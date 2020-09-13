|
|
|CLEM
|WAKE
Lawrence, No. 1 Clemson dominate Wake Forest again, 37-13
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) Trevor Lawrence threw for 351 yards and combined for three touchdowns, and No. 1 Clemson continued its domination of Wake Forest with a 37-13 victory on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.
Trevor Etienne ran for 102 yards and a touchdown for Clemson, which improved to 70-5 since the start of the 2015 season under coach Dabo Swinney.
Clemson has now outscored Wake Forest 152-19 over the last three seasons, holding the Demon Deacons to just one touchdown. The Tigers have won 12 straight against Wake Forest.
''I knew it was probably going to get a little sloppy, but that's going to make our team better. But Trevor was amazing. He really was,'' Swinney said.
The Heisman Trophy hopeful looked in solid form against the Demon Deacons.
After going three-and-out with a bad 16-yard sack on the first drive, Clemson scored on its next three possessions, including a pair of short walk-in touchdowns by Lawrence to take a 17-0 lead. On both occasions, the Demon Deacons sold out on the fake handoff to Etienne, allowing Lawrence a free path to the end zone.
Etienne averaged nearly 6 yards per carry and repeatedly picked up yards after initial contact by breaking tackles.
''As he's gotten stronger it has come a little easier for him,'' Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said. ''He has the best contact balance of any guy I've ever coached.''
Lawrence's passes were on the mark for the most part, as he completed 22 of 28 passes. He spread the ball around to eight different receivers in the first half alone as Clemson took a 27-0 lead.
Lawrence said his goal has been to be patient on offense instead of looking for the big play.
''Take what the defense gives me and don't try to do do much,'' Lawrence said. ''Just trust it and go through my progressions.''
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman was 11 of 21 for 182 yards passing and was sacked four times before being replaced in the fourth quarter. Taylor Morin was a bright spot for Wake Forest, finishing with nine catches for 93 yards and a touchdown.
''They came out strong like they always do and they played better than us tonight,'' Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said. ''That quarterback and that tailback are special players. Disappointed with the result, but I think there are a lot of positives to build on.''
EMPTY STANDS
The game was played in front a near empty stadium, with the exception of about 50 family members of Demon Deacon upperclassmen to comply with North Carolina state COVID-19 rules.
Wake Forest's school's band and cheerleaders were stationed on the side hill behind one of the end zones, socially distanced from each other. Wake Forest showed its fans cheering virtually on the scoreboard while ambient crowd noise was pumped in.
''It was a little weird but we're just so happy to be playing,'' Lawrence said. ''We were just excited to play especially because it was up in the air on whether we were going to play.''
RACIAL INJUSTICE
Both teams wore stickers on the back of their helmets supporting the fight against racial injustice. Clemson players had a choice of four decals: ''Love,'' ''Black Lives Matter,'' ''Equality'' and one that included several sayings including ''Put an end to racism.'' Wake Forest players wore ''Black Lives Matter'' on the back of their helmets.
THE TAKEAWAY
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons really struggled with tackling. Clawson didn't begin full-contact practices until about three weeks ago because he didn't feel good about risking players' health until he was sure there'd be a season. It's not easy to tackle Etienne anyway, but Wake Forest will need to do a better job of wrapping up.
Clemson: The Tigers lost Tee Higgins to the NFL draft and Justyn Ross to a season-ending injury, but their new wave of receivers appears decently talented. It's still unclear who'll emerge as the leader of this group. Amari Rodgers led the way against Wake Forest with five catches for 90 yards, but dropped a wide open pass in the back of the end zone before colliding with the goalpost. ''I think he took his eyes off the ball at the last second,'' Elliott said.
PAUL'S PREDICTION
Former Wake Forest star and current NBA player Chris Paul was guest picker on ESPN's College GameDay and chose his Demon Deacons to win. He didn't get that one right, but did predict Lafayette upsetting No. 23 Iowa State.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Tigers looked very much like the No. 1 team in the country.
UP NEXT
Clemson: Hosts The Citadel on Saturday in home opener.
Wake Forest: Visits ACC foe N.C. State Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|15
|Rushing
|11
|4
|Passing
|16
|8
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|8-15
|5-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|539
|302
|Total Plays
|82
|72
|Avg Gain
|6.6
|4.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|185
|37
|Rush Attempts
|46
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|1.1
|Net Yards Passing
|354
|265
|Comp. - Att.
|26-36
|19-38
|Yards Per Pass
|9.8
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-55
|1-6
|Touchdowns
|4
|1
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-43.0
|6-40.3
|Return Yards
|15
|70
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-38
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-15
|1-27
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-5
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|354
|PASS YDS
|265
|
|
|185
|RUSH YDS
|37
|
|
|539
|TOTAL YDS
|302
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|22/28
|351
|1
|0
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|2/3
|16
|0
|0
|
T. Phommachanh 7 QB
|T. Phommachanh
|2/4
|9
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|17
|102
|1
|29
|
D. Rencher 21 RB
|D. Rencher
|7
|34
|0
|8
|
D. Bowman 1 RB
|D. Bowman
|6
|22
|0
|10
|
K. Pace 14 RB
|K. Pace
|6
|22
|0
|16
|
Br. Spector 13 WR
|Br. Spector
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
T. Phommachanh 7 QB
|T. Phommachanh
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|7
|-24
|2
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|7
|5
|90
|0
|36
|
B. Galloway 88 TE
|B. Galloway
|7
|5
|60
|0
|25
|
J. Ngata 10 WR
|J. Ngata
|3
|3
|48
|0
|19
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|3
|3
|47
|0
|26
|
D. Allen 84 TE
|D. Allen
|1
|1
|42
|0
|42
|
F. Ladson Jr. 2 WR
|F. Ladson Jr.
|3
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
Br. Spector 13 WR
|Br. Spector
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
C. Powell 17 WR
|C. Powell
|2
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
J. Chalk 25 TE
|J. Chalk
|1
|1
|12
|1
|12
|
W. Brown 82 WR
|W. Brown
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
E. Williams 6 WR
|E. Williams
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Ajou 11 WR
|A. Ajou
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Swinney 81 WR
|D. Swinney
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Murphy 98 DE
|M. Murphy
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
L. Bentley 42 LB
|L. Bentley
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Henry 5 DE
|K. Henry
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Upshaw 53 DE
|R. Upshaw
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Maguire 30 LB
|K. Maguire
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bresee 11 DL
|B. Bresee
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
Ba. Spector 10 LB
|Ba. Spector
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Potter 29 K
|B. Potter
|3/3
|52
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Powell 17 WR
|C. Powell
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|11/21
|182
|0
|0
|
M. Kern 15 QB
|M. Kern
|6/11
|83
|0
|0
|
M. Griffis 12 QB
|M. Griffis
|2/6
|28
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
|C. Beal-Smith
|11
|29
|0
|7
|
K. Walker III 9 RB
|K. Walker III
|6
|19
|0
|12
|
W. Drawdy 34 RB
|W. Drawdy
|2
|6
|0
|3
|
J. Ellison 22 RB
|J. Ellison
|4
|3
|0
|4
|
M. Kern 15 QB
|M. Kern
|2
|2
|0
|7
|
M. Griffis 12 QB
|M. Griffis
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|8
|-19
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Morin 83 WR
|T. Morin
|10
|9
|93
|1
|27
|
J. Roberson 5 WR
|J. Roberson
|7
|4
|92
|0
|55
|
D. Greene 7 WR
|D. Greene
|7
|3
|76
|0
|39
|
A. Perry 89 WR
|A. Perry
|6
|2
|24
|0
|17
|
B. Chapman 23 TE
|B. Chapman
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Stewart 2 WR
|D. Stewart
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Groulx 13 WR
|N. Groulx
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Whiteheart 85 TE
|B. Whiteheart
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Fox 11 DL
|M. Fox
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Basham Jr. 9 DL
|C. Basham Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Williams 22 DB
|A. Williams
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Sciba 4 K
|N. Sciba
|2/4
|42
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Mora 96 K
|I. Mora
|6
|40.3
|2
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Greene 7 WR
|D. Greene
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Morin 83 WR
|T. Morin
|3
|12.7
|15
|0
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, -12 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to CLE End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(15:00 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 29 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CLEM 29(14:42 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Rodgers.
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - CLEM 29(14:37 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence sacked at CLE 13 for -16 yards (9-C.Basham).
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - CLEM 13(14:01 - 1st) 48-W.Spiers punts 56 yards from CLE 13. 83-T.Morin to WF 43 for 12 yards.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 2:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 43(13:50 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 44 for 1 yard.
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - WAKE 44(13:30 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman sacked at WF 35 for -9 yards (5-K.Henry).
|+28 YD
|
3 & 18 - WAKE 35(13:09 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 7-D.Greene. 7-D.Greene to CLE 37 for 28 yards. Team penalty on CLE Offside declined.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 37(12:54 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Roberson.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 37(12:47 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to CLE 33 for 4 yards.
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - WAKE 33(12:23 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman sacked at CLE 40 for -7 yards (10-B.Spector11-B.Bresee).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - WAKE 40(11:39 - 1st) 96-I.Mora punts 32 yards from CLE 40 to CLE 8 fair catch by 3-A.Rodgers.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (9 plays, 92 yards, 3:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 8(11:31 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 45 for 37 yards.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 45(11:12 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to WF 39 for 16 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 39(10:49 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to WF 35 for 4 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - CLEM 35(10:22 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 88-B.Galloway. 88-B.Galloway to WF 30 for 5 yards.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - CLEM 30(9:50 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to WF 26 for 4 yards.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 26(9:25 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to WF 13 for 13 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 13(8:56 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to WF 11 for 2 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - CLEM 11(8:24 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to WF 2 for 9 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - CLEM 2(8:07 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:02 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (5 plays, 21 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:02 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(8:02 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 31 for 6 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - WAKE 31(7:45 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 38 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 38(7:26 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Greene.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 38(7:19 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 41 for 3 yards.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - WAKE 41(6:48 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 83-T.Morin. 83-T.Morin to WF 46 for 5 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - WAKE 46(6:01 - 1st) 96-I.Mora punts 54 yards from WF 46 to CLE End Zone. touchback.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (9 plays, 80 yards, 3:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 20(5:52 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 88-B.Galloway. 88-B.Galloway to CLE 45 for 25 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 45(5:36 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to WF 49 for 6 yards.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 4 - CLEM 49(5:06 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to WF 33 for 16 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 33(4:40 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to WF 33 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 33(4:05 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Rodgers.
|+29 YD
|
3 & 10 - CLEM 33(3:57 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to WF 4 for 29 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - CLEM 4(3:27 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to WF 2 for 2 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - CLEM 2(3:10 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to WF 1 for 1 yard.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - CLEM 1(2:35 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:31 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Missed FG (7 plays, 13 yards, 2:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:31 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(2:31 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman to WF 26 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - WAKE 26(2:01 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman scrambles to WF 26 for no gain.
|+39 YD
|
3 & 9 - WAKE 26(1:35 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 7-D.Greene. 7-D.Greene to CLE 35 for 39 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 35(1:16 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to CLE 32 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WAKE 32(0:58 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 89-A.Perry. 89-A.Perry to CLE 32 FUMBLES (53-R.Upshaw). 10-B.Spector to CLE 32 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WAKE 32(0:58 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Perry.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - WAKE 32(0:53 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to CLE 26 for 6 yards.
|No Good
|
4 & 1 - WAKE 26(0:14 - 1st) 4-N.Sciba 44 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 11-B.Bresee.
CLEM
Tigers
- FG (10 plays, 49 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 26(0:08 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to CLE 35 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - CLEM 35(15:00 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 88-B.Galloway.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - CLEM 35(14:57 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence to CLE 38 for 3 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 38(14:37 - 2nd) 21-D.Rencher to CLE 46 for 8 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - CLEM 46(14:11 - 2nd) 21-D.Rencher to CLE 49 for 3 yards.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 49(13:45 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 88-B.Galloway. 88-B.Galloway to WF 32 for 19 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 32(13:09 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to WF 29 for 3 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - CLEM 29(12:35 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to WF 17 for 12 yards. Team penalty on CLE Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at WF 29. No Play.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 12 - CLEM 34(12:19 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to WF 38 for -4 yards.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 16 - CLEM 38(11:36 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 10-J.Ngata. 10-J.Ngata to WF 25 for 13 yards.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - CLEM 25(10:59 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:54 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(10:54 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Greene.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 25(10:48 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman sacked at WF 23 for -2 yards (98-M.Murphy).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 12 - WAKE 23(10:15 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 83-T.Morin. 83-T.Morin to WF 34 for 11 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - WAKE 34(9:31 - 2nd) 96-I.Mora punts 25 yards from WF 34 Downed at the CLE 41.
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 41(9:17 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 88-B.Galloway.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 41(9:10 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to WF 46 for 13 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 46(8:34 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to WF 40 for 6 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - CLEM 40(8:04 - 2nd) 1-D.Bowman to WF 42 for -2 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - CLEM 42(7:28 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 2-F.Ladson.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - CLEM 42(7:22 - 2nd) 48-W.Spiers punts 42 yards from WF 42 to WF End Zone. touchback.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (6 plays, 12 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 20(7:15 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker to WF 20 for no gain.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 20(6:58 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 7-D.Greene. 7-D.Greene to WF 29 for 9 yards.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - WAKE 29(6:33 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman to WF 32 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 32(6:17 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Greene.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 32(6:11 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to WF 32 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WAKE 32(5:40 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Perry.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - WAKE 32(5:34 - 2nd) 96-I.Mora punts 59 yards from WF 32 Downed at the CLE 9.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (10 plays, 91 yards, 4:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 9(5:22 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence to CLE 11 for 2 yards.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - CLEM 11(4:46 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 25 for 14 yards.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(4:29 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 2-F.Ladson. 2-F.Ladson to CLE 46 for 21 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 46(4:04 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 47 for 1 yard.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 9 - CLEM 47(3:30 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 13-B.Spector. 13-B.Spector to WF 37 for 16 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 37(3:08 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to WF 31 for 6 yards.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 4 - CLEM 31(2:49 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 10-J.Ngata. 10-J.Ngata to WF 15 for 16 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 15(2:26 - 2nd) 21-D.Rencher to WF 12 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CLEM 12(2:00 - 2nd) 14-K.Pace to WF 12 for no gain.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - CLEM 12(1:28 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 25-J.Chalk. 25-J.Chalk runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:21 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:21 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(1:21 - 2nd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 22 for -3 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - WAKE 22(1:13 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Perry.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 13 - WAKE 22(1:08 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 83-T.Morin. 83-T.Morin to WF 30 for 8 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - WAKE 30(1:01 - 2nd) 96-I.Mora punts 36 yards from WF 30 out of bounds at the CLE 34.
CLEM
Tigers
- Halftime (5 plays, 31 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 34(0:49 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence sacked at CLE 28 for -6 yards (11-M.Fox).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 16 - CLEM 28(0:26 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to WF 46 for 26 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 46(0:14 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence spikes the ball at WF 46 for no gain.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 46(0:11 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 88-B.Galloway. 88-B.Galloway runs ob at WF 41 for 5 yards.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - CLEM 41(0:06 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 88-B.Galloway. 88-B.Galloway to WF 35 for 6 yards.
|Field Goal
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 35(0:03 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter 52 yards Field Goal is Good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- FG (6 plays, 54 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(15:00 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 13-N.Groulx.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 25(14:55 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 23-B.Chapman.
|+55 YD
|
3 & 10 - WAKE 25(14:50 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to CLE 20 for 55 yards.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 20(14:25 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to CLE 22 for -2 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - WAKE 22(14:03 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Roberson.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 12 - WAKE 22(13:56 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to CLE 21 for 1 yard.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - WAKE 21(13:25 - 3rd) 4-N.Sciba 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:21 - 3rd) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to CLE End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(13:21 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 31 for 6 yards.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 4 - CLEM 31(12:56 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to WF 48 for 21 yards.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 48(12:32 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 10-J.Ngata. 10-J.Ngata to WF 29 for 19 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 29(11:56 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to WF 21 for 8 yards.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 2 - CLEM 21(11:20 - 3rd) 13-B.Spector to WF 2 for 19 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - CLEM 2(10:44 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:38 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Downs (9 plays, 52 yards, 3:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:38 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(10:38 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 83-T.Morin. 83-T.Morin to WF 33 for 8 yards.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 2 - WAKE 33(10:19 - 3rd) 9-K.Walker to WF 45 for 12 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 45(9:56 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 83-T.Morin. 83-T.Morin to CLE 47 for 8 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - WAKE 47(9:33 - 3rd) 9-K.Walker to CLE 42 for 5 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 42(9:13 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 83-T.Morin. 83-T.Morin to CLE 31 for 11 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 31(8:50 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman sacked at CLE 37 for -6 yards (98-M.Murphy).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 16 - WAKE 37(8:21 - 3rd) 15-M.Kern complete to 83-T.Morin. 83-T.Morin to CLE 23 for 14 yards.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - WAKE 23(7:52 - 3rd) 9-K.Walker to CLE 24 for -1 yard.
|+1 YD
|
4 & 3 - WAKE 24(7:27 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman scrambles to CLE 23 for 1 yard.
CLEM
Tigers
- FG (8 plays, 65 yards, 3:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 23(7:18 - 3rd) 21-D.Rencher to CLE 31 for 8 yards.
|+42 YD
|
2 & 2 - CLEM 31(6:43 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 84-D.Allen. 84-D.Allen to WF 27 for 42 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 27(6:15 - 3rd) 21-D.Rencher to WF 22 for 5 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLEM 22(5:42 - 3rd) 21-D.Rencher to WF 19 for 3 yards.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 2 - CLEM 19(5:03 - 3rd) 14-K.Pace to WF 3 for 16 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - CLEM 3(4:42 - 3rd) 14-K.Pace to WF 2 for 1 yard.
|-10 YD
|
2 & 2 - CLEM 2(4:06 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence to WF 12 for -10 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - CLEM 12(3:25 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 2-F.Ladson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - CLEM 12(3:19 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:14 - 3rd) 39-A.Swanson kicks 62 yards from CLE 35. 7-D.Greene to WF 30 for 27 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 30(3:09 - 3rd) 15-M.Kern complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to WF 30 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 30(2:44 - 3rd) 15-M.Kern incomplete. Intended for 13-N.Groulx. Penalty on CLE 20-L.Williams Holding 10 yards enforced at WF 30. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 40(2:35 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 43 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WAKE 43(2:12 - 3rd) 15-M.Kern incomplete. Intended for 85-B.Whiteheart.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WAKE 43(2:06 - 3rd) 15-M.Kern incomplete. Intended for 13-N.Groulx.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - WAKE 43(2:00 - 3rd) 96-I.Mora punts 45 yards from WF 43 Downed at the CLE 12. Team penalty on WF Illegal formation 6 yards enforced at WF 43. No Play.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Missed FG (8 plays, 69 yards, 2:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - WAKE 37(1:51 - 3rd) 96-I.Mora punts 36 yards from WF 37 out of bounds at the CLE 27.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 27(1:41 - 3rd) 21-D.Rencher to CLE 31 for 4 yards.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - WAKE 31(1:11 - 3rd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 82-W.Brown. 82-W.Brown to CLE 41 for 10 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 41(0:44 - 3rd) 1-D.Bowman to WF 49 for 10 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 49(0:19 - 3rd) 1-D.Bowman to WF 44 for 5 yards. Penalty on CLE 57-P.Tchio Holding 10 yards enforced at WF 48. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 19 - WAKE 42(15:00 - 4th) 1-D.Bowman to CLE 48 for 6 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 13 - WAKE 48(14:28 - 4th) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 11-A.Ajou. 11-A.Ajou to WF 46 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WAKE 46(13:55 - 4th) 5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - WAKE 46(13:51 - 4th) 48-W.Spiers punts 28 yards from WF 46 to WF 18 fair catch by 83-T.Morin.
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 18(13:43 - 4th) 15-M.Kern to WF 25 for 7 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - CLEM 25(13:21 - 4th) 15-M.Kern complete to 89-A.Perry. 89-A.Perry to WF 32 for 7 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 32(13:02 - 4th) 15-M.Kern complete to 23-B.Chapman. 23-B.Chapman to WF 40 for 8 yards.
|+27 YD
|
2 & 2 - CLEM 40(12:42 - 4th) 15-M.Kern complete to 83-T.Morin. 83-T.Morin to CLE 33 for 27 yards.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 33(12:26 - 4th) 15-M.Kern complete to 89-A.Perry. 89-A.Perry to CLE 16 for 17 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 16(12:04 - 4th) 9-K.Walker to CLE 12 for 4 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - CLEM 12(11:43 - 4th) 9-K.Walker to CLE 13 for -1 yard.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CLEM 13(11:17 - 4th) 15-M.Kern incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Roberson.
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - CLEM 13(11:09 - 4th) 4-N.Sciba 31 yards Field Goal is No Good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- FG (5 plays, 33 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 20(11:04 - 4th) 14-K.Pace to CLE 22 for 2 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAKE 22(10:42 - 4th) 14-K.Pace to CLE 25 for 3 yards.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - WAKE 25(10:00 - 4th) 5-D.Uiagalelei to CLE 28 for 3 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - WAKE 28(9:19 - 4th) 39-A.Swanson punts 44 yards from CLE 28. 83-T.Morin to WF 43 for 15 yards.
CLEM
Tigers
- Interception (5 plays, 55 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 43(9:08 - 4th) 15-M.Kern incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Perry.
|+37 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 43(9:02 - 4th) 15-M.Kern complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to CLE 20 for 37 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 20(8:27 - 4th) 15-M.Kern incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Greene.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 20(8:19 - 4th) 14-J.Ellison to CLE 19 for 1 yard.
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - CLEM 19(7:48 - 4th) 15-M.Kern sacked at CLE 24 for -5 yards. Penalty on WF 55-M.Jurgens Holding declined. (42-L.Bentley).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - CLEM 24(7:27 - 4th) 4-N.Sciba 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- TD (10 plays, 30 yards, 2:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:20 - 4th) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35. 17-C.Powell to CLE 15 for 15 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 15(7:14 - 4th) 7-T.Phommachanh complete to 81-D.Swinney. 81-D.Swinney to CLE 18 for 3 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - WAKE 18(6:45 - 4th) 7-T.Phommachanh complete to 6-E.Williams. 6-E.Williams to CLE 24 for 6 yards.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - WAKE 24(6:06 - 4th) 1-D.Bowman to CLE 28 for 4 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 28(5:43 - 4th) 1-D.Bowman to CLE 31 for 3 yards.
|Int
|
2 & 7 - WAKE 31(5:10 - 4th) 7-T.Phommachanh incomplete. Intended for 82-W.Brown INTERCEPTED by 22-A.Williams at CLE 35. 22-A.Williams to CLE 30 for 5 yards.
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 30(5:03 - 4th) 12-M.Griffis incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Stewart.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 30(4:45 - 4th) 12-M.Griffis sacked at CLE 33 for -3 yards (53-R.Upshaw).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 13 - CLEM 33(4:22 - 4th) 14-J.Ellison to CLE 29 for 4 yards. Penalty on CLE 21-M.Greene Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CLE 29.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 14(4:08 - 4th) 14-J.Ellison to CLE 18 for -4 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - CLEM 18(3:37 - 4th) 12-M.Griffis incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Stewart.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - CLEM 18(3:29 - 4th) 12-M.Griffis incomplete. Intended for 13-N.Groulx.
|Penalty
|
4 & 14 - CLEM 18(3:24 - 4th) 12-M.Griffis incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Stewart. Penalty on CLE 2-F.Davis Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CLE 18. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - CLEM 3(3:19 - 4th) 12-M.Griffis incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Morin.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - CLEM 3(3:14 - 4th) 14-J.Ellison to CLE 1 for 2 yards.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - CLEM 1(2:39 - 4th) 12-M.Griffis complete to 83-T.Morin. 83-T.Morin runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:34 - 4th) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- End of Game (2 plays, 6 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:34 - 4th) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to CLE End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(2:34 - 4th) 7-T.Phommachanh incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Ajou.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 25(2:27 - 4th) 14-K.Pace to CLE 25 for no gain.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - WAKE 25(1:56 - 4th) 7-T.Phommachanh to CLE 32 for 7 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - WAKE 32(1:05 - 4th) 48-W.Spiers punts 45 yards from CLE 32. 83-T.Morin to WF 34 for 11 yards.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 34(0:54 - 4th) 34-W.Drawdy to WF 37 for 3 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - WAKE 37(0:15 - 4th) 34-W.Drawdy to WF 40 for 3 yards.
