A. Leapheart
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jackson 33 LB
|M. Jackson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hairston 44 LB
|E. Hairston
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Anderson 14 LB
|J. Anderson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smith 96 DE
|A. Smith
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Burks II 92 DL
|S. Burks II
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sayles 11 DB
|J. Sayles
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Fitzpatrick 27 DB
|D. Fitzpatrick
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Taylor 53 DL
|E. Taylor
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hayes 12 DB
|J. Hayes
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Herrud 28 LB
|J. Herrud
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Comstock 5 DB
|T. Comstock
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Carey 31 DB
|K. Carey
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bost 55 DE
|J. Bost
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Betts 38 DB
|J. Betts
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Fletcher 99 DL
|G. Fletcher
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Terry 93 DL
|K. Terry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McClung 0 DL
|T. McClung
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 94 DE
|M. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Norris 7 LB
|M. Norris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. White Jr. 40 DL
|P. White Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ross 10 WR
|D. Ross
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Cheeley 36 CB
|N. Cheeley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Richards 45 DE
|K. Richards
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Woznick 20 K
|A. Woznick
|1/1
|32
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Cook 8 P
|T. Cook
|5
|39.6
|0
|45
|
P. Richards 87 P
|P. Richards
|3
|40.7
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Ross 10 WR
|D. Ross
|5
|16.0
|24
|0
|
Q. Pringle 24 RB
|Q. Pringle
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Doege 2 QB
|J. Doege
|19/25
|228
|3
|0
|
A. Kendall 12 QB
|A. Kendall
|3/6
|43
|0
|0
|
G. Greene 11 QB
|G. Greene
|3/4
|24
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
|A. Sinkfield
|15
|123
|2
|28
|
L. Brown 4 RB
|L. Brown
|10
|123
|2
|38
|
T. Mathis Jr. 24 RB
|T. Mathis Jr.
|18
|55
|1
|8
|
G. Greene 11 QB
|G. Greene
|5
|33
|0
|13
|
L. Dorr 34 RB
|L. Dorr
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|
W. Wright Jr. 16 WR
|W. Wright Jr.
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. James 13 WR
|S. James
|7
|5
|72
|1
|32
|
B. Ford-Wheaton 0 WR
|B. Ford-Wheaton
|7
|4
|67
|1
|26
|
S. Brown 17 WR
|S. Brown
|4
|4
|43
|0
|22
|
R. Smith 15 WR
|R. Smith
|4
|4
|32
|0
|11
|
W. Wright Jr. 16 WR
|W. Wright Jr.
|4
|3
|31
|0
|24
|
G. Malashevich 89 WR
|G. Malashevich
|3
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
L. Brown 4 RB
|L. Brown
|1
|1
|15
|1
|15
|
S. Ryan 10 WR
|S. Ryan
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Finley 80 TE
|C. Finley
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
|A. Sinkfield
|1
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Fields II 1 LB
|T. Fields II
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Chandler-Semedo 7 LB
|J. Chandler-Semedo
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Cowan 8 LB
|V. Cowan
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Bartlett 50 LB
|J. Bartlett
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Smith 23 S
|T. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Addae 4 CB
|A. Addae
|2-3
|0.0
|1
|
A. Mesidor 90 DL
|A. Mesidor
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Faverus 24 CB
|J. Faverus
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ta. Simmons 45 LB
|Ta. Simmons
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
Da. Stills 55 DL
|Da. Stills
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Mahone 29 S
|S. Mahone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Loe 17 LB
|E. Loe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Kamara 25 S
|O. Kamara
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bonamico 39 LS
|D. Bonamico
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pooler Jr. 9 DL
|J. Pooler Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Fortune 11 CB
|N. Fortune
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mayo 20 CB
|T. Mayo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Heston 92 DL
|R. Heston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Carr 44 LB
|L. Carr
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thornton 52 DL
|J. Thornton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Miller 5 CB
|D. Miller
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Young 6 S
|S. Young
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hadley 52 LS
|J. Hadley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tonkery 10 LB
|D. Tonkery
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lee 88 DL
|T. Lee
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Sumpter 35 K
|T. Sumpter
|2
|55.0
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Wright Jr. 16 WR
|W. Wright Jr.
|2
|22.5
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
|A. Sinkfield
|5
|3.2
|11
|0
|
G. Malashevich 89 WR
|G. Malashevich
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
WVU
Mountaineers
- TD (4 plays, 82 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 20-A.Woznick kicks 62 yards from EKY 35. 16-W.Wright to WVU 28 for 25 yards (20-A.Woznick). Penalty on WVU 86-R.Fields Holding 10 yards enforced at WVU 28.
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 18(15:00 - 1st) 4-L.Brown pushed ob at EKY 44 for 38 yards (33-M.Jackson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 44(14:23 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 17-S.Brown. 17-S.Brown to EKY 36 for 8 yards (33-M.Jackson).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 2 - WVU 36(13:55 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 0-B.Ford-Wheaton. 0-B.Ford-Wheaton to EKY 10 for 26 yards (5-T.Comstock).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 10(13:42 - 1st) 4-L.Brown runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:28 - 1st) 30-E.Staley extra point is good.
EKY
Colonels
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:28 - 1st) 30-E.Staley kicks 60 yards from WVU 35. 24-Q.Pringle to EKY 26 for 21 yards (50-B.Yates).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EKY 26(13:22 - 1st) 18-P.McKinney complete to 34-A.Booth. 34-A.Booth to EKY 26 for no gain (23-T.Smith).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - EKY 26(12:25 - 1st) 18-P.McKinney to EKY 32 for 6 yards (55-D.Stills).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - EKY 32(12:13 - 1st) 18-P.McKinney complete to 25-T.Dickerson. 25-T.Dickerson to EKY 35 for 3 yards (23-T.Smith1-T.Fields).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - EKY 35(11:37 - 1st) 8-T.Cook punts 45 yards from EKY 35 to WVU 20 fair catch by 20-A.Sinkfield.
WVU
Mountaineers
- TD (11 plays, 80 yards, 5:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 20(11:29 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to WVU 22 for 2 yards (27-D.Fitzpatrick).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - WVU 22(10:54 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 24 for 2 yards (44-E.Hairston45-K.Richards).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 6 - WVU 24(10:21 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to WVU 48 for 24 yards (27-D.Fitzpatrick).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 48(9:46 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 48(9:39 - 1st) 4-L.Brown pushed ob at EKY 39 for 13 yards (33-M.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 39(9:08 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 15-R.Smith. 15-R.Smith to EKY 35 for 4 yards (14-J.Anderson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - WVU 35(8:32 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 17-S.Brown. 17-S.Brown to EKY 27 for 8 yards (15-K.Lundy).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 27(8:03 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 20-A.Sinkfield. 20-A.Sinkfield to EKY 32 for -5 yards (96-A.Smith).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 15 - WVU 32(7:22 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 17-S.Brown. 17-S.Brown to EKY 10 for 22 yards (21-A.Leapheart). Penalty on EKY 45-K.Richards Offside declined.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 10(7:08 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to EKY 15 for -5 yards (96-A.Smith).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 15 - WVU 15(6:30 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:23 - 1st) 30-E.Staley extra point is good.
EKY
Colonels
- Fumble (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:12 - 1st) 30-E.Staley kicks 65 yards from WVU 35. 10-D.Ross to EKY 13 for 13 yards (4-A.Addae).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 13(6:08 - 1st) 25-T.Dickerson to EKY 18 for 5 yards (24-J.Faverus).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - EKY 18(5:40 - 1st) 18-P.McKinney to EKY 22 for 4 yards (4-A.Addae).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - EKY 22(5:11 - 1st) 25-T.Dickerson to EKY 22 for no gain (24-J.Faverus6-S.Young).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - EKY 22(4:27 - 1st) Penalty on EKY 33-M.Jackson False start 5 yards enforced at EKY 22. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - EKY 17(4:15 - 1st) 8-T.Cook punts 43 yards from EKY 17. 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 40 FUMBLES. 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 40 for no gain.
WVU
Mountaineers
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 40(4:07 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 40(3:59 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James pushed ob at WVU 48 for 8 yards (21-A.Leapheart).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - WVU 48(3:28 - 1st) Penalty on WVU 68-B.Mays False start 5 yards enforced at WVU 48. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WVU 43(3:04 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - WVU 43(2:50 - 1st) 35-T.Sumpter punts 56 yards from WVU 43 Downed at the EKY 1. Team penalty on EKY Holding 0 yards enforced at EKY 1.
WVU
Mountaineers
- TD (4 plays, 48 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 1(2:39 - 1st) 34-A.Booth to EKY 4 for 3 yards (20-T.Mayo).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - WVU 4(2:20 - 1st) 18-P.McKinney complete to 16-K.Dixon. 16-K.Dixon to EKY 19 for 15 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 19(1:29 - 1st) 18-P.McKinney to EKY 21 for 2 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - WVU 21(1:03 - 1st) 34-A.Booth to EKY 19 for -2 yards (9-J.Pooler55-D.Stills).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - WVU 19(0:29 - 1st) 18-P.McKinney sacked at EKY 13 for -6 yards (8-V.Cowan).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - WVU 13(15:00 - 2nd) 8-T.Cook punts 38 yards from EKY 13. 20-A.Sinkfield to EKY 48 for 3 yards (51-K.Gniedziejko27-D.Fitzpatrick).
EKY
Colonels
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 48(14:51 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to EKY 41 for 7 yards (11-J.Sayles).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 3 - EKY 41(14:11 - 2nd) 16-W.Wright to EKY 45 for -4 yards (11-J.Sayles).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - EKY 45(13:33 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown pushed ob at EKY 32 for 13 yards (33-M.Jackson).
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 32(13:05 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:59 - 2nd) 30-E.Staley extra point is good.
WVU
Mountaineers
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:59 - 2nd) 30-E.Staley kicks 40 yards from WVU 35 to EKY 25 fair catch by 34-A.Booth.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 25(12:59 - 2nd) 34-A.Booth to EKY 33 for 8 yards (1-T.Fields8-V.Cowan).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 2 - WVU 33(12:31 - 2nd) 34-A.Booth pushed ob at EKY 48 for 15 yards (1-T.Fields).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 48(11:55 - 2nd) 18-P.McKinney complete to 89-J.Sloan. 89-J.Sloan to WVU 29 for 23 yards (29-S.Mahone).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 29(11:29 - 2nd) 18-P.McKinney to WVU 28 for 1 yard (17-E.Loe).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 9 - WVU 28(10:55 - 2nd) 18-P.McKinney complete to 16-K.Dixon. 16-K.Dixon runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:49 - 2nd) 20-A.Woznick extra point is good.
EKY
Colonels
- Punt (4 plays, -3 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:49 - 2nd) 20-A.Woznick kicks 60 yards from EKY 35. 16-W.Wright to WVU 25 for 20 yards (9-J.Brents).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 25(10:43 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James pushed ob at WVU 34 for 9 yards (21-A.Leapheart).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - EKY 34(10:02 - 2nd) 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 41 for 7 yards (28-J.Herrud).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 41(9:46 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to EKY 42 for 17 yards (21-A.Leapheart).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 42(9:18 - 2nd) 20-A.Sinkfield pushed ob at EKY 14 for 28 yards (21-A.Leapheart).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 14(9:02 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to EKY 8 for 6 yards (11-J.Sayles).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - EKY 8(8:26 - 2nd) 20-A.Sinkfield runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:22 - 2nd) 30-E.Staley extra point is good.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (4 plays, 20 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:22 - 2nd) 30-E.Staley kicks 61 yards from WVU 35. 10-D.Ross to EKY 28 for 24 yards (4-A.Addae).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 28(8:16 - 2nd) 3-J.Jones to EKY 28 for no gain (50-J.Bartlett).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 28(7:42 - 2nd) 25-T.Dickerson to EKY 30 for 2 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - WVU 30(7:02 - 2nd) Penalty on EKY 74-P.Collins False start 5 yards enforced at EKY 30. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - WVU 25(6:44 - 2nd) 18-P.McKinney incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Wilcox.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - WVU 25(6:39 - 2nd) 8-T.Cook punts 39 yards from EKY 25. 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 36 for no gain (28-J.Herrud). Team penalty on WVU Holding declined. Team penalty on WVU Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at WVU 36.
EKY
Colonels
- Interception (7 plays, 22 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - EKY 26(6:29 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James. Penalty on EKY 12-J.Hayes Pass interference 15 yards enforced at WVU 26. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EKY 41(6:21 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 10-S.Ryan.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - EKY 41(6:14 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - EKY 41(6:11 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 17-S.Brown. 17-S.Brown to WVU 46 for 5 yards (12-J.Hayes).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - EKY 46(5:24 - 2nd) 35-T.Sumpter punts 54 yards from WVU 46 to EKY End Zone. touchback.
WVU
Mountaineers
- TD (4 plays, 58 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 20(5:17 - 2nd) 25-T.Dickerson to EKY 25 for 5 yards (8-V.Cowan4-A.Addae).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - WVU 25(4:46 - 2nd) 18-P.McKinney complete to 16-K.Dixon. 16-K.Dixon pushed ob at EKY 35 for 10 yards (11-N.Fortune).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WVU 35(4:15 - 2nd) Penalty on EKY 74-P.Collins False start 5 yards enforced at EKY 35. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 15 - WVU 30(3:58 - 2nd) Penalty on EKY 64-H.Watkins False start 5 yards enforced at EKY 30. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - WVU 25(3:58 - 2nd) 18-P.McKinney incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Jones.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 20 - WVU 25(3:54 - 2nd) 18-P.McKinney scrambles to EKY 29 for 4 yards (1-T.Fields).
|Int
|
3 & 16 - WVU 29(3:37 - 2nd) 18-P.McKinney incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 4-A.Addae at WVU 42. 4-A.Addae to WVU 42 for no gain.
EKY
Colonels
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 42(3:35 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown pushed ob at EKY 22 for 36 yards (5-T.Comstock).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 22(3:15 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to EKY 21 for 1 yard (53-E.Taylor).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - EKY 21(2:47 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 0-B.Ford-Wheaton. 0-B.Ford-Wheaton to EKY 8 for 13 yards (10-D.Ross).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - EKY 8(2:36 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:33 - 2nd) 30-E.Staley extra point is good.
WVU
Mountaineers
- TD (7 plays, 42 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:33 - 2nd) 30-E.Staley kicks 65 yards from WVU 35. 10-D.Ross to EKY 15 for 15 yards (39-D.Bonamico).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 15(2:29 - 2nd) 18-P.McKinney complete to 25-T.Dickerson. 25-T.Dickerson to EKY 20 for 5 yards (4-A.Addae5-D.Miller).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - WVU 20(1:57 - 2nd) 18-P.McKinney incomplete. Intended for 25-T.Dickerson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - WVU 20(1:54 - 2nd) 18-P.McKinney incomplete. Intended for 34-A.Booth.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - WVU 20(1:51 - 2nd) 8-T.Cook punts 33 yards from EKY 20. 20-A.Sinkfield to EKY 42 for 11 yards (36-N.Cheeley).
EKY
Colonels
- Halftime (2 plays, 23 yards, 0:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 42(1:42 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 15-R.Smith. 15-R.Smith to EKY 36 for 6 yards (33-M.Jackson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - EKY 36(1:30 - 2nd) 20-A.Sinkfield to EKY 30 for 6 yards (14-J.Anderson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 30(1:19 - 2nd) 20-A.Sinkfield to EKY 29 for 1 yard (0-T.McClung28-J.Herrud).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 9 - EKY 29(0:55 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 0-B.Ford-Wheaton. 0-B.Ford-Wheaton pushed ob at EKY 9 for 20 yards (12-J.Hayes).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 9 - EKY 9(0:51 - 2nd) 20-A.Sinkfield to EKY 8 for 1 yard (7-M.Norris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - EKY 8(0:41 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - EKY 8(0:37 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 0-B.Ford-Wheaton. 0-B.Ford-Wheaton runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:31 - 2nd) 30-E.Staley extra point is good.
EKY
Colonels
- FG (7 plays, 60 yards, 2:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:31 - 2nd) 30-E.Staley kicks 65 yards from WVU 35. 10-D.Ross to EKY 11 for 11 yards (23-T.Smith).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 11(0:28 - 2nd) 34-A.Booth to EKY 32 for 21 yards (1-T.Fields4-A.Addae).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 32(0:19 - 2nd) 34-A.Booth to EKY 34 for 2 yards (1-T.Fields).
WVU
Mountaineers
- TD (14 plays, 33 yards, 4:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 48-C.Legg kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to EKY End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 18-P.McKinney to EKY 27 FUMBLES (8-V.Cowan). 3-J.Jones to EKY 27 for no gain.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - WVU 27(14:25 - 3rd) 34-A.Booth to EKY 25 for -2 yards (55-D.Stills).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - WVU 25(13:52 - 3rd) 18-P.McKinney incomplete. Intended for 86-C.Sanchez. Team penalty on WVU Personal Foul declined. Penalty on WVU 8-V.Cowan Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at EKY 25. No Play.
|+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 40(13:44 - 3rd) 18-P.McKinney complete to 3-J.Jones. 3-J.Jones to WVU 13 for 47 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo4-A.Addae).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 13(13:09 - 3rd) 3-J.Jones to WVU 15 for -2 yards (23-T.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - WVU 15(12:26 - 3rd) 18-P.McKinney incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Sloan.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - WVU 15(12:24 - 3rd) 18-P.McKinney incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Wilcox.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - WVU 15(12:20 - 3rd) 20-A.Woznick 32 yards Field Goal is Good. Team penalty on WVU Offside declined.
EKY
Colonels
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:16 - 3rd) 8-T.Cook kicks 65 yards from EKY 35 to WVU End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 25(12:16 - 3rd) 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 33 for 8 yards (15-K.Lundy33-M.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - EKY 33(11:47 - 3rd) 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 37 for 4 yards (92-S.Burks14-J.Anderson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 37(11:18 - 3rd) 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 42 for 5 yards (53-E.Taylor92-S.Burks).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 5 - EKY 42(11:07 - 3rd) 20-A.Sinkfield to EKY 45 for 13 yards (15-K.Lundy).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 45(10:34 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall complete to 10-S.Ryan. 10-S.Ryan pushed ob at EKY 37 for 8 yards (12-J.Hayes).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - EKY 37(10:02 - 3rd) 20-A.Sinkfield to EKY 36 for 1 yard (53-E.Taylor).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 1 - EKY 36(9:24 - 3rd) 20-A.Sinkfield to EKY 27 FUMBLES (14-J.Anderson). 5-T.Comstock to EKY 22 for no gain.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - EKY 36(9:24 - 3rd) 20-A.Sinkfield to EKY 29 for 7 yards (14-J.Anderson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 29(9:16 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to EKY 24 for 5 yards (15-K.Lundy).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - EKY 24(8:57 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 10-S.Ryan.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 5 - EKY 24(8:54 - 3rd) 20-A.Sinkfield to EKY 10 for 14 yards. Penalty on WVU 10-S.Ryan Holding 10 yards enforced at EKY 10.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - EKY 20(8:48 - 3rd) 20-A.Sinkfield to EKY 17 for 3 yards (96-A.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EKY 17(8:20 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 16-W.Wright.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - EKY 17(8:13 - 3rd) 20-A.Sinkfield runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:07 - 3rd) 30-E.Staley extra point is good.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Missed FG (11 plays, 56 yards, 6:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:07 - 3rd) 48-C.Legg kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to EKY End Zone. touchback.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 25(8:07 - 3rd) 18-P.McKinney to EKY 20 for -5 yards (50-J.Bartlett).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - WVU 20(7:24 - 3rd) 18-P.McKinney incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Wilcox.
|Sack
|
3 & 15 - WVU 20(7:19 - 3rd) 18-P.McKinney sacked at EKY 17 for -3 yards (50-J.Bartlett).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - WVU 17(6:44 - 3rd) 8-T.Cook punts 39 yards from EKY 17. 89-G.Malashevich to WVU 46 for 2 yards (27-D.Fitzpatrick). Team penalty on WVU Holding 10 yards enforced at WVU 46.
EKY
Colonels
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 36(6:35 - 3rd) 24-T.Mathis to WVU 37 for 1 yard (93-K.Terry99-G.Fletcher).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - EKY 37(5:56 - 3rd) 24-T.Mathis to WVU 45 for 8 yards (55-J.Bost).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - EKY 45(5:13 - 3rd) 24-T.Mathis to WVU 49 for 4 yards (28-J.Herrud).
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 49(4:32 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall complete to 89-G.Malashevich. 89-G.Malashevich to EKY 21 for 30 yards (28-J.Herrud).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 21(3:50 - 3rd) 24-T.Mathis to EKY 18 for 3 yards (99-G.Fletcher0-T.McClung).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - EKY 18(3:09 - 3rd) 24-T.Mathis to EKY 16 for 2 yards (92-S.Burks).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - EKY 16(2:27 - 3rd) 24-T.Mathis to EKY 13 for 3 yards (15-K.Lundy).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 2 - EKY 13(1:50 - 3rd) 24-T.Mathis to EKY 10 for 3 yards (55-J.Bost).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 10(1:28 - 3rd) 24-T.Mathis to EKY 7 for 3 yards (15-K.Lundy).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - EKY 7(0:55 - 3rd) 24-T.Mathis to EKY 8 for -1 yard (92-S.Burks).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - EKY 8(0:13 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 89-G.Malashevich.
|No Good
|
4 & 8 - EKY 8(0:09 - 3rd) 30-E.Staley 25 yards Field Goal is No Good.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 20(0:04 - 3rd) 18-P.McKinney complete to 25-T.Dickerson. 25-T.Dickerson to EKY 20 for no gain (1-T.Fields).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WVU 20(15:00 - 4th) 4-K.Magloire to EKY 20 for no gain (90-A.Mesidor1-T.Fields).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - WVU 20(14:27 - 4th) 18-P.McKinney sacked at EKY 15 for -5 yards (90-A.Mesidor).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - WVU 15(13:49 - 4th) 8-T.Cook punts 34 yards from EKY 15. 89-G.Malashevich to EKY 44 for 5 yards (11-J.Sayles). Team penalty on WVU Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at EKY 44.
EKY
Colonels
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 41(13:30 - 4th) 11-G.Greene to WVU 42 for 1 yard (38-J.Betts).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - EKY 42(13:10 - 4th) 24-T.Mathis to WVU 44 for 2 yards (96-A.Smith15-K.Lundy).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - EKY 44(12:16 - 4th) 24-T.Mathis to WVU 50 for 6 yards (40-P.White15-K.Lundy).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - EKY 50(11:31 - 4th) 24-T.Mathis to WVU 50 for no gain (14-J.Anderson).
WVU
Mountaineers
- TD (17 plays, 96 yards, 7:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 50(11:27 - 4th) 4-K.Magloire to WVU 50 for no gain (1-T.Fields52-J.Hadley).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 50(10:46 - 4th) 4-K.Magloire to WVU 46 for 4 yards (1-T.Fields52-J.Thornton).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - WVU 46(10:05 - 4th) 13-D.Allen sacked at EKY 47 for -7 yards (45-T.Simmons).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - WVU 47(9:30 - 4th) 87-P.Richards punts 49 yards from EKY 47 Downed at the WVU 4.
EKY
Colonels
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 4(9:18 - 4th) 11-G.Greene to WVU 9 for 5 yards (38-J.Betts). Penalty on EKY 38-J.Betts Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WVU 9.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 24(9:05 - 4th) 11-G.Greene to WVU 32 for 8 yards (94-M.Clark).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - EKY 32(8:20 - 4th) 34-L.Dorr to WVU 32 for no gain (44-E.Hairston).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - EKY 32(7:41 - 4th) 24-T.Mathis to WVU 35 for 3 yards (27-D.Fitzpatrick).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 35(7:15 - 4th) 11-G.Greene complete to 80-C.Finley. 80-C.Finley to WVU 37 for 2 yards (31-K.Carey).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - EKY 37(6:46 - 4th) 11-G.Greene complete to 15-R.Smith. 15-R.Smith to WVU 48 for 11 yards (44-E.Hairston).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 48(6:15 - 4th) 11-G.Greene complete to 15-R.Smith. 15-R.Smith to EKY 41 for 11 yards (15-K.Lundy).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 41(5:54 - 4th) 11-G.Greene pushed ob at EKY 28 for 13 yards (31-K.Carey). Penalty on WVU 84-F.Brown Holding 10 yards enforced at EKY 28.
|No Gain
|
1 & 7 - EKY 38(5:40 - 4th) 24-T.Mathis to EKY 38 for no gain (14-J.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - EKY 38(5:00 - 4th) 11-G.Greene incomplete. Intended for 89-G.Malashevich.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 7 - EKY 38(4:56 - 4th) 34-L.Dorr to EKY 39 for -1 yard (99-G.Fletcher).
|Penalty
|
4 & 8 - EKY 39(4:19 - 4th) Penalty on EKY 21-A.Leapheart Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at EKY 39. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 24(4:09 - 4th) 11-G.Greene to EKY 18 for 6 yards (36-N.Cheeley).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - EKY 18(3:40 - 4th) 24-T.Mathis to EKY 15 for 3 yards (44-E.Hairston).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - EKY 15(3:02 - 4th) 24-T.Mathis to EKY 10 for 5 yards (96-A.Smith).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 10(2:32 - 4th) 24-T.Mathis to EKY 3 for 7 yards (44-E.Hairston31-K.Carey).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - EKY 3(2:02 - 4th) 24-T.Mathis runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:00 - 4th) 30-E.Staley extra point is good.
WVU
Mountaineers
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:00 - 4th) 48-C.Legg kicks 64 yards from WVU 35. 10-D.Ross to EKY 18 for 17 yards (31-Q.Mosby).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 18(1:56 - 4th) 29-J.Hightower to EKY 18 for no gain (44-L.Carr).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 18(1:24 - 4th) 29-J.Hightower to EKY 21 for 3 yards (25-O.Kamara88-T.Lee).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 7 - WVU 21(0:51 - 4th) 1-K.Cureton to EKY 37 for 16 yards (39-D.Bonamico).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 37(0:26 - 4th) 29-J.Hightower to EKY 40 for 3 yards (92-R.Heston).
