Ragin' Cajuns beat No. 23 Iowa St 31-14; 1st Top 25 road win
AMES, Iowa (AP) Perseverance, confidence and two long kick returns propelled Louisiana-Lafayette to one of its biggest wins in program history, 31-14 win over No. 23 Iowa State on Saturday.
The Ragin' Cajuns beat a Top 25 opponent on the road for the first time, having gone 0-26 against ranked foes away from home. Their only other win over a Top 25 team was in 1996 at home against Texas A&M.
''We've got a lot of belief that the University of Louisiana should always have a competitive team,'' coach Billy Napier said. ''We're fortunate we got the necessary things from our administration. They decided they wanted to have an exceptional Group of Five football program. They gave us the money to go hire the people, they've given us the resources inside the building to really run a Power Five operation. This is what we expected to happen.''
Both offenses seemed overmatched at times, but the Ragin' Cajuns were ignited by Chris Smith's 95-yard kickoff return in the second quarter and Eric Garror's 83-yard punt return in the fourth.
Levi Lewis added a 78-yard touchdown pass to Peter LeBlanc, giving Louisiana-Lafayette a 17-14 lead late in the third quarter.
Lewis passed for 154 yards and contributed to a business-like approach by the Ragin' Cajuns, who didn't celebrate much on the field after the game.
''All because we expect that,'' Lewis said. ''The type of work we put in, the hours. All of us pretty much say our practices are harder than the games.''
The Ragin' Cajuns limited Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy to 16-of-35 passing for 145 yards, with no touchdowns and an interception. It was ISU's fewest passing yards in two years.
''We dropped some balls that are difference makers in the first half and early in the second half,'' Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. ''Getting into a really good rhythm was hard to find.''
Iowa State's Breece Hall rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.
The Cyclones' offense sputtered early with a series of dropped passes before putting together consecutive touchdown drives of 49 and 69 yards.
Smith put Louisiana-Lafayette on the board immediately after Iowa State's first score. The Ragin' Cajuns drove 61 yards in the final 70 seconds of the first half, pulling within 14-10 on Nate Snyder's 30-yard field goal.
''Give credit to their team,'' Campbell said. ''A really veteran football team that came in here and in the second half just really dominated the game.''
The Ragin' Cajuns, like other teams across the country, had stops and starts with preparations since the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic. The last month has been especially difficult. Assistant coach D.J. Looney died of a heart attack on Aug. 1, and Hurricane Laura devastated parts of Louisiana in late August.
''I can't help but think my man D.J. is up there smiling right now,'' Napier said.
THE TAKEAWAY
Iowa State: The Cyclone offense was hampered by the absence of tight end Charlie Kolar, who caught 51 passes and scored seven touchdowns last season. He was out with a lower body injury. Right guard Robert Hudson also missed the game.
Louisiana-Layette: The Ragin' Cajuns were able to knock off the Cyclones despite two missed field goals by transfer kicker Nate Snyder and a struggling ground game. Louisiana-Lafayette averaged 6.3 yards per rush last season while totaling 3,604 yards. Iowa State limited the Ragin' Cajuns to 2.7 yards on 22 attempts through the first three quarters.
BRIGHT DAY FOR THE SUN BELT
Around the same time Louisiana-Lafayette was beating Iowa State, Arkansas State was shocking Kansas State, another Big 12 member.
''You can't underestimate a Sun Belt Conference team anymore,'' Napier said. ''It's become a normal thing. You put a Sun Belt team on your schedule, you better watch out.''
DOWN TRENDS
Iowa State is 4-20 when trailing after three quarters under Campbell. The Cyclones are also 8-16 with a negative turnover margin. They had two turnovers against Louisiana-Lafayette; the Ragin' Cajuns had none.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Iowa State began the season ranked for a second straight year, but will likely drop out of the poll this week. The Cyclones were 3-0 all-time against Sun Belt Conference opponents and listed as double-digit favorites going into Saturday's game.
UP NEXT
Iowa State visits TCU on Sept. 26.
Louisiana-Lafayette visits Georgia State on Sept. 19.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|18
|Rushing
|8
|10
|Passing
|6
|7
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|7-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|256
|297
|Total Plays
|56
|71
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|4.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|118
|158
|Rush Attempts
|35
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|4.4
|Net Yards Passing
|138
|139
|Comp. - Att.
|13-21
|16-35
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|4.0
|Penalties - Yards
|2-22
|3-24
|Touchdowns
|4
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-42.0
|5-43.2
|Return Yards
|226
|76
|Punts - Returns
|3-89
|4--3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-137
|4-79
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|138
|PASS YDS
|139
|
|
|118
|RUSH YDS
|158
|
|
|256
|TOTAL YDS
|297
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Lewis 1 QB
|L. Lewis
|13/21
|154
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Ragas 9 RB
|T. Ragas
|14
|49
|1
|15
|
E. Mitchell 15 RB
|E. Mitchell
|8
|46
|0
|19
|
C. Smith 21 RB
|C. Smith
|8
|25
|0
|9
|
L. Lewis 1 QB
|L. Lewis
|5
|-2
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. LeBlanc 29 WR
|P. LeBlanc
|6
|5
|82
|1
|78
|
Ja. Williams 18 WR
|Ja. Williams
|5
|2
|22
|0
|12
|
E. Mitchell 15 RB
|E. Mitchell
|2
|2
|22
|0
|17
|
D. Pauley 80 WR
|D. Pauley
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
K. Lacy 2 WR
|K. Lacy
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
G. Eke 3 WR
|G. Eke
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Lumpkin 88 TE
|J. Lumpkin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Fleming 17 WR
|D. Fleming
|2
|1
|-7
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
F. Gardner 7 LB
|F. Gardner
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Quibodeaux 43 LB
|J. Quibodeaux
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Washington 16 CB
|A. Washington
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Snyder 36 K
|N. Snyder
|1/3
|30
|1/1
|4
|
K. Almendares 45 K
|K. Almendares
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Byrns 47 P
|R. Byrns
|5
|42.0
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Smith 21 RB
|C. Smith
|3
|45.7
|95
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Garror 19 CB
|E. Garror
|3
|29.7
|83
|1
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Purdy 15 QB
|B. Purdy
|16/35
|145
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Hall 28 RB
|B. Hall
|20
|103
|1
|19
|
B. Purdy 15 QB
|B. Purdy
|7
|35
|0
|15
|
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
|K. Nwangwu
|7
|21
|1
|9
|
J. Lang Jr. 4 RB
|J. Lang Jr.
|2
|-1
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Hutchinson 8 WR
|X. Hutchinson
|11
|4
|43
|0
|16
|
S. Shaw Jr. 2 WR
|S. Shaw Jr.
|4
|3
|34
|0
|15
|
C. Allen 11 TE
|C. Allen
|6
|2
|31
|0
|16
|
T. Milton 1 WR
|T. Milton
|7
|3
|18
|0
|12
|
D. Young 2 DB
|D. Young
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
B. Hall 28 RB
|B. Hall
|3
|3
|15
|0
|7
|
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
|K. Nwangwu
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
L. Akers 82 WR
|L. Akers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Soehner 89 TE
|D. Soehner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
W. McDonald IV 9 DE
|W. McDonald IV
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
L. Bankston 56 DL
|L. Bankston
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Assalley 96 K
|C. Assalley
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Rivera 7 P
|J. Rivera
|5
|43.2
|3
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
|K. Nwangwu
|3
|23.0
|34
|0
|
R. Walling 6 RB
|R. Walling
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Milton 1 WR
|T. Milton
|2
|2.5
|3
|0
|
D. Miller Jr. 24 DB
|D. Miller Jr.
|2
|-4.0
|0
|0
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 96-C.Assalley kicks 60 yards from ISU 35. 21-C.Smith runs ob at ULL 24 for 19 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 24(14:54 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 27 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LALAF 27(14:27 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Lumpkin.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - LALAF 27(14:20 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 18-J.Williams. 18-J.Williams to ULL 37 for 10 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 37(13:54 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 40 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LALAF 40(13:26 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Fleming.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - LALAF 40(13:21 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis sacked at ULL 36 for -4 yards (9-W.McDonald).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - LALAF 36(12:45 - 1st) 47-R.Byrns punts 48 yards from ULL 36. 24-D.Miller to ISU 16 for no gain.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (10 plays, 42 yards, 4:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 16(12:32 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 21 for 5 yards.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - IOWAST 21(12:01 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 2-S.Shaw. 2-S.Shaw to ISU 31 for 10 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 31(11:28 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 34 for 3 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - IOWAST 34(10:46 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 1-T.Milton. 1-T.Milton to ISU 43 for 9 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 43(10:30 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ULL 49 for 8 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - IOWAST 49(9:50 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ULL 48 for 1 yard.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - IOWAST 48(9:08 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ULL 46 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 46(8:37 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-X.Hutchinson.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 46(8:30 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 3-K.Nwangwu. 3-K.Nwangwu to ULL 42 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - IOWAST 42(7:41 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-X.Hutchinson.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - IOWAST 42(7:36 - 1st) 7-J.Rivera punts 29 yards from ULL 42 Downed at the ULL 13.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 13(7:26 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 15 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LALAF 15(6:55 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 29-P.LeBlanc. 29-P.LeBlanc to ULL 15 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - LALAF 15(6:17 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - LALAF 15(6:10 - 1st) 47-R.Byrns punts 42 yards from ULL 15 out of bounds at the ISU 43.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Missed FG (12 plays, 48 yards, 5:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 42(5:55 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 44 for 2 yards.
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - LALAF 44(5:20 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis sacked at ULL 40 for -4 yards (56-L.Bankston).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 12 - LALAF 40(4:40 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 15-E.Mitchell. 15-E.Mitchell to ISU 43 for 17 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 43(4:22 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 29-P.LeBlanc. 29-P.LeBlanc to ISU 41 for 2 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - LALAF 41(3:50 - 1st) 21-C.Smith to ISU 40 for 1 yard.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - LALAF 40(3:17 - 1st) 21-C.Smith to ISU 32 for 8 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 32(2:43 - 1st) 21-C.Smith to ISU 30 for 2 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - LALAF 30(1:57 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to ISU 23 for 7 yards.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 1 - LALAF 23(1:36 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to ISU 8 for 15 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 8 - LALAF 8(1:20 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to ISU 7 for 1 yard.
|-7 YD
|
2 & 7 - LALAF 7(0:40 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 17-D.Fleming. 17-D.Fleming to ISU 14 for -7 yards.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 14 - LALAF 14(15:00 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ISU 10 for 4 yards.
|No Good
|
4 & 10 - LALAF 10(14:23 - 2nd) 36-N.Snyder 27 yards Field Goal is No Good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (10 plays, 34 yards, 4:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 20(14:18 - 2nd) 3-K.Nwangwu to ISU 21 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - IOWAST 21(13:38 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-X.Hutchinson.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 9 - IOWAST 21(13:32 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to ISU 37 for 16 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 37(12:52 - 2nd) 3-K.Nwangwu to ISU 41 for 4 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - IOWAST 41(12:10 - 2nd) 3-K.Nwangwu to ISU 45 for 4 yards.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - IOWAST 45(11:26 - 2nd) 3-K.Nwangwu to ISU 46 for 1 yard.
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - IOWAST 46(10:40 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy to ISU 48 for 2 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 48(10:10 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy to ULL 46 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - IOWAST 46(9:35 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-X.Hutchinson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - IOWAST 46(9:30 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 2-S.Shaw.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - IOWAST 46(9:26 - 2nd) 7-J.Rivera punts 34 yards from ULL 46 to ULL 12 fair catch by 19-E.Garror.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 12(9:19 - 2nd) 21-C.Smith to ULL 12 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 12(8:46 - 2nd) 21-C.Smith to ULL 14 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - LALAF 14(8:07 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - LALAF 14(7:59 - 2nd) 47-R.Byrns punts 37 yards from ULL 14. 1-T.Milton to ULL 49 for 2 yards.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- TD (8 plays, 49 yards, 3:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 49(7:51 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall to ULL 46 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - IOWAST 46(7:16 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 89-D.Souhner.
|+19 YD
|
3 & 7 - IOWAST 46(7:09 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to ULL 27 for 19 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 27(6:47 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to ULL 27 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 27(6:07 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to ULL 23 for 4 yards.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 6 - IOWAST 23(5:28 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 1-T.Milton. 1-T.Milton to ULL 11 for 12 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 11(5:12 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to ULL 1 for 10 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - IOWAST 1(4:34 - 2nd) 3-K.Nwangwu runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:28 - 2nd) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Halftime (9 plays, 59 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:28 - 2nd) 93-E.Ogamba kicks 60 yards from ISU 35. 21-C.Smith runs 95 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:14 - 2nd) 36-N.Snyder extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(4:14 - 2nd) 36-N.Snyder kicks 56 yards from ULL 35. 3-K.Nwangwu to ISU 31 for 22 yards.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 31(4:07 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 11-C.Allen. 11-C.Allen to ISU 46 for 15 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 46(3:37 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to ULL 48 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - LALAF 48(3:03 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Milton.
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - LALAF 48(2:56 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-X.Hutchinson. Penalty on ULL 9-P.Butler Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ULL 48. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 33(2:50 - 2nd) 3-K.Nwangwu to ULL 32 for 1 yard.
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - LALAF 32(2:15 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 89-D.Souhner. Penalty on ISU 62-N.Juergensen Holding 10 yards enforced at ULL 32. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 19 - LALAF 42(2:07 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 2-S.Shaw. 2-S.Shaw to ULL 27 for 15 yards.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 4 - LALAF 27(1:39 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 11-C.Allen. 11-C.Allen to ULL 11 for 16 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 11(1:22 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:17 - 2nd) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Downs (10 plays, 31 yards, 4:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:17 - 2nd) 93-E.Ogamba kicks 60 yards from ISU 35. 21-C.Smith to ULL 28 for 23 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 28(1:10 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Lumpkin.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 28(1:04 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 80-D.Pauley. 80-D.Pauley to ULL 44 for 16 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 44(0:59 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 29-P.LeBlanc.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 44(0:54 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-K.Lacy. 2-K.Lacy to ISU 42 for 14 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 42(0:42 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 15-E.Mitchell. 15-E.Mitchell to ISU 37 for 5 yards.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - IOWAST 37(0:35 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 18-J.Williams. 18-J.Williams to ISU 25 for 12 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(0:20 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis scrambles to ISU 18 for 7 yards.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 3 - IOWAST 18(0:13 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ISU 6 for 12 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 6 - IOWAST 6(0:05 - 2nd) Penalty on ULL 1-L.Lewis Intentional grounding 7 yards enforced at ISU 6.
|Field Goal
|
2 & 13 - IOWAST 13(0:03 - 2nd) 36-N.Snyder 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Fumble (6 plays, 2 yards, 2:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 36-N.Snyder kicks 65 yards from ULL 35. 3-K.Nwangwu to ISU 34 for 34 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 34(14:54 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 34 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 34(14:16 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-X.Hutchinson.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 10 - LALAF 34(14:09 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy scrambles to ISU 49 for 15 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 49(13:26 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ULL 42 for 9 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - LALAF 42(12:50 - 3rd) 4-J.Lang to ULL 40 for 2 yards.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 40(12:21 - 3rd) 4-J.Lang to ULL 43 for -3 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 13 - LALAF 43(11:36 - 3rd) Penalty on ISU 75-S.Foster False start 5 yards enforced at ULL 43. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 18 - LALAF 48(11:12 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to ULL 35 for 13 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - LALAF 35(10:26 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Allen.
|No Gain
|
4 & 5 - LALAF 35(10:18 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-X.Hutchinson.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Interception (3 plays, 76 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 35(10:14 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 3-G.Eke. 3-G.Eke to ULL 40 for 5 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - IOWAST 40(9:37 - 3rd) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 44 for 4 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - IOWAST 44(9:17 - 3rd) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 46 for 2 yards.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 46(8:50 - 3rd) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 44 for -2 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - IOWAST 44(8:10 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 3-G.Eke.
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - IOWAST 44(8:03 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis sacked at ULL 37 for -7 yards (9-W.McDonald).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - IOWAST 37(7:20 - 3rd) 47-R.Byrns punts 36 yards from ULL 37. 24-D.Miller to ISU 27 FUMBLES (24-D.Miller9-P.Butler). 19-K.King to ISU 19 for no gain. Penalty on ISU 6-R.Walling Unsportsmanlike conduct 9 yards enforced at ISU 19.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Missed FG (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 10(7:11 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 7 for -3 yards.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 13 - LALAF 7(6:23 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 1-T.Milton. 1-T.Milton to ISU 4 for -3 yards.
|Int
|
3 & 16 - LALAF 4(5:47 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 16-A.Washington at ISU 14. 16-A.Washington to ISU 14 for no gain.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 14(5:39 - 3rd) 21-C.Smith to ISU 12 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - IOWAST 12(4:54 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Williams.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - IOWAST 12(4:49 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 29-P.LeBlanc. 29-P.LeBlanc to ISU 12 for no gain.
|No Good
|
4 & 8 - IOWAST 12(4:05 - 3rd) 36-N.Snyder 30 yards Field Goal is No Good.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (1 plays, 78 yards, 0:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 20(3:59 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 25 for 5 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - LALAF 25(3:54 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 27 for 2 yards.
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - LALAF 27(3:11 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy sacked at ISU 21 for -6 yards (7-F.Gardner).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - LALAF 21(2:27 - 3rd) 7-J.Rivera punts 56 yards from ISU 21. 19-E.Garror to ULL 22 for -1 yard.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (7 plays, 27 yards, 2:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:02 - 3rd) 36-N.Snyder kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to ISU End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(2:02 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 2-S.Shaw. 2-S.Shaw to ISU 34 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - IOWAST 34(1:16 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 34 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - IOWAST 34(0:28 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 36 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 36(15:00 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Milton.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 36(14:54 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to ISU 41 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - IOWAST 41(14:23 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Allen.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - IOWAST 41(14:16 - 4th) 7-J.Rivera punts 42 yards from ISU 41. 19-E.Garror runs 83 yards for a touchdown.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Downs (6 plays, 16 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:58 - 4th) 45-K.Almendares extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(13:58 - 4th) 36-N.Snyder kicks 65 yards from ULL 35. 3-K.Nwangwu to ISU 13 for 13 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 13(13:51 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy scrambles to ISU 20 for 7 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - IOWAST 20(13:14 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to ISU 29 for 9 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 29(12:57 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall to ISU 36 for 7 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - IOWAST 36(12:15 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ISU 40 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 40(11:41 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 82-L.Akers.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 40(11:33 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Milton.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - IOWAST 40(11:25 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Allen.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - IOWAST 40(11:18 - 4th) 7-J.Rivera punts 55 yards from ISU 40. 19-E.Garror to ULL 12 for 7 yards.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (11 plays, 56 yards, 7:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 12(11:06 - 4th) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 14 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LALAF 14(10:24 - 4th) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 14 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 8 - LALAF 14(9:42 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 29-P.LeBlanc. 29-P.LeBlanc to ULL 16 for 2 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - LALAF 16(9:01 - 4th) 47-R.Byrns punts 47 yards from ULL 16. 1-T.Milton to ISU 40 for 3 yards.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- End of Game (1 plays, 9 yards, 0:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 40(8:47 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy to ISU 46 for 6 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - IOWAST 46(8:14 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy scrambles to ULL 49 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 49(7:57 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-X.Hutchinson.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 49(7:50 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall to ULL 44 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - IOWAST 44(7:22 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Milton.
|No Gain
|
4 & 5 - IOWAST 44(7:16 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Allen.
IOWAST
Cyclones
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 44(7:11 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 41 for -3 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 13 - IOWAST 41(6:31 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis scrambles to ULL 47 for 6 yards.
|+19 YD
|
3 & 7 - IOWAST 47(5:49 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to ISU 34 for 19 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 34(5:09 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to ISU 28 for 6 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - IOWAST 28(4:31 - 4th) 9-T.Ragas to ISU 23 for 5 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 23(3:51 - 4th) 9-T.Ragas to ISU 17 for 6 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - IOWAST 17(3:07 - 4th) 9-T.Ragas to ISU 11 for 6 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 11(2:30 - 4th) 9-T.Ragas to ISU 12 for -1 yard.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 11 - IOWAST 12(1:48 - 4th) 21-C.Smith to ISU 3 for 9 yards.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - IOWAST 3(1:01 - 4th) 21-C.Smith to ISU 2 for 1 yard.
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - IOWAST 2(0:15 - 4th) 9-T.Ragas runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:10 - 4th) 45-K.Almendares extra point is good.
